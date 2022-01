Áine McKenna is a proud Kerry woman who plays basketball for the Women's Super League team UCC Glanmire.

She has been playing with Glanmire since 2008 and is now captaining the side.

UCC Glanmire are currently preparing for the Women's National Cup basketball final.

Áine hails from Duagh in North Kerry and she joined our reporter Cailie Murphy during the week to have a chat ahead of the final: