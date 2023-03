Kerry are up to third in Division 1 of the Allianz Football Leagues after a 1-12 to 0-12 points win over Roscommon in Tralee.

This afternoon Monaghan host Tyrone with both sides on four points and looking to ease relegation fears for the final round of games.

Throw in at Clones is set for 1:45pm.

Advertisement

Bottom side Donegal take on unbeaten Mayo.

Throw-in at Ballybofey is at 3:45pm.