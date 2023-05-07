Kerry Munster champions again

A 5-14 to 15 points to victory over Clare in the Munster Senior Football final means Kerry will play in Sam Maguire Cup Group 1.

As provincial winners the Kingdom will be home to Mayo in Killarney over the weekend of May 20th and 21st, go to Cork over the weekend of June 3rd and 4th, & play Dublin or Louth at a neutral venue a fortnight later.

Kerry started with intent, Dylan Casey, Dara Moynihan and David Clifford all putting over in the opening minutes. After Kerry went ahead by 4 points to 1 Dylan Casey set-up Tony Brosnan for the opening goal for the Kingdom on the quarter hour. Goal number 2 came just 4 minutes later, Dara Moynihan benefitting from a fantastic Paul Geaney assist. That made it Kerry 2-4 Clare 2 points. The 32nd minute brought goal number 3 for the Kingdom, a Clifford production as Paudie provided the pass for brother David to shoot home; 3-8 to 0-5. Kerry were ahead by 3-8 to 7 points at half-time.

Kerry's first score of the second period was a David Clifford goal, that after Clare had the opening point of the half. Shane Ryan was called into action at the other end, saving smartly to keep his goal intact. Another Clifford goal arrived soon afterwards, this time it was Paudie who netted; 5-9 to 8 points. Kerry went on to win by 14 for their 84th provincial title.