Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Results of Mick Murtagh Stroke play (Golfer of the year)

1st Michael McCarron (23) 68 (back 9)

2nd Brendan Campbell (29) 68

3rd Mick Murtagh (18) 70

Advertisement

Division 1 (indexes up to 14.5)

Michael J O'Sullivan (10) 71

Division 2 (indexes 14.6 to 20.6)

Sean O'Connor (14) 71

Division 3 (indexes 20.7 and above)

Matt Keane (20) 71

Advertisement

Longest Drive 1st hole: Jamie O'Sullivan

Nearest the pin 17th: Michael J O'Sullivan (19 inches)

Beaufort

Advertisement

LADIES BRANCH

16th July - 3 Ts Charity - Sponsored by Killarney Medals & Tropnies

Overall: Grainne McShortall (18) 36 pts

Division 1: Laura Furlong (14) 35 pts

Division 2 Kathleen Keating (29) 33 pts

FIXTURES

Advertisement

29th/30th July - V-Par Sponsored by MD O'Sheas

7th August - Club Fundraiser - Single Stableford - Open to Ladies & Gents (Red/Yellow Tees) with seperate ladies & gents prizes - Entry Fee €25. - Sponsored by Killarney Brewing Company, Dunloe Hotel & Ladies Branch Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.

MENS BRANCH

Advertisement

16th July - Stableford sponsored by Kostal Engineering

Yellow Tees

1st John Rice (29) 36 pts

2nd Jim Crowley (18) 33 pts

White Tees

1st Paul elliher (14) 36 pts

2nd Martin Downey (10) 35 pts

3rd Michael A O'Sullivan (18) 34 pts

FIXTURES

28th July - Open Friday - Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd.

29th/20th July - Stableford (yellow or white tees) - Sponsored by Killarney Plaza Hotel

7th August - Club Fundraiser - Single Stableford - Open to Ladies & Gents (Red/Yellow Tees) with seperate ladies & gents prizes - Entry Fee €25. - Sponsored by Killarney Brewing Company, Dunloe Hotel & Ladies Branch Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Sunday 23rd July Sean Walsh Memorial sponsored by Ballybunion News

1st Jayson Buckley (9) 43pts

2nd Jonathon Stack (16) 39pts

3rd Jack Enright (4) 35pts (CB)

Gross: Brian Lenihan 32pts

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Darren Enright (3) 33pts

2nd Brian Slattery (4) 32pts (CB)

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1st Brendan Gildea (8) 38pts

2nd Aidan Buckley (11) 37pts

3rd Michael Casey 36pts (CB)

Category 3, (13 to 18 handicap)

1st Brian Horgan (16) 37pts

2nd Barry O Mahony (16) 36pts

3rd John Murray (14) 35pts (CB)

Category 4, (19+ Handicap)

1st Robert Ryan (20) 35pts(CB)

2nd Donnacha Kendlin (21) 35pts

3rd Eamon Fitzmaurice (20) 34pts (CB)

Fixtures:

Sunday 30th July The Brosnan Memorial Medal 3

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies 4 Ball Better Ball 18th July - 18 Holes

1st Mary O Donoghue (10) and Josette O Donnell (18) 41pts

2nd Ann Laverty (32) and Pudge O Reilly(20) 40 pts (back 9 23 pts)

Ladies 9 Hole Cashen

Judy Mc Mahon (21) 23 pts

Friday 21st July mixed semi/open sponsor Cahills Supervalu Ballybunion-Old Course.

1ST Marie Silke (26)

Carol Linehan (36)

Owen Silke (20)

William Carey (11) 44.7

2nd Frank Fenn (13)

Christine Fenn (36)

Loreto Fenn (27)

Tim Fenn (13) 45.1

3rd Eamon Walsh (16)

Siobhan Walsh (22)

Michael K Barrett (11)

Meave Barrett (17) 45.4

Sunday 23rd July Ladies 18 hole stableford Cashen Course

1st Irene O’Connor (29) 38 pts (Bk 9 18)

2nd Maureen Culhane (24) 38 pts (Bk 9 15)

9 Hole Competition

1st Hazel Stafford (29) 24 pts

Fixtures:

Friday 28th July mixed semi/open sponsor Cahills Supervalu Ballybunion-Cashen course.

Sunday 30th July Ladies 18 hole stableford Cashen Course sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction.

Senior Men Competitions:

Thurs 20th July 2023-Senior Mens competition-Cashen Course

1st. Martin Lucey (20) 38-3 35pts.

2nd. Noel Nash (26) 31+1 32pts.

3rd. Tom Scanlon(19) 24+7 31pts. B5-11.

Gross. Sean Cocoran 20pts.

4th. John Fox (18) 25+6 31pts. B5-8.

5th. Tom J O’Donnell(19) 29+1 30pts. B5-13.

6th. Eric Kettler (16) 31-1 30pts. B5-10. B3-7.

7th. Mike Joyce (26) 28+2 30pts. B5-10.B3-6.

8th. Michael Barrett (17) 26+4 30pts. B5-10. B1-3.

9th. Richard Nash (34) 25+5 30pts. B5-6.

10th. Edward Costello (19) 31-3 28pts. B5-14.

V. John Kinsella (13) 28-1 27pts. B5-8.

S.V. Declan Lovett (21) 29-2 27pts. B5-11.

S.S.V. Brendan Brosnan(25) 26-1 25pts.

Fixtures:

Thurs 27th July 2023-Senior Mens competition-Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Thurs 20 th July 2023-Senior Ladies competition-Cashen Course

9 Hole Qualifying Cashen Course

1st Margaret Scannell (15ph) 23 pts

2nd Judy McMahon (20ph) 18pts ( on back 6)

Fixtures:

Thurs 27 th July 2023-Senior Ladies competition-Cashen Course

Kenmare

Mens

Singles Strokeplay & GOTY 4 (23/07/2023)

1st - Sean Murphy (12) - 66 Nett

2nd - Patrick O'Dwyer (24) - 68 Nett

3rd - Mark O'Donovan (5) - 68 Nett OCB

Best Gross Mark O'Donovan (5) - 73

Ladies

18 Hole Stableford 22nd & 23rd July

Winner: Clara Brosnan (16) 33 pts ocb.

Mixed

Friday Open Series Round 11 (21/07/2023)

1st - Aidan Chinoy (8) - 42

2nd - Clara Brosnan (18) - 40

3rd - Patrick O'Sullivan (Lissyclearig) (19) - 38 OCB

51 players for BRS checking - Sign in sheets attached for accounting