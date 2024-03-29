Advertisement
Kerry home to Wexford tonight

Mar 29, 2024 07:58 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s First Division. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The first of two games this weekend for Kerry FC has them home tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom, who go to UCD on Monday, this evening host Wexford from 7.45.

First Division leaders Cork City are at home to Athlone Town tonight.

Treaty United host Finn Harps.

Bray Wanderers face Cobh Ramblers,

And Longford Town play UCD.

Alan Reynolds faces a baptism of fire as Bohemians manager tonight.

His first game in charge comes away to bitter Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Top plays bottom at Tolka Park, where Shelbourne face Dundalk.

Derry City welcome Galway United to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Sligo Rovers make the long trek to Waterford

And early strugglers Drogheda and St. Pat’s meet at Weavers Park.

