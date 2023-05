Kerry are into the final of the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship.

They’ve won at Limerick by 1-19 to 1-2 to set-up a decider against Cork, who defeated Tipperary 5-9 to 1-11.

The Kingdom had led by 6 points to 1-1 at half-time.

The final will be on Friday June 2nd in Tralee at 7.30.

Kerry manager Wayne Quillinan