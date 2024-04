The 184th Randox Grand National has gone the way of I Am Maximus.

The Willie Mullins trained mount was the market leader heading into the race and justified the favourite's tag.

It's a first win in the famous race for jockey Paul Townend and a second win for the Carlow trainer.

The Gordon Elliott trained Delta Work, with Kerry's Jack Kennedy on board, was second with his stablemate Minella Indo in third.