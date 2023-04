Kerry make number of changes for the Joe McDonagh cup opener

Kerry are much changed for their Joe McDonagh Cup opener from the league semi-final defeat to Offaly.

Jason Diggins, Daniel Collins and Padraig Boyle are all missing from the panel, as are the injured Daithi Griffin and Michael Boyle while Sean Weir and Dan Goggin are on the bench.

The Kingdom hurlers, away to Down from 1 tomorrow, line out as follows;

1 John B O’Halloran

2 Cillian Trant

3 Darragh Shanahan

4 Paudie O’Connor

5 Eric Leen

6 Evan Murphy

7 Eoin Ross

8 Fionan MacKessy

9 Kyle O’Connor

10 Shane Conway

11 Jordan Conway

12 Michael Leane

13 Brandon Barrett

14 Gavin Dooley

15 Colin Walsh

Subs:

16 Louis Dee

17 Seán Weir

18 Tadhg Brick

19 Darragh Slattery

20 Conor O’Keeffe

21 Niall Mulcahy

22 Dan Goggin

23 Philip Lucid

24 Keith Carmody

25 Vincent Doyle

26 Tom Doyle

Here's the Down team Kerry will be facing this weekend;

No. 1 Stephen Keith

No. 2 Tom Murray

No. 3 John McManus

No. 4 Darragh Mallon

No. 5 Mark Fisher

No. 6 Matt Conlon

No. 7 Niall McFarland

No. 8 Liam Savage

No. 9 Pearse Óg McCrickard

No. 10 Ryan McCusker

No. 11 Paul Sheehan

No. 12 Barry Trainor

No. 13 Tim Prenter

No. 14 Daithi Sands

No. 15 Tom McGrattan

No. 16 Pearse Smyth

No. 17 Finn Turpin

No. 18 Stuart Martin

No. 19 Jordan Doran

No. 20 Deaglan Mallon

No. 21 Aodhan Furlong

No. 22 Jason Croskery

No. 23 Oisin MacManus

No. 24 Ruairi McCrickard

No. 25 Chris Egan

No. 26 Caolan Teggart

Carlow, Kildare, Offaly and Laois have also announced their full squads.

Team Carlow

No. 1 Brian Tracey

No. 2 Paul Doyle

No. 3 Conor Lawlor

No. 4 Niall Bolger

No. 5 Fiachra Fitzpatrick

No. 6 Diarmuid Byrne

No. 7 Jack McCullagh

No. 8 James Doyle

No. 9 Kevin McDonald

No. 10 Jon Nolan

No. 11 Martin Kavanagh

No. 12 Conor Kehoe

No. 13 Jack Tracey

No. 14 Paddy Boland

No. 15 Chris Nolan

No. 16 Ciaran Abbey

No. 17 JP Treacy

No. 18 Richard Coady

No. 19 Michael Joyce

No. 20 Fiach O’Toole

No. 21 Scott Treacy

No. 22 Jack Kavanagh

No. 23 Paudie O’Shea

No. 24 Ciaran Kavanagh

No. 25 Lorcan Doyle

No. 26 John Michael Nolan

Team Kildare

No. 1 Paddy McKenna

No. 2 Niall Ó Muineacháin

No. 3 Simon Leacy

No. 4 Cian Shanahan

No. 5 Paul Dolan

No. 6 Rian Boran

No. 7 Conan Boran

No. 8 Johnny Byrne

No. 9 Cathal McCabe

No. 10 James Burke

No. 11 Gerry Keegan

No. 12 Cian Boran

No. 13 Brian Byrne

No. 14 Declan Flaherty

No. 15 Cathal Dowling

No. 16 Seán Burke

No. 17 John McKeon

No. 18 Cormac Byrne

No. 19 Sean Christanseen

No. 20 Micheál Hogan

No. 21 Jack Travers

No. 22 Drew Costello

No. 23 Harry Carroll

No. 24 Sean Whelan

No. 25 Mark Delaney

No. 26 David Qualter

Team Offaly

No. 1 Stephen Corcoran

No. 2 Ben Conneely

No. 3 Ciaran Burke

No. 4 David King

No. 5 James Nally

No. 6 Jason Sampson

No. 7 Killian Sampson

No. 8 Cillian Kiely

No. 9 Joey Keenaghan

No. 10 David Nally

No. 11 Jack Clancy

No. 12 Adrian Cleary

No. 13 Charlie Mitchell

No. 14 Brian Duignan

No. 15 Eoghan Cahill

No. 16 Eamonn Cleary

No. 17 Cathal Kiely

No. 18 Paddy Delaney

No. 19 Paddy Clancy

No. 20 Dara Maher

No. 21 John Murphy

No. 22 Jack Screeney

No. 23 Shane Dooley

No. 24 Liam Langton

No. 25 Eoghan Parlon

No. 26 Cathal O'Meara

Team Laois

No. 1 Enda Rowland

No. 2 Fiachra C Fennell

No. 3 Padraig Delaney

No. 4 Donnchadh Hartnett

No. 5 Ryan Mullaney

No. 6 Ian Shanahan

No. 7 Liam O'Connell

No. 8 Patrick Purcell

No. 9 Jack Kelly

No. 10 Aaron Dunphy

No. 11 Stephen Maher

No. 12 Aidan Corby

No. 13 Martin Phelan

No. 14 James Keyes

No. 15 Stephen Bergin

No. 16 Peter Walsh

No. 17 Padraic Dunne

No. 18 Liam Senior

No. 19 Gearoid Lynch

No. 20 Padraig Lalor

No. 21 Colm Stapleton

No. 22 Fionán Mahoney

No. 23 James Duggan

No. 24 Tomás Keyes

No. 25 Jordan Walsh

No. 26 Ross King