Kerryman wins SSE Airtricity Premier Division again

Oct 25, 2022 07:10 By radiokerrysport
Kerry's Gary O'Neill has won the SSE Airtricity Premier Division again.

He and his Shamrock Rovers team-mates secured a third sucessive title after their closest rivals Derry could only manage a goalless draw away to Sligo.

The result means Rovers can no longer be caught at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Finn Harps could be condemned to the First Division on Friday night.

UCD’s 1-1 draw away to Shelbourne last night moved the Students three-points clear of Harps at the foot of the table.

The relegation rivals meet on Friday, when a UCD point will relegate Harps.

