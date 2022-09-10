Kerry Ladies Management Team Look Forward To 2023

At Thursday night’s Kerry LGFA County Board Meeting, Darragh Long & Declan Quill were reappointed as joint managers of the Kerry Senior Ladies on a 2-year term.

Their backroom team will consist of Geraldine O’Shea & Annemarie O’Donoghue as selectors.

Cassandra Buckley as Strength & Conditioning Coach.

Laura Fitzgerald Goalkeeping Coach and Michelle O'Connor sports psychologist.

Joint Manager, Darragh Long has been speaking to John Drummey about the year just gone and the plans for the coming season.

Joint Manager, Declan Quill told John Drummey that playing in Division 1 of the National Football League will be a positive factor going forward.