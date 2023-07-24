Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley
Results of Mick Murtagh Stroke play (Golfer of the year)
1st Michael McCarron (23) 68 (back 9)
2nd Brendan Campbell (29) 68
3rd Mick Murtagh (18) 70
Division 1 (indexes up to 14.5)
Michael J O'Sullivan (10) 71
Division 2 (indexes 14.6 to 20.6)
Sean O'Connor (14) 71
Division 3 (indexes 20.7 and above)
Matt Keane (20) 71
Longest Drive 1st hole: Jamie O'Sullivan
Nearest the pin 17th: Michael J O'Sullivan (19 inches)
Beaufort
LADIES BRANCH
16th July - 3 Ts Charity - Sponsored by Killarney Medals & Tropnies
Overall: Grainne McShortall (18) 36 pts
Division 1: Laura Furlong (14) 35 pts
Division 2 Kathleen Keating (29) 33 pts
FIXTURES
29th/30th July - V-Par Sponsored by MD O'Sheas
7th August - Club Fundraiser - Single Stableford - Open to Ladies & Gents (Red/Yellow Tees) with seperate ladies & gents prizes - Entry Fee €25. - Sponsored by Killarney Brewing Company, Dunloe Hotel & Ladies Branch Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.
MENS BRANCH
16th July - Stableford sponsored by Kostal Engineering
Yellow Tees
1st John Rice (29) 36 pts
2nd Jim Crowley (18) 33 pts
White Tees
1st Paul elliher (14) 36 pts
2nd Martin Downey (10) 35 pts
3rd Michael A O'Sullivan (18) 34 pts
FIXTURES
28th July - Open Friday - Sponsored by Cliffords Groundcare Ltd.
29th/20th July - Stableford (yellow or white tees) - Sponsored by Killarney Plaza Hotel
7th August - Club Fundraiser - Single Stableford - Open to Ladies & Gents (Red/Yellow Tees) with seperate ladies & gents prizes - Entry Fee €25. - Sponsored by Killarney Brewing Company, Dunloe Hotel & Ladies Branch Ring Clubhouse on 064-6644440 to book a time.
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Sunday 23rd July Sean Walsh Memorial sponsored by Ballybunion News
1st Jayson Buckley (9) 43pts
2nd Jonathon Stack (16) 39pts
3rd Jack Enright (4) 35pts (CB)
Gross: Brian Lenihan 32pts
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Darren Enright (3) 33pts
2nd Brian Slattery (4) 32pts (CB)
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1st Brendan Gildea (8) 38pts
2nd Aidan Buckley (11) 37pts
3rd Michael Casey 36pts (CB)
Category 3, (13 to 18 handicap)
1st Brian Horgan (16) 37pts
2nd Barry O Mahony (16) 36pts
3rd John Murray (14) 35pts (CB)
Category 4, (19+ Handicap)
1st Robert Ryan (20) 35pts(CB)
2nd Donnacha Kendlin (21) 35pts
3rd Eamon Fitzmaurice (20) 34pts (CB)
Fixtures:
Sunday 30th July The Brosnan Memorial Medal 3
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies 4 Ball Better Ball 18th July - 18 Holes
1st Mary O Donoghue (10) and Josette O Donnell (18) 41pts
2nd Ann Laverty (32) and Pudge O Reilly(20) 40 pts (back 9 23 pts)
Ladies 9 Hole Cashen
Judy Mc Mahon (21) 23 pts
Friday 21st July mixed semi/open sponsor Cahills Supervalu Ballybunion-Old Course.
1ST Marie Silke (26)
Carol Linehan (36)
Owen Silke (20)
William Carey (11) 44.7
2nd Frank Fenn (13)
Christine Fenn (36)
Loreto Fenn (27)
Tim Fenn (13) 45.1
3rd Eamon Walsh (16)
Siobhan Walsh (22)
Michael K Barrett (11)
Meave Barrett (17) 45.4
Sunday 23rd July Ladies 18 hole stableford Cashen Course
1st Irene O’Connor (29) 38 pts (Bk 9 18)
2nd Maureen Culhane (24) 38 pts (Bk 9 15)
9 Hole Competition
1st Hazel Stafford (29) 24 pts
Fixtures:
Friday 28th July mixed semi/open sponsor Cahills Supervalu Ballybunion-Cashen course.
Sunday 30th July Ladies 18 hole stableford Cashen Course sponsored by Atlantic Golf Construction.
Senior Men Competitions:
Thurs 20th July 2023-Senior Mens competition-Cashen Course
1st. Martin Lucey (20) 38-3 35pts.
2nd. Noel Nash (26) 31+1 32pts.
3rd. Tom Scanlon(19) 24+7 31pts. B5-11.
Gross. Sean Cocoran 20pts.
4th. John Fox (18) 25+6 31pts. B5-8.
5th. Tom J O’Donnell(19) 29+1 30pts. B5-13.
6th. Eric Kettler (16) 31-1 30pts. B5-10. B3-7.
7th. Mike Joyce (26) 28+2 30pts. B5-10.B3-6.
8th. Michael Barrett (17) 26+4 30pts. B5-10. B1-3.
9th. Richard Nash (34) 25+5 30pts. B5-6.
10th. Edward Costello (19) 31-3 28pts. B5-14.
V. John Kinsella (13) 28-1 27pts. B5-8.
S.V. Declan Lovett (21) 29-2 27pts. B5-11.
S.S.V. Brendan Brosnan(25) 26-1 25pts.
Fixtures:
Thurs 27th July 2023-Senior Mens competition-Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Thurs 20 th July 2023-Senior Ladies competition-Cashen Course
9 Hole Qualifying Cashen Course
1st Margaret Scannell (15ph) 23 pts
2nd Judy McMahon (20ph) 18pts ( on back 6)
Fixtures:
Thurs 27 th July 2023-Senior Ladies competition-Cashen Course
Kenmare
Mens
Singles Strokeplay & GOTY 4 (23/07/2023)
1st - Sean Murphy (12) - 66 Nett
2nd - Patrick O'Dwyer (24) - 68 Nett
3rd - Mark O'Donovan (5) - 68 Nett OCB
Best Gross Mark O'Donovan (5) - 73
Ladies
18 Hole Stableford 22nd & 23rd July
Winner: Clara Brosnan (16) 33 pts ocb.
Mixed
Friday Open Series Round 11 (21/07/2023)
1st - Aidan Chinoy (8) - 42
2nd - Clara Brosnan (18) - 40
3rd - Patrick O'Sullivan (Lissyclearig) (19) - 38 OCB
