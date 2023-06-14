Kerry In Qtr Final Action Today

Kerry are in Qtr final laction at the Kennedy Cup this evening.
They take on Wexford at 5pm.
They've gotten to this stage after wins over Lisburn 4-0, a 7-0 win over Longford and a 1-1 draw with North Dublin.
Advertisement
Kerry are in Qtr final laction at the Kennedy Cup this evening.
They take on Wexford at 5pm.
They've gotten to this stage after wins over Lisburn 4-0, a 7-0 win over Longford and a 1-1 draw with North Dublin.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus