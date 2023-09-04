Kerry Racing News

Navan-based Cian Collins saddled Must Meet Cecil to win the two and a half-mile claiming hurdle at Bellewstown on Wednesday. It was tight at the line as the 13/2 chance held off the late run of the Denis Hogan-trained Bal De Rio by a neck under Carl Millar who works with Gordon Elliott. Elliott was next into the winners’ enclosure as the Jack Kennedy-ridden Weseekherthere took the auction maiden hurdle in the colours of owners Dee L’Estrange and Caren Walsh. The 3/1 chance made much of the running as she beat the Gavin Cromwell-trained Aeros Luck by a length and three-parts.

Phillip Enright took the two-mile handicap hurdle at Wexford on Friday evening on the Jimmy Mangan-trained No Show. A 14/1 chance in the colours of the Jimmy Mangan Racing Club, the six-year-old came from a little off the pace to score by a length from the Denise Foster-trained Banda Bridge.

On the eve of his HRI Ownership Open Morning which attracted a crowd of 3,000 people, Gordon Elliott dominated at Down Royal where he sent out three winners, all ridden by Jack Kennedy. Air Drop was first up as she won the mares’ maiden hurdle in convincing fashion. A 4/1 chance, she led at the third-last hurdle and made the best of her way home for a three and a half-length success over the James Barrett-trained Dame Rapide. At odds of 9/4, the Call It What You Like Syndicate-owned Pinyon Jay took the two and a half-mile maiden hurdle in even better style. The four-year-old led before the penultimate hurdle and went clear from the last to win by seven lengths from Joseph O'Brien’s even money favourite Harley Street. The Bective Stud-owned Tullybeg completed the trainer and jockey’s treble as he took the three-mile conditions’ hurdle. Another 4/1 shot, the eight-year-old went clear from the final hurdle to beat Willie Mullins’ 15/8 favourite Whiskey Sour by two and a quarter lengths.