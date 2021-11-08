Kerry Racing News-Broken wrist sidelines Kerry jockey

Dingle pilot, Jack Kennedy was on board Queens Brook as the six-year-old mare justified 11/8 joint favouritism in the two-mile Fairyhouse.ie Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Tuesday, having always been prominent in second before being ridden to dispute the lead ahead of the penultimate flight. The daughter of Shirocco had to battle but began to exert control approaching the last and stayed on well to win by four lengths.

Listowel man Gavin Brouder got on the scoresheet as the Aengus King-trained Gold Creek finally break her duck when galloping to a two-and-a-quarter-length victory in the Ballagh Mares’ Handicap Hurdle at Thurles on Thursday. Brouder was happy to track the leaders early on in the two-and-a-half-mile contest before making steady progress three out and he was disputing the lead on the seven-year-old with Misty Millie, who came a cropper at the last under pressure. Tralee rider Bryan Cooper maintained his strong momentum, resuming acquaintances with the Gigginstown House Stud colours as he booted Idas Boy to a facile nine-and-a-half-length success in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle. The Noel Meade-trained seven-year-old had been off the track for a year but clearly retains plenty of talent as he skipped clear from the third last without ever being asked to exert himself by Cooper.

Jack Kennedy won the Grade 3 BetVictor Fishery Lane Hurdle for Gordon Elliott at Naas on Sunday, Teahupoo galloping to a very impressive 12-length victory over Quilixios, with another Cheltenham and Grade 1 victor Jeff Kidder a further eight lengths back in third. Kennedy was always travelling best on the Robcour-owned gelding and though Autumn Evening fell at the second last when upsides, Teahupoo always looked the winner. Bryan Cooper was among the winners again and he looks to be building a nice partnership with the progressive Wa, who made light of a rise in the weights from his last success to sluice home by seven and a half lengths in the Cavan Developments Novice Handicap Chase for trainer Dermot McLoughlin.

Sunday began well for Jack Kennedy but ended in hospital, as he suffered a broken wrist as a result of a fall that will keep him out of action for a number of weeks. It was fairly straightforward on the 30/100 favourite Ginto, who skipped clear up the straight under Jack Kennedy to land the Kilberry Pub & Kitchen Maiden Hurdle. Hopefully Kennedy, who has had his share of injury troubles, will be back in the saddle soon. There was another winner for Bryan Cooper, who excelled on the Mark Molloy-trained Farrawaybay to wear down the favourite Gaspard Du Seuil in the Safer Gambling Handicap Hurdle. It looked like the jolly had stolen a march on the field but Cooper never panicked and gradually eased his charge into proceedings into the straight without ever asking the ultimate question, prevailing by one and a quarter lengths.