Stumptown, owned by Kerry's Furze Bush syndicate, was victorious at Cheltenham this afternoon.

The 5/1 shot was first home in the Paddy Power Handicap Chase.

'Jungle Boogie', with Darragh O'Keeffe on board, won the Savills New Year's Day Chase at Tramore this afternoon.

The Henry De Bromhead-trained 10-year-old took the honours ahead of 'Classic Getaway'.