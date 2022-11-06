Kerry sides beaten in National Cup

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors were beaten in the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup, 85-79 away to DBS Éanna.
In the Presidents Cup Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney lost 73-70 to the Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.
