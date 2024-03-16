Kerry lose at Laois

Kerry were beaten at Laois in Allianz Hurling League Division 2A; 4-20 to 1-19.

Laois had the first two points before 2 Dan Goggin scores had the Kingdom level by the 9th minute. Fionan Mackessy put over to give Kerry the lead a minute later. The Kingdom led 5 to 3 after 16 minutes but a Laois goal courtesy of Ross King a minute later had the Leinster side in front. The next score saw Laois net again, this time through James Duggan. That made it 2-4 to 0-6 after 20 minutes. A goal from Tomas Keyes made it 3-4 to 7 points after 25 minutes. The deficit for Kerry at half time was 13 at 3-12 to 0-8.

Laois 3-12.

That gap meant the second half would prove to be somewhat academic. It was 3-17 to 0-15 after 56 minutes. Fionan Mackessy goaled for Kerry 10 minutes from time to make it 3-18 to 1-17. Laois won by ten.

Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy