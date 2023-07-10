Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory

LADIES RESULTS;

Tuesday, 4th July - Senior Ladies 9H winner Mary Moriarty 17pts

FIXTURES;

Tuesday, 11th July Senior Ladies 9H

Thursday, 13th GIG Ladies 5H and 9H Stableford

Friday 14th/Saturday 15th/Sunday 16th July - 18H Stableford sponsor Miriam Mulhall Nolan

Best of Luck to Men's Captain Colm McLoughlin on his captain's prize next weekend. Colm is holding a 9H competition for the ladies on Sunday from 12pm booking on BRS is open now.

MEN'S RESULTS;

The Holmpatrick Cup (Fourball Betterball) was played for over the weekend and a special thanks goes to all those who entered as all entry fees will go towards a very worthy cause in the National Council of the Blind. Just like our previous Fourball competition in June we again had runaway winners with another 51 points. A great score indeed on our links.

Winners: James O'Connell/Tom Galvin 51 points

Runners Up: Tom Moriarty/James Clifford 45 points.

Both Tom and James will now go forward to represent us in the Munster Area Final at Blarney GC in August.

FIXTURES;

This Saturday and Sunday our Captain's Prize will take center stage and will be over 18 holes Stapleford from the Whites. Tee times are now available in 3balls. Play either day and entry only on the BRS. With the Green and Gold of Kerry playing the All Ireland Semi-Final on Sunday afternoon it would only be fair to defer the prize presentations until our next Natterjack Trophy event. Golfer Of The Year points will be doubled for those lucky enough to be in the top twenty. Reminder to all players to please report to the office before play and sign in also on the computer. Our ladies are invited to play a 9 hole Stapleford on Sunday from 12.00pm.

Club Singles Championship;

The draw was sent out with relevant deadline playing dates and a reminder that the full allowance between Course Handicaps (White Markers) on the day of play will apply.

Jimmy Bruen Shield;

Well done again to our Bruen squad and Manager John Dillane on a fine victory over a well fancied Ballyneety GC last Saturday on our links. They will now go on to represent us in the first weekend in August at Ballyclogh GC in Limerick in the last 16 and hopefully onwards.

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: Lady Captain Angie Donoghue Foley's Prize: 18 Hole Stableford. Winner: Julianne Browne (20) 36 pts. 2.Mary Jo Dowling (26) 40 pts. Best Gross: Cait O'Leary (16) 94. 3. Mary O'Sullivan (40) 40 pts. 4. Agnes Carey (24) 36 pts. 5. Mary Conway (29) 34 pts (B9). F9: Marian O'Connor (25) 17 pts (B3). B9: Kathleen Coffey (32) 17 pts. Past Captain Betty Griffin (36) 30 pts. Nearest Pin on 7th: Cait O'Leary. Longest Drive on 16th: Una Moroney. Lady Guest: Ann Kenny Foley. Men's Guest: Scott McGlashen.

FIXTURE: 18 Hole Stableford, sponsored by Carina's Boutique, Killorglin, can be played Saturday 15th or Sunday 16th.

18 Hole Stroke sponsored by Miss Designer Golf: 1. Marian Dore (48) 63 net. 2. Elizabeth Doyle (28) 71 net. 3. Anne M. Foley (36) 72 net

12 Hole re-entry month of June sponsored by Lady Member Eileen Bell: 1. Carmel Mannix (CH/34) 32 pts. 2. Kathleen Kerins (CH/51) 28 pts. 3. Marie B. O'Connor (CH/37) 27 pts (B6).

Results of Club Singles (Golfer of the year)

1st Danny Evans (18) 41pts

2nd Aidan Spillane (10) 39pts

3rd Eamon O'Neill (10) 38pts (back 9)

Division 1 (indexes up to 15.1)

Brendan Keehan (14) 38pts

Division 2 (indexes 15.2 to 20.8)

John Noonan (16) 38pts

Division 3 (indexes 20.9 and above)

Mike McCarron (23) 37pts

Ross

On Saturday July 8th and Sunday July 9th we held Lady Captain Mary Moynihan's Prize to the Gents .

The following were the winners:

1st ......... John Cuskelly (12) 66

2nd.......... Mike Brosnan (7) 68.

Best Gross ...David MacIndoe 78

Division 1 1st... Tomas Kelliher 75

2nd... Trevor Nagle 75

Division 2 1st .... Brian O'Connor 71

2nd ..... Michael J O'Sullivan 73

Division 3 1st ..... John Nolan 70

2nd...... Mike O'Leary 70

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Sunday 9th July 2023 Mens’ Killarney Exchange Day

Killarney Exchange Day Killeen Course Sponsored by Solar Choices

Fourball Stableford Sunday, July 9th, 2023

1st Bryan Hickey (7) & Mark Dilger (13) 44pts

2nd Jack Buckley (9) & Aidan Buckley (10) 43pts

3rd Willie F Murphy (18) & M. A Quaid (9) 42pts

4th Eamon Hayes (13) & Michael Burke (12) 41pts (B9 23)

Fixtures:

Monday 10th July Club mixed foursomes matchplay by Frank Dore

Sunday 16th July Mens singles sponsored by Baileys Solicitors

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday 4th July 2023 – Ladies Play in Pink Competition in aid of National Breast Cancer Research Institute Ireland – Old Course

1st A M Sexton (21) 34 pts

2nd Elaine Molyneaux (17) 33 pts

3rd Mary Horgan (20) 32 pts

4th Rose Fitzgerald (18) 31 pts

5th Olga Kiely (24) ` 29 pts

6th Irene O’Connor (28) 28 pts (bk 6 13)

7th Marie Kennelly (28) 28 pts (bk 6 10)

8th Marie Moran (29) 27 pts (bk 9 16)

9 Hole Competition Cashen Course.

1st Margaret McAuliffe (13) 20 pts

2nd Mary Whelan (20) 18 pts

Friday 7th July Mixed scramble semi/open Old course-Cahills Super Value Ballybunion

Nett

1ST Michael Quaid (11)

Willie Murphy (21)

Catherine Moylan (24)

Mary Cronin (36) 46.8

2nd Eileen Daly (36)

John Joy (16)

Mark O’Brien (19)

Michael Jones (22) 47.2

3rd Kevin Barry (8)

Anne Marie Healy (22)

Danny Lyons (24)

Seán Healy (24) 48.0

Sunday 9th July 14 Hole medal 4 sponsored by John Sexton Menswear Cashen Course

Overall 1st Jean Liston (32) 72 Nett

Overall 2nd Lorraine Canty (15) 73 Nett (B9: 37.5)

Category 1

1st Mary O’Donoghue (12) 76 Nett (Bk 9 37)

2nd Ann O’Connor (13) 76 Nett (Bk 9 41.5)

Category 2

1st Nora Quaid (17 ) 73 Nett

2nd Rose Fitzgerald (19) 76 Nett

Category 3

1st Maureen Culhane (24) 76 Nett (Bk 9 36)

2nd Margaret McAuliffe (27) 76 Nett (Bl 9 39.5)

Category 4

1st Geraldine Gallagher (31) 74 Nett

2nd Helen Dineen (40) 77 Nett

Seniors Mary Horgan (21) 76 Nett (Bk9 40.5)

9 Hole Competition

1st Marianne Relihan (24) 22 Pts

2nd Hazel Stafford (29) 19pts (Bk3 8)

Fixtures:

Tuesday 11th July Ladies 18 Hole singles Stableford-Cashen

Wednesday 12th July Ladies Alternative Day-Lady Captains Catherine Moylan 18 holes Stableford Old course

Friday 14th July mixed semi/open sponsor Cahills Supervalue Ballybunion-Cashen.

Saturday 15th July Lady Captains Prize-Catherine Moylan 18 Hole Stableford-Old.

Senior Men Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thurs 13th July 2023-Senior Mens competition-Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thurs 13th July 2023-Senior Ladies competition-Cashen Course

Dooks

Captain’s Prize Derek George - 8th and 9th July 2023

Winner Jason McKenna (14) 97 C/B

2nd Sean Roche (18) 97

3rd Kieran Foley (18) 100

4th Joe Long (17) 101.5 C/B

Best Gross Damien O’Sullivan (4) 69

5th Bernard Jones (9) 101.5

6th Mick Duffy (22) 104

7th Declan Brennan (19) 104.5

8th Declan Dennehy (20) 107

9th James M O’Shea (24) 108

10th Brendan McKeefry (15) 109.5

Nearest the Pin Jimmy O’Neill

Longest Drive Keith Curtin

Over 65’s Leslie Geraghty (37) 33 pts

Past Officers Karl Falvey (3) 73

Captain’s Prize to the Ladies Competition

Winner Kerrie Lisa McGillycuddy (35) +2 C/B

2nd Maura Boyle (27) +2

Killarney

BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB EXCHANGE DAY

FOURBALL BETTERBALL

Sponsored by Moriarty's The Gap of Dunloe

Played on Sunday 9th July 2023

Winners - Alan Kelly (9) & Tadhg O Keeffe (15) 46pts

2nd - Padraig G O Sullivan (5) & Cormac O'Sullivan (14) 45pts

3rd - Jerry Galvin (13) & John O'Sullivan Green (10) 44pts

4th - Brian Regan (9) & Pat Carroll 12.2 (12) 44pts

5th - Michael Quill (18) & Michael Quirke (14) 44pts

6th - Shane Connole (9) & Tony Walsh (18) 43pts

7th - Joe Hartnett (13) & Jason McCarthy (5) 43pts

Best Gross - Colin Moriarty (9) & Peter O'Brien (7) 72 (+1)

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekend we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford

1st Jerry Kelleher (28) 41 pts

2nd Paddy Healy (13) 39 pts

3rd Jerry Horan (13) 38 pts

Div 1 Brendan Dunne (15) 37 pts

Div 2 Kevin Ashe (18) 35 pts

Div 3 Aidan Sheehan (26) 37 pts

Next weekend is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.

The Jimmy Breun team won 3.5 to 1.5 against Ceann Sibeal last Saturday in Ballyheigue. They will now play Castlegregory in Limerick Golf Club on Aug 5th at 7.40am.

Top 5 in Golfer of the Year after this weekend

1 O'Connor, John Joe 72

2 Sheehan, Aidan 60

3 Healy, Paddy 58

4 Condon, Declan 54

5 McMahon, Earl 51