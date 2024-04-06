Kerry lose at Kildare in Leinster Hurling

Kerry lost away to Kildare this afternoon in Tier 2 of the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship.
It ended 4-15 to 0-6.
Kerry were beaten by Laois in Tier 2 of the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship, 4-8 to 1-12.
Advertisement
Kerry lost away to Kildare this afternoon in Tier 2 of the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship.
It ended 4-15 to 0-6.
Kerry were beaten by Laois in Tier 2 of the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship, 4-8 to 1-12.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus