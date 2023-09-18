Advertisement
Kerry Racing News

Sep 18, 2023 16:01 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Racing News
Jack Kennedy landed another winner for trainer Gordon Elliott when he partnered 10/11 favourite Calico to take the beginners’ chase at Galway on Monday. The Goldman Racing Syndicate-owned four-year-old got the better of John McConnell’s 9/4 chance Rexem on the long run-in to score by two and a half lengths.

The partnership was on the mark again at Downpatrick on Friday where the Alan Dunlop-owned Ringdufferin won the rated novice hurdle over a trip close to two and three-quarters of a mile. The 9/2 chance made all the running and was well on top from the final hurdle as he beat the Anthony McCann-trained Luminous Light by four lengths. They completed a double on the day as C'est Quelqu'un and the Henry de Bromhead-trained Some Dove shared the spoils as a dead-heat was declared in the near three-mile handicap chase. Coming from off the pace, the Rachael Blackmore-ridden 6/1 chance Some Dove got up on the line to join the 11/10 favourite C'est Quelqu'un which didn’t help his cause with a mistake at the final fence.

Kennedy and Elliott added to their Downpatrick double as Amir Kabir, the 8/15 favourite, got the better of his own stable companion Set Point to take the conditions’ hurdle over the same distance. The Stephen O'Connor-owned six-year-old made all the running and forged clear after the final hurdle to win by four and a quarter lengths.

