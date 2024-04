Kerry’s Knockeen Dazzler tonight contests the final of the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial 525 at Limerick Stadium.

17-year-old Castleisland trainer Daniel O’Rahilly’s charge goes from trap 6.

At Shelbourne Park Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Danica goes from trap 2 in the final of the Suncroft Festival Puppy Oaks.

Torpedo Turtle won race 5 at Shelbourne Park for The Big Boohaw syndicate, Lisselton.