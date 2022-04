Bryan Cooper moved on to the 39-winner mark for the season with success on the Matthew Smith-trained Light Heidi in the opening division of the two-mile five-furlong handicap hurdle at Limerick on Thursday. Owned by the NHJ Racing Syndicate, the 9/2 favourite overcame a mistake at the final flight to beat the Paul Tobin-trained Getaway Shivvie by a length.

