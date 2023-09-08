Kerry school kids take part in HRI Juniors education day

Ahead of the seven-day Listowel Harvest Festival, which gets underway on Sunday September 17, school children from Scoil Realt na Maidine and Gaeilscoil Lios Tuathail in the town took part in a special Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) Racing Juniors education day at the County Kerry racecourse on Friday September 8.

Nearly 100 school children got to go behind the scenes at Listowel Racecourse to meet Limerick-based trainer Eoin McCarthy and his racehorse, Punters Poet. Eoin who is based in Templethea in Limerick, explained what his job entails as a racehorse trainer as well as a typical day-to-day routine for his racehorses, their exercise schedule and diet, and how he prepares his racehorses to run in a race.

Jockey Gary Noonan brought the children into the weigh room to show them the jockeys’ changing room and the kit jockeys wear on race days including boots, back-protector, helmet, and racing silks.

Head Groundsman Dan O' Connell took the children on a course walk to see first-hand how the Listowel team are preparing the track for the Harvest Festival.

Listowel Racecourse Director Donal Lynch brought the students through the stable yard to show them all the facilities for horses and explain what happens on a busy race day.

Listowel Racecourse Chairman, David Fitzmaurice, said: "It's great to have the HRI Racing Juniors education day back in Listowel. We hope it was an enjoyable morning for all of the children, giving them an insight into what is involved in getting ready for this year’s Listowel Harvest Festival. We look forward to seeing the children, their parents and all our patrons at the festival over the seven days."

The Listowel Harvest Festival runs from Sunday September 17 to Saturday September 23. To book tickets or for more information, visit www.listowelraces.ie

The objective of the HRI Racing Juniors education days is to encourage an affinity with racehorses among the younger generation.

HRI Racing Juniors education days are free to attend. To register your school for a HRI Racing Juniors education day at your local racecourse, please email: [email protected]