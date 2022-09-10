Advertisement
Kerry Ladies Management Team Look Forward To 2023

Sep 10, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Ladies Management Team Look Forward To 2023
10 April 2022; Kerry players celebrates with the cup after their victory in the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 2 Final between Armagh and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
At Thursday night’s Kerry LGFA County Board Meeting, Darragh Long & Declan Quill were reappointed as joint managers of the Kerry Senior Ladies on a 2-year term.

Their backroom team will consist of Geraldine O’Shea & Annemarie O’Donoghue as selectors.
Cassandra Buckley as Strength & Conditioning Coach.

Laura Fitzgerald Goalkeeping Coach and Michelle O'Connor sports psychologist.

Joint Manager, Darragh Long has been speaking to John Drummey about the year just gone and the plans for the coming season.

Joint Manager, Declan Quill told John Drummey that playing in Division 1 of the National Football League will be a positive factor going forward.

