Kerry victorious against Cork

Kerry have earned a well deserved victory over Cork in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.
The Kingdom won by 2-14 to 7 points at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.
Cork went in front with a point from a free after 2 minutes, Niamh Carmody from a 5th minute free tied proceedings.
Hannah O'Donoghue then kicked the Kingdom in front. It was 2-2 in the 11th minute, Cork nudging in front then with a 14th minute point. A Niamh Carmody free 2 minutes later restored parity.
From the subsequent kick out the Kingdom regained possession, resulting in an Emma Dineen point. Niamh Carmody quickly doubled that advantage; 0-5 to 0-3 with 12 minutes to go in the first half.
8 minutes passed before the next score, a Niamh Ni Chonchuir point to make it 6 to 3. It was 7-3 when Hannah O'Donoghue put over and that closed out the first half scoring.
Kerry kept Cork at distance as the second half wore on, leading by double scores at the 3/4 mark; 10 points to 5. Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh extended that advantage to 6 with 12 minutes to go.
The same player pushed Kerry seven up, them Danielle O'Leary put 8 between the teams. Hannah O'Donoghue netted 5 minutes from the end for the Kingdom
Danielle O'Leary also goaled late on