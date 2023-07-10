Kerry Golf News & Results

Castlegregory
LADIES RESULTS;
Tuesday, 4th July - Senior Ladies 9H winner Mary Moriarty 17pts
FIXTURES;
Tuesday, 11th July Senior Ladies 9H
Thursday, 13th GIG Ladies 5H and 9H Stableford
Friday 14th/Saturday 15th/Sunday 16th July - 18H Stableford sponsor Miriam Mulhall Nolan
Best of Luck to Men's Captain Colm McLoughlin on his captain's prize next weekend. Colm is holding a 9H competition for the ladies on Sunday from 12pm booking on BRS is open now.
MEN'S RESULTS;
The Holmpatrick Cup (Fourball Betterball) was played for over the weekend and a special thanks goes to all those who entered as all entry fees will go towards a very worthy cause in the National Council of the Blind. Just like our previous Fourball competition in June we again had runaway winners with another 51 points. A great score indeed on our links.
Winners: James O'Connell/Tom Galvin 51 points
Runners Up: Tom Moriarty/James Clifford 45 points.
Both Tom and James will now go forward to represent us in the Munster Area Final at Blarney GC in August.
FIXTURES;
This Saturday and Sunday our Captain's Prize will take center stage and will be over 18 holes Stapleford from the Whites. Tee times are now available in 3balls. Play either day and entry only on the BRS. With the Green and Gold of Kerry playing the All Ireland Semi-Final on Sunday afternoon it would only be fair to defer the prize presentations until our next Natterjack Trophy event. Golfer Of The Year points will be doubled for those lucky enough to be in the top twenty. Reminder to all players to please report to the office before play and sign in also on the computer. Our ladies are invited to play a 9 hole Stapleford on Sunday from 12.00pm.
Club Singles Championship;
The draw was sent out with relevant deadline playing dates and a reminder that the full allowance between Course Handicaps (White Markers) on the day of play will apply.
Jimmy Bruen Shield;
Well done again to our Bruen squad and Manager John Dillane on a fine victory over a well fancied Ballyneety GC last Saturday on our links. They will now go on to represent us in the first weekend in August at Ballyclogh GC in Limerick in the last 16 and hopefully onwards.
Maine Valley
Ladies Results: Lady Captain Angie Donoghue Foley's Prize: 18 Hole Stableford. Winner: Julianne Browne (20) 36 pts. 2.Mary Jo Dowling (26) 40 pts. Best Gross: Cait O'Leary (16) 94. 3. Mary O'Sullivan (40) 40 pts. 4. Agnes Carey (24) 36 pts. 5. Mary Conway (29) 34 pts (B9). F9: Marian O'Connor (25) 17 pts (B3). B9: Kathleen Coffey (32) 17 pts. Past Captain Betty Griffin (36) 30 pts. Nearest Pin on 7th: Cait O'Leary. Longest Drive on 16th: Una Moroney. Lady Guest: Ann Kenny Foley. Men's Guest: Scott McGlashen.
FIXTURE: 18 Hole Stableford, sponsored by Carina's Boutique, Killorglin, can be played Saturday 15th or Sunday 16th.
18 Hole Stroke sponsored by Miss Designer Golf: 1. Marian Dore (48) 63 net. 2. Elizabeth Doyle (28) 71 net. 3. Anne M. Foley (36) 72 net
12 Hole re-entry month of June sponsored by Lady Member Eileen Bell: 1. Carmel Mannix (CH/34) 32 pts. 2. Kathleen Kerins (CH/51) 28 pts. 3. Marie B. O'Connor (CH/37) 27 pts (B6).
Results of Club Singles (Golfer of the year)
1st Danny Evans (18) 41pts
2nd Aidan Spillane (10) 39pts
3rd Eamon O'Neill (10) 38pts (back 9)
Division 1 (indexes up to 15.1)
Brendan Keehan (14) 38pts
Division 2 (indexes 15.2 to 20.8)
John Noonan (16) 38pts
Division 3 (indexes 20.9 and above)
Mike McCarron (23) 37pts
Ross
On Saturday July 8th and Sunday July 9th we held Lady Captain Mary Moynihan's Prize to the Gents .
The following were the winners:
1st ......... John Cuskelly (12) 66
2nd.......... Mike Brosnan (7) 68.
Best Gross ...David MacIndoe 78
Division 1 1st... Tomas Kelliher 75
2nd... Trevor Nagle 75
Division 2 1st .... Brian O'Connor 71
2nd ..... Michael J O'Sullivan 73
Division 3 1st ..... John Nolan 70
2nd...... Mike O'Leary 70
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Sunday 9th July 2023 Mens’ Killarney Exchange Day
Killarney Exchange Day Killeen Course Sponsored by Solar Choices
Fourball Stableford Sunday, July 9th, 2023
1st Bryan Hickey (7) & Mark Dilger (13) 44pts
2nd Jack Buckley (9) & Aidan Buckley (10) 43pts
3rd Willie F Murphy (18) & M. A Quaid (9) 42pts
4th Eamon Hayes (13) & Michael Burke (12) 41pts (B9 23)
Fixtures:
Monday 10th July Club mixed foursomes matchplay by Frank Dore
Sunday 16th July Mens singles sponsored by Baileys Solicitors
Ladies Competitions:
Tuesday 4th July 2023 – Ladies Play in Pink Competition in aid of National Breast Cancer Research Institute Ireland – Old Course
1st A M Sexton (21) 34 pts
2nd Elaine Molyneaux (17) 33 pts
3rd Mary Horgan (20) 32 pts
4th Rose Fitzgerald (18) 31 pts
5th Olga Kiely (24) ` 29 pts
6th Irene O’Connor (28) 28 pts (bk 6 13)
7th Marie Kennelly (28) 28 pts (bk 6 10)
8th Marie Moran (29) 27 pts (bk 9 16)
9 Hole Competition Cashen Course.
1st Margaret McAuliffe (13) 20 pts
2nd Mary Whelan (20) 18 pts
Friday 7th July Mixed scramble semi/open Old course-Cahills Super Value Ballybunion
Nett
1ST Michael Quaid (11)
Willie Murphy (21)
Catherine Moylan (24)
Mary Cronin (36) 46.8
2nd Eileen Daly (36)
John Joy (16)
Mark O’Brien (19)
Michael Jones (22) 47.2
3rd Kevin Barry (8)
Anne Marie Healy (22)
Danny Lyons (24)
Seán Healy (24) 48.0
Sunday 9th July 14 Hole medal 4 sponsored by John Sexton Menswear Cashen Course
Overall 1st Jean Liston (32) 72 Nett
Overall 2nd Lorraine Canty (15) 73 Nett (B9: 37.5)
Category 1
1st Mary O’Donoghue (12) 76 Nett (Bk 9 37)
2nd Ann O’Connor (13) 76 Nett (Bk 9 41.5)
Category 2
1st Nora Quaid (17 ) 73 Nett
2nd Rose Fitzgerald (19) 76 Nett
Category 3
1st Maureen Culhane (24) 76 Nett (Bk 9 36)
2nd Margaret McAuliffe (27) 76 Nett (Bl 9 39.5)
Category 4
1st Geraldine Gallagher (31) 74 Nett
2nd Helen Dineen (40) 77 Nett
Seniors Mary Horgan (21) 76 Nett (Bk9 40.5)
9 Hole Competition
1st Marianne Relihan (24) 22 Pts
2nd Hazel Stafford (29) 19pts (Bk3 8)
Fixtures:
Tuesday 11th July Ladies 18 Hole singles Stableford-Cashen
Wednesday 12th July Ladies Alternative Day-Lady Captains Catherine Moylan 18 holes Stableford Old course
Friday 14th July mixed semi/open sponsor Cahills Supervalue Ballybunion-Cashen.
Saturday 15th July Lady Captains Prize-Catherine Moylan 18 Hole Stableford-Old.
Senior Men Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thurs 13th July 2023-Senior Mens competition-Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thurs 13th July 2023-Senior Ladies competition-Cashen Course
Dooks
Captain’s Prize Derek George - 8th and 9th July 2023
Winner Jason McKenna (14) 97 C/B
2nd Sean Roche (18) 97
3rd Kieran Foley (18) 100
4th Joe Long (17) 101.5 C/B
Best Gross Damien O’Sullivan (4) 69
5th Bernard Jones (9) 101.5
6th Mick Duffy (22) 104
7th Declan Brennan (19) 104.5
8th Declan Dennehy (20) 107
9th James M O’Shea (24) 108
10th Brendan McKeefry (15) 109.5
Nearest the Pin Jimmy O’Neill
Longest Drive Keith Curtin
Over 65’s Leslie Geraghty (37) 33 pts
Past Officers Karl Falvey (3) 73
Captain’s Prize to the Ladies Competition
Winner Kerrie Lisa McGillycuddy (35) +2 C/B
2nd Maura Boyle (27) +2
Killarney
BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB EXCHANGE DAY
FOURBALL BETTERBALL
Sponsored by Moriarty's The Gap of Dunloe
Played on Sunday 9th July 2023
Winners - Alan Kelly (9) & Tadhg O Keeffe (15) 46pts
2nd - Padraig G O Sullivan (5) & Cormac O'Sullivan (14) 45pts
3rd - Jerry Galvin (13) & John O'Sullivan Green (10) 44pts
4th - Brian Regan (9) & Pat Carroll 12.2 (12) 44pts
5th - Michael Quill (18) & Michael Quirke (14) 44pts
6th - Shane Connole (9) & Tony Walsh (18) 43pts
7th - Joe Hartnett (13) & Jason McCarthy (5) 43pts
Best Gross - Colin Moriarty (9) & Peter O'Brien (7) 72 (+1)
Ballyheigue Castle
Last weekend we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford
1st Jerry Kelleher (28) 41 pts
2nd Paddy Healy (13) 39 pts
3rd Jerry Horan (13) 38 pts
Div 1 Brendan Dunne (15) 37 pts
Div 2 Kevin Ashe (18) 35 pts
Div 3 Aidan Sheehan (26) 37 pts
Next weekend is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.
The Jimmy Breun team won 3.5 to 1.5 against Ceann Sibeal last Saturday in Ballyheigue. They will now play Castlegregory in Limerick Golf Club on Aug 5th at 7.40am.
Top 5 in Golfer of the Year after this weekend
1 O'Connor, John Joe 72
2 Sheehan, Aidan 60
3 Healy, Paddy 58
4 Condon, Declan 54
5 McMahon, Earl 51