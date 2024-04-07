Advertisement
Sport

Kerry to take on Cork in Munster last four

Apr 7, 2024 16:58 By radiokerrysport
Kerry to take on Cork in Munster last four
Share this article

Cork have beaten Limerick in their ¼ Munster Senior football 1/4 final, 3-13 to 11 points.

That semi-final clash on Saturday April 20th is to be played at 4 o’clock in Killarney.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Community Games review
Advertisement
Kerry surrender league crown
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday review
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry surrender league crown
Munster exit Champions Cup
Ireland South MEP says Europe's new customs rules will save €2 billion annually
Kerry County Council set to replace 225m2 of footpath
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus