Kerry's Jack Kennedy battling for Champion Jockey honours this week

Apr 30, 2024 12:33 By radiokerrysport
The battle to be crowned champion Irish jumps jockey between Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy and Paul Townend will be settled at Punchestown over the course of the five-day festival. Kennedy, who is in search of his first jockeys title, is seven winners ahead of six-times champion jockey Paul Townend. Jack has 5 rides today including Firefox in the Grade 1 KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle. Paul has four rides and the best of those could be Embassy Garderns in the Grade 1 Dooley Insurance Novice Chase.

Jack Kennedy was speaking with Denis Kirwan....

