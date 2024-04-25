Advertisement
Sport

Kerry To Play Cork In U20 Decider

Apr 25, 2024 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry To Play Cork In U20 Decider
Share this article

Kerry will Cork in the Munster U20 football final after beating Tipperary 1-15 to 1-10 last night.

Cork also had a win over Clare 5-18 to 13points.

After the game Tomas O Se spoke with Tim Moynihan

Advertisement

The Final will be next Wednesday at Austin Stack Park, throw in at 7.30.

Meanwhile,
Derry booked their place in the Eirgrid Ulster under-20 football final last night.

Advertisement

They edged out Donegal 1-12 to 14-points in Ballybofey, and will play Tyrone in the decider.

Tyrone were 2-9 to 14-point victors over Monaghan.

And Galway advanced to a Connacht under-20 football decider with Roscommon courtesy of last night’s 23-points to 1-12 defeat of Sligo.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry v Clare Confirmed For Saturday
Advertisement
Wednesday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Ten Hag Says He's The Right Man For The Job
Advertisement

Recommended

Appeal to Taoiseach on behalf of 13-year-old Killarney boy with scoliosis
Kerry musician enjoys US chart-topping success with Hozier
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal collision on Cork/Kerry border
Judge says case against Kerry meth accused needs to be progressed
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus