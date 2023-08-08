Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Results of Niall Gilroy's Captains Day Stroke Play

1st David Laing (26) 66

2nd Denis Dennehy (18) 68

3rd Donie Evans (15) 70

4th Chris Kimmage (27) 71

5th Mick Murtagh (19) 73

Gross won by Joe Kennedy (2) 78

Division 1 Willie O'Leary 74

Division 2 Liam McAuliffe 74

Division 3 Ivan Hickey 73

Division 4 Willie Galvin

Past Captains John Joe Tangney 74

Front 9 Mike P O'Sullivan

Back 9 John M O'Sullivan

Longest Drive Seamus O'Neil

Nearest the pin Michael McCarron

Captins prize to Friday seniors John Breen

Many thanks to all the members that played from your Captain

Killarney

Captain Colm s prize to the ladies .

Stroke on Mahony s pt.

1st Edel Randles (25). 66

2nd Anne Duggan (13). 66

Best Gross Tracey Eakin 70

3rd Mary Looney (30). 67

4th Kate OLeary. (21). 70

5th Amy Arthur. (05) 70

6th Louise Langan (13) 71

7th Bridie Fitzgerald (21) 71

8th Leila Moloney (18) 71

9th Kate McCann. (38) 72

10th Anne Moynihan (03) 72

F9 Marie O Brien

B9 Kay o Connor

Ross

On Sunday August 6th our Captain John Ivory held his Captains Prize.

This was a great success with good weather, a large field of golfers and some very tight scores being recorded .

The winner by the bare minimum was last year's Captain Donie Broderick being pushed all the way by Peter Wickham, Leo Casey and Mike O'Leary.

The winners were :-

1st .....Donie Broderick .(16) 69

2nd ....Peter Wickham (11) 70

3rd.....Leo Casey (19) 70

Best Gross ...Mike Brosnan.

4th...Mike O'Leary (22) 70

Front NIne .......Darren Gaffey

Back Nine .... ..Tony Fagan

Past Captain ....Tony Lenihan.

Winner of the Captain's Prize to the Ladies .................Helen O'Donoghue

Winner of the Lady Captain's Prize to the Gents..........John Cuskelly

Seniors - Over 70.

Ist ........Any Cole

2nd ... John O'Brien

Kenmare

Results of Captain Bosco MacGearailt’s Prize to 6th August.

1st Colm O’Sullivan “Andy” 89 nett OCB B6

2nd Mark Looney 89 nett OCB B3

Best Gross Daragh O’Siochru 70 gross

3rd Sean Daly 90 nett

Front 9 Seamus O’Brien 34 nett

Back 9 Gavin O’Shea 31 nett

Best Past Captain Pat O’Dwyer 72 nett

Best Senior John Joe Mahony 92 nett

Best Committee Thomas O’Sullivan 72 nett

Long Drive James O’Donoghue

Nearest the Pin Dave Kelly 145cm

Results of Captain Bosco MacGearailt’s Prize to the ladies 5th August.

1st: Laura Hatton (25) 75 Nett

2nd: Marie Kissane (25) 76 Nett. ocb

Best Gross: Angela Brosnan (6) 82 Gross

3rd: Colette Bradshaw (13) 76 Nett

Best Front 9: Julie Kirby (39) 37 Nett

Best Back 9: Noreen Crowley (16) 35 Nett

Denis Crowley Memorial Cup 3rd August, winner John Joe Mahony 40pts.

Castlegregory

LADIES RESULTS;

Tuesday, 1st August - Senior Ladies 9H winner Mary Moriarty

Thursday, 27th July GIG 5H Stableford winner - Sharon McGillicuddy

GIG 9H Stableford winner - Maria McMahon

W/E Sunday 6th - 18H Strokeplay sponsored by Theresa Nolan

1st Miriam Mulhall-Nolan (33) 64nett

2nd Carmel Kearney (7) 65nett

3rd Eileen O'Connor (24) 68nett

Congratulations to Carmel on equaling her own course record of 72 gross on Friday, excellent shooting.

FIXTURES;

Tuesday, 8th August Senior Ladies 9H

Thursday, 10th GIG Ladies 5H and 9H Stableford

Friday 11th and Sunday 13th August - 18H Stableford

LADY PRESIDENT TERESA RICE'S DAY - MEN'S 9H STABLEFORD:

There will be a 9H Stableford competition for men on Saturday morning next for Lady President Teresa Rice's Day. Times on the BRS now open from 7.30am to 8.40.

JOE QUINLAN TEAM:

Our Joe Quinlan Team play against Ballybunion in Ceann Sibeal on Tuesday next, August 8th at 11am. Best wishes to the team and manager Tina Moriarty. It would be great to see support out there for our ladies.

NOREEN MOORE TEAM:

After their super victory against Tralee in Tralee our Noreen Moore Team now play against Maine Valley in a home draw in Castle on Thursday next, August 10th at 12pm. Again, best wishes to all team members and manager Lady Captain Helen Harty. Team support would also be appreciated here.

MEN'S SENIORS;

1 Martin Rice 19pts

2 Patrick Moriarty (Captain).18pts on countback.

3 Sean Leen 18pts.

MEN'S CLUB;

Unfortunately our Jimmy Bruen team went out last Saturday when they narrowly lost out to Ballyheigue GC in the round of 16.

Men's Club August Monthly Medal.

Our August medal competition was keenly contested this past weekend with a very good turnout. Must be said that our greens are in great condition presently and we are all looking forward to them even improving more,all thanks to the hard work of our Course staff and committee. As our Golfer Of The Year competition is now entering "squeaky bum" time and those at the top are trying to gain valuable points, the cream is still at the top as leader Stephen O'Leary collected gains yet again by claiming Category A. Great to see Tom Moriarty back contending by finishing a close runner-up. In Category B it was just as keenly contested and Tom Galvin is keeping a close eye on Stephen on the leaderboard by claiming victory here. Still a lot of Golf to be played!!!

Result;

Category A.

1st. Stephen O'Leary(14) 67 nett.

2nd. Tom Moriarty (16) 68 nett.

Category B.

1st. Tom Galvin (22) 63 nett.

2nd. William Harty (21) 64 nett.

Best Gross.

David Conway. 80

Birdie Blitz;

Yet again no one found the bottom of the cup in two on 18 so we will go again this Sunday in our Single Stapleford (White markers) competition. Promise that the pin will be moved ( maybe by an inch or two).

Fixtures;

This Sunday 13th August we play a Single Stapleford (White markers) competition. As it is only a one day competition the early tee times from 7.00am to 7.50am will also become available for the early risers. Please alternate on the 1st tee box. We all would like to wish our Lady President Teresa Rice the very best for her big day this Saturday and Teresa has invited us to play in a 9-hole competition on Saturday morning. Tee times are available on BRS.

NB; As our 3 person team competition was a "washout" last weekend, all entries will be refunded their fee through their BRS purse.

Dooks

Michael O’Sullivan’s President’s Prize

5th & 6th August 2023

Men winners

1st Cormac Shields (18) 39 Pts

2nd John Galvin (24) 47 pts

3rd Paudie Hickey (21) 39 pts

Gross Denis McGillycuddy (5) 76 Gross

4th Kevin Hickey (19) 38 pts

5th John J O’Connor (22) 38 pts

6th Derek George (13) 37 pts

Over 65 Terry Cooney (26) 35 pts

Past Officer Gene Aherne (16) 36 pts

Back 9 Turlogh Byrnes (7) 20 pts

Front 9 David Gillespie (24) 22 pts

Near Pin Ger P O’Connor

Long Drive Darragh Blennerhassett

Ladies winners

1st Jenny Pigott (19) 36 pts

2nd Orla Shields (18) 35 pts

3rd Miriam De Vere White (22) 35 pts

Gross Tracy Eakin (1) 27 pts

4th Caroline Mahony (15) 34 pts

5th Sorcha Crowley (34) 34 pts

Front 9 Ita Ryan (50) 24 pts

Back 9 Susan Lynch (10) 19 pts

Near Pin Mary Curran (28) 8 feet

L Drive Amy Mangan (6)

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

2023 Presidents Prize – Mr Michael Nagle

Old Course – 6th August

1st Jayson Buckley (7) 40pts

2nd John Guiney (18) 38pts ( B9 – 20, B6 – 13, B3 – 6)

3rd David Malone (24) 38pts

4th Kieran Lynch(12) 37pts ( B9 – 22)

5th Kevin W Barry (8) 37pts (B9 – 20, B6 – 15)

6th Chris O Donoghue (10) 37pts

7th Paul Morkan (10) 36pts (B9 – 20)

8th Danny B Lyons (24) 36pts (B9 – 19)

9th Kieran Galvin (11) 36pts (B9 – 18)

Best Gross: Peter Sheehan 33pts

Past Captain / Presidents Michael Barry (19)33pts (B9 – 19)

Guest 1s t Donncadh Nagle (6) 32pts

Day 1:

1st Des O Hanlon (8) 35pts

Day 2:

1st Eoin Walsh (22) 35pts (B9 – 20)

Cat 1:

Ronan Cross (3) 35pts

Cat 2:

Kevin Frost (12) 36pts

Cat 3:

Mark Dilger (14) 34pts (B9 – 20)

Cat 4:

Miley Costello (21) 36pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 13th August Padric Liston Memorial Competition-Old course

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday 1st Aug 18 HOLES STABLEFORD - OLD COURSE SINGLES RESULTS

1st Catherine Walsh (31) 39 PTS

2nd Nora Quaid (15) 34 PTS (B9 – 17 PTS)

3rd Ruth FitzGerald (22) 34 PTS

4th Ann Kennelly (19) 33 PTS (B9 – 19 PTS)

6 August 2023 Competition Sponsored by Sean O’Sullivan and Eoin Barrett, Dingle

18 Hole S/Ford Competition – Cashen Course

Overall Result:

1st Jeanelle Griffin (31) 41 Pts

2nd Mary Fagan (23) 39 Pts

Category 1

1st J Oconnell (10) 34 Pts

Category 2

1st Anne Hill (20) 38 Pts (B9-18 pts)

2nd Geraldine Williams (20) 38 Pts

Category 3

1st Anne Marie Healy (23) 38 Pts

2nd Marie Kennelly (29) 31 Pts

Category 4

1st Eileen Daly (37) 36 Pts

2nd Colleen McElligott (32) 34 Pts

Seniors

Mary Kelly (39) 33 Pts

9 Hole Stableford

1st Eleanor O'Sullivan (15) 21 Pts

Cashen Course – 4th August 2023

14 HOLE MIXED SCRAMBLE RESULTS

Nett

1ST Eileen Daly (36)

Mary O’Grady (33)

John Joy (15)

John Bambury (13) 41.3

2nd Michael Jones (22)

Mark O’Brien (19)

Maura Hanrahan (36)

Mike Purtill (25) 41.5

3rd Michael O’Connor (18)

Bryan Kenny (12)

Antoinette Breen (36)

Diarmuid Herlihy (24) 42.0 (Back 5)

Fixtures:

Tuesday 8th August Ladies 18 Hole stableford-Old course

Saturday 12th August Ladies Presidents Prize Old Course

Senior Men Competitions:

Thursday 3rd August 2023-Senior Mens Competition-Cashen Course

1st.Michael Geoghegan (16) 27+3 30pts. B5-9.

2rd.Noel Kneafsey (20) 30pts. B5-8.

3rd.Tom McEnery (13) 29pts.

Gross. Michael K Barrett 21pts.

4th.Noel Nash (26) 30-3 27pts. B5-11.

5th.Eamon Condon (23) 32-5 27pts. B5-10.

6th.Eddie Moylan (20) 27pts. B5-7.

7th.John Maguire (24) 26pts. B5-13. B3-10.

8th.Jerry Galvin (20) 21+5 26pts. B5-13. B3-8.

9th.Columba O’Connor (23) 25+1 26pts. B5-10.

10th.Paudie Kindlan (29) 24+2 26pts. B5-9

V. Tomas Griffin (15) 25-1 24pts. B5-11.

S.V.Joe Costello (24) 26-2 24pts. B5-8.

S.S.V.Denis Eggleston (32) 27-2 25pts. B5-12.

Fixtures:

Thursday 10th August 2023-Senior Mens Competition-Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Thursday 3rd August 2023-Senior Ladies Competition-Cashen Course

1st Peg O’ Malley PH 2

Marjorie Morkan PH 2

Sighle Hennigan PH 1 35 nett