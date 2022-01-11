Advertisement
Kerry to compete at 4 Underage League of Ireland levels in 2022

Jan 11, 2022 18:01 By radiokerrysport
Kerry to compete at 4 Underage League of Ireland levels in 2022
The Kerry District League will be competing at 4 Underage League of Ireland levels in 2022.

They have accepted an invitation from the FAI to enter teams in the U14s, U15s, U17s & U19s.

KDL Secretary John O’Regan

