Kerry lady features in Ireland victory

Mar 29, 2024 17:16 By radiokerrysport
Kerry lady features in Ireland victory
Kerrys Ava O'Malley played every minute of Irelands win over Italy in the U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival.

The Killarney RFC backrow forward was Irelands main ball carrier throughout as they beat the Italians by 20 points to nil to earn a bonus point victory.

An opening round loss to England means every game is a must win from here on out.

Actions resumes next Tuesday 2nd April – 12pm v Wales (35mins) and 1pm v France (35mins)

With their final of the U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festivalround on Saturday 6th April – 4.30pm v Scotland (Full 70mins)

