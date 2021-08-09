Kerry v Tyrone All Ireland Football Semi-Final Rescheduled

The GAA’s CCCC has today confirmed that Sunday’s GAA Football semi-final meeting of Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park will not take place as originally scheduled and will now be played on Saturday August 21 at the same venue (time to be confirmed).

This decision was taken following a status report received by the GAA relating to positive Covid cases in the Tyrone panel.

This change will necessitate the GAA Football All-Ireland final being re-arranged to take place on Saturday September 4.

The GAA Football U20 final meeting of Offaly and Roscommon will proceed as planned at Croke Park at 1.30pm on Sunday with the same permitted attendance.

The GAA will continue to liaise with the appropriate Government Departments and officials to discuss the practicalities of having these revised fixtures included under the statutory instrument that has facilitated the increased attendances of recent weeks.

The GAA will also be working with the LGFA around the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Junior final scheduled for Croke Park on September 4.

Statement by Kerry GAA

Today’s announcement to postpone the Kerry v Tyrone semi-final is a disappointment to us all.

We are fully aware of the many Kerry Supporters who had made plans to travel to Croke Park for Sunday’s game.

Notwithstanding this however we acknowledge that at we are all living in very challenging times and Covid continues to circulate in our communities necessitating the decision by the National CCCC to push the fixture out by 6 days.

The semi-final will now be played on Saturday, August 21st and we look forward to seeing the Kerry Supporters back in Croke Park supporting our team on that date.

Tadhg Ó Murchú

Cathaoirleach