Kerry Ladies To Hold Open Training Session

Aug 3, 2023 11:28 By radiokerrysport
The Kerry ladies Team & Management are holding an open training session at Fitzgerald Stadium this Sunday.`

There will be a 'Meet & Greet' with the players.

Entry: Via Lewis Road Only

Time: 11:15am to 12noon

