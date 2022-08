Kerry defeated Shannon Blues 1-30 to 3-7 in the Boston Intermediate Football Final.

Rian O'Sullivan from Annascaul scored 11 points for Kerry and Gearoid Dillane, Kerins O'Rahillys 7.

There were other Kerrymen involved in the success; goalscorer Tommy Farrell, Annascaul; Jack Farrell, Annascaul; Shane O'Connor, Dromid and Andy Quigley, Valentia.