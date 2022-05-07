Kerry into Munster Football Final

The Kingdom were victorious in their Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final, thanks largely to a dominant first half display.

They defeated Tipperary 2-2 to 8 points to set up a decider against Cork or Waterford on May 28th.

The Kingdom were so close to a first minute goal but Erica McGlynn's shot was superbly kept out. Kerry had the first 3 points of the encounter, inside the first 7 minutes; from Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Niamh Carmody. Erica McGlynn then goaled to dobuled the advantage in the 10th minute. Tipperary had their first score in the 12th minute to make it 1-3 to 0-1. The Kerry advantage was 1-5 to 0-2 after 17 minutes. Erica McGlynn nabbed her second goal of the day in the 22nd minute to put the Kingdom 9 clear. The half time advantage was 2-7 to 0-4.

It was a very low scoring second half, Kerry leading 2-9 to 0-6 approching the 3/4 mark and by 10 in the end.