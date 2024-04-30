Kerry's Jack Kennedy battling for Champion Jockey honours this week

The battle to be crowned champion Irish jumps jockey between Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy and Paul Townend will be settled at Punchestown over the course of the five-day festival. Kennedy, who is in search of his first jockeys title, is seven winners ahead of six-times champion jockey Paul Townend. Jack has 5 rides today including Firefox in the Grade 1 KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle. Paul has four rides and the best of those could be Embassy Garderns in the Grade 1 Dooley Insurance Novice Chase.

Jack Kennedy was speaking with Denis Kirwan....