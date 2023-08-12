Kerry let slip two goal lead in Wexford loss

Kerry FC let slip a two goal lead as they lost in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

They went down 3-2 at Wexford.

2 League Of Ireland academy teams play at 2 today;

Kerry U14s; Home to Athlone

Kerry U17s; Away to CK United

Advertisement

Elsewhere last night

First Division leaders Galway United struck late to salvage a 2-2 draw away to Waterford.

Cobh Ramblers and Bray played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Advertisement

And Treaty United were 1-nil winners at Finn Harps.

Shamrock Rovers’ lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division remains at four points this morning.

They were held to a 1-1 draw at Shelbourne, after Gavin Molloy’s injury-time header levelled for Damien Duff’s side.

Advertisement

Rovers’ title rivals St. Pat’s and Bohemians drew a blank at Richmond Park.

Dundalk beat Sligo Rovers by a Daniel Kelly goal to nil.

While UCD claimed a first point on the road since the opening night of the season with a 1-1 draw at Cork City.