Kerry Racing News

The Phillip Enright-ridden Blenheim Belle put up a battling performance to win the two-mile two-furlong mares’ handicap hurdle at Cork on Bank Holiday Monday. Trained in County Sligo by Mark McNiff for the Queen Maeve Racing Club, the four-year-old was sent off at odds of 40/1 and she led before the final hurdle to beat the Liam Cusack-trained front-runner Getabelle by half a length.

The two-mile two-furlong claiming hurdle at Sligo on Tuesday evening went the way of the Cian Collins-trained Must Meet Cecil. Owned by Tom Sheridan and ridden by Galway festival hero Danny Gilligan, the 11/1 chance led before the fourth-last hurdle and went clear after the last to win by four and three-parts of a length from the Gavin Cromwell-trained Conna Cottage.

Phillip Enright landed his second winner of the week and Jack Kennedy was also on the mark at Wexford on Friday evening. Enright teamed up with Cashel trainer Sam Curling for an easy success with the five-year-old Sarah Beara in the three-mile handicap hurdle. The Mark Byrne-owned five-year-old led at the fourth-last hurdle and went clear to win by a facile five and a half lengths from Liam Cusack’s Will It Be You. Kennedy took the beginners’ chase on the Gordon Elliott-trained Riaan in the familiar colours of owner Philip Reynolds. Twice a winner over hurdles, the 6/1 chance made the perfect start to his career over fences with a seven-length win over the John McConnell-trained Rexem.

Advertisement

Jim Bolger and Davy Russell are finalising their star-studded teams for Hurling for Cancer Research which takes place in Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow next Monday, August 21. Throw-in is at 6pm.

A galaxy of sports stars, including some of Ireland’s top hurlers and jockeys have been confirmed for the must-see battle between the two teams with Wexford and Kilkenny legends Liam Griffin and Brian Cody acting as Bainisteoirs. A who’s who of GAA, racing, sports and TV stars including David and Paudie Clifford, Rachael Blackmore, Ursula Jacob, Paul McGrath, Miriam O’Callaghan, Michael Duignan, Kevin Manning, Willie McCreery, Barry Geraghty, Marty Morrissey and Joanne O’Riordan are among those set to lend a hand as selectors, commentators, side-line officials, umpires and Maor Uisce for the game.