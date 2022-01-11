Kerry to compete at 4 Underage League of Ireland levels in 2022

The Kerry District League will be competing at 4 Underage League of Ireland levels in 2022.
They have accepted an invitation from the FAI to enter teams in the U14s, U15s, U17s & U19s.
KDL Secretary John O’Regan
