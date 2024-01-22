Advertisement
Kerry in Group 2 of All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

Jan 22, 2024
Kerry in Group 2 of All-Ireland Intermediate Championship
Kerry are to play in Group 2 of the Glen Dimplex Camogie All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.

The Kingdom have been drawn alongside Meath, Kilkenny, Carlow, Kildare, Dublin and Antrim.

Group 1: Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Galway, Cork, Clare

Other draws:

Glen Dimplex Camogie All-Ireland Premier Junior Championships
Group 1: Tipperary, Armagh, Tyrone, Down, Wicklow
Group 2: Laois, Roscommon, Cavan, Louth, Mayo, Limerick

Glen Dimplex Camogie All-Ireland Senior Championships
Group 1: Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick, Derry, Antrim, Kilkenny
Group 2: Cork, Galway, Down, Wexford, Clare, Dublin

Qualification for the knockout stages of the Glen Dimplex Intermediate Championship is in line with the Senior Championship with the two group winners progressing straight to the semi-finals on Saturday 27th July. The second and third placed teams will play in the quarter-finals on Saturday 13th July 2024.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the Glen Dimplex Premier Junior Championship semi-finals on Saturday 20th July 2024.

The championships will commence on Saturday 25th May and will culminate in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior, Intermediate and Senior Championship finals in Croke Park on Sunday, 11th August 2024.

