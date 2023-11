Jack Kennedy took the honours in the Down Royal feature on Saturday.

7/4 on favourite Gerri Colombe was first in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase.

Kennedy was also victorious on Woodhooh and Ash Tree Meadow, all three trained by Gordon Elliott.

Elliott had total control over the action at Down Royal with his mounts winning the first 5 races of the day.

Elliott recorded 6 victories at the same track on Friday while Kennedy had 4 that same afternoon.