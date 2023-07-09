Advertisement
Sport

Kerry v Derry preview

Jul 9, 2023 12:07 By radiokerrysport
Kerry v Derry preview Kerry v Derry preview
Share this article

There's a week to go until the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.

Next Sunday @ 4 in Croke Park Kerry take on Derry.

Tony Leen, Irish Examiner Sports Editor

Advertisement

Micheal Clifford, Daily Mail

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus