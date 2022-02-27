Kerry have beaten Carlow in Round 3 of the Allianz Hurling League

Kerry have won at Carlow in Round 3 of the Allianz Hurling League. The Kingdom were deserved winners as they took the honours in the Division 2A encounter by 20 points to 13.

Kerry were on the front foot from the off, putting over 2 points in as many minutes. However, Carloww ere ahead by 3 points to 2 by the 9 minute mark.

Kerry drew level but Carlow pulled away and went ahead by double scores, 0-6 to 0-3, after 16 minutes. Following another Carlow point Shane Conway had his third of the day to bring Kerry within 3 again.

Eight minutes from half-time Conway put over again to make it a two point game. On the half hour mark Carlow were awarded a penalty but Diarmuid Byrne was denied by a superb Louis Dee save. Byrne’s day went from bad to worse as he was red carded before the break. Kerry drew level before the whistle. It was 7 all at the break.

Just like the first period Kerry started stronger upon the restart and registered the first two points. Shane Nolan then put over for a third Kingdom score in 4 minutes and the gap was up to 10 points to 7.

A Gavin Dooley score made it a 4 point game. Carlow’s wait for a first score of the half went on as Michael Leane was next to point for the Kingdom. Going into the 45th minute Kerry were ahead by 12 points to 7.

Carlow did then register that opening point, adding another 2 in quick succession. At that stage Kerry led by 12 points to 10. The Kingdom were then reduced to 14 men as Eric Leen picked up a second yellow card. After Carlow halved the deficit a Podge Boyle point restored the 2 point Kingdom advantage.

Gradually Kerry pulled away, keeping the scoreboard ticking over to open up a 18 points to 12 advantage. They won by 7 in the end.