Kerry home to Wexford tonight

The first of two games this weekend for Kerry FC has them home tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom, who go to UCD on Monday, this evening host Wexford from 7.45.

First Division leaders Cork City are at home to Athlone Town tonight.

Advertisement

Treaty United host Finn Harps.

Bray Wanderers face Cobh Ramblers,

And Longford Town play UCD.

Advertisement

Alan Reynolds faces a baptism of fire as Bohemians manager tonight.

His first game in charge comes away to bitter Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Top plays bottom at Tolka Park, where Shelbourne face Dundalk.

Advertisement

Derry City welcome Galway United to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Sligo Rovers make the long trek to Waterford

And early strugglers Drogheda and St. Pat’s meet at Weavers Park.