Kerry To Play Cork In U20 Decider

Kerry will Cork in the Munster U20 football final after beating Tipperary 1-15 to 1-10 last night.

Cork also had a win over Clare 5-18 to 13points.

After the game Tomas O Se spoke with Tim Moynihan

Advertisement

The Final will be next Wednesday at Austin Stack Park, throw in at 7.30.

Meanwhile,

Derry booked their place in the Eirgrid Ulster under-20 football final last night.

Advertisement

They edged out Donegal 1-12 to 14-points in Ballybofey, and will play Tyrone in the decider.

Tyrone were 2-9 to 14-point victors over Monaghan.

And Galway advanced to a Connacht under-20 football decider with Roscommon courtesy of last night’s 23-points to 1-12 defeat of Sligo.