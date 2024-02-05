Advertisement
Sport

Kerry victorious against Cork

Feb 5, 2024 16:28 By radiokerrysport
Kerry victorious against Cork
Share this article

Kerry have earned a well deserved victory over Cork in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

The Kingdom won by 2-14 to 7 points at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Advertisement

Cork went in front with a point from a free after 2 minutes, Niamh Carmody from a 5th minute free tied proceedings.

Hannah O'Donoghue then kicked the Kingdom in front. It was 2-2 in the 11th minute, Cork nudging in front then with a 14th minute point. A Niamh Carmody free 2 minutes later restored parity.

Advertisement


From the subsequent kick out the Kingdom regained possession, resulting in an Emma Dineen point. Niamh Carmody quickly doubled that advantage; 0-5 to 0-3 with 12 minutes to go in the first half.

8 minutes passed before the next score, a Niamh Ni Chonchuir point to make it 6 to 3. It was 7-3 when Hannah O'Donoghue put over and that closed out the first half scoring.

Advertisement

Kerry kept Cork at distance as the second half wore on, leading by double scores at the 3/4 mark; 10 points to 5. Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh extended that advantage to 6 with 12 minutes to go.

The same player pushed Kerry seven up, them Danielle O'Leary put 8 between the teams. Hannah O'Donoghue netted 5 minutes from the end for the Kingdom

Advertisement

Danielle O'Leary also goaled late on

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

New record set today for most expensive-ever National Hunt horse sold at public auction
Advertisement
Red Bull team principal being investigated by employers
Willemse to go before independent disciplinary hearing
Advertisement

Recommended

New record set today for most expensive-ever National Hunt horse sold at public auction
Sinn Fein Senator calls for policy to prioritise Kerry Airport
Red Bull team principal being investigated by employers
Willemse to go before independent disciplinary hearing
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus