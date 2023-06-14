Advertisement
Sport

Kerry In Qtr Final Action Today

Jun 14, 2023 11:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry In Qtr Final Action Today Kerry In Qtr Final Action Today
Share this article

Kerry are in Qtr final laction at the Kennedy Cup this evening.

They take on Wexford at 5pm.

They've gotten to this stage after wins over Lisburn 4-0, a 7-0 win over Longford and a 1-1 draw with North Dublin.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus