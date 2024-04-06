Advertisement
Sport

Kerry lose at Kildare in Leinster Hurling

Apr 6, 2024 16:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry lose at Kildare in Leinster Hurling
Kerry lost away to Kildare this afternoon in Tier 2 of the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship.

It ended 4-15 to 0-6.

Kerry were beaten by Laois in Tier 2 of the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship, 4-8 to 1-12.

