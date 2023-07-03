Kerry Golf News & Results

Maine Valley

Results of Lady Captain Angie's Prize to the Men (Golfer of the year)

1st Ben Foley (13) 44pts

2nd Liam Martin (8) 42pts

3rd Mike Ashe (12) 40pts

Division 1 (indexes up to 16.4)

Eanna O'Connor (8) 39pts

Division 2 (indexes 16.5 to 21.9)

Tommy Murphy (17) 39pts

Division 3 (indexes 22.0 and above)

Brendan Murray (28) 35pts

Castlegregory

LADIES RESULTS;

Thursday, 29th June - GIG Ladies 5H 1st Una Moynihan

Friday, 30th/Saturday 1st/Sunday 2nd July - 18H Strokeplay (July Medal) club sponsored

1st Carmel Kearney (8) 72 nett

2nd Teresa Rice (27) 74 nett

FIXTURES;

Tuesday, 4th June Senior Ladies 9H

Thursday, 6th GIG Ladies 5H and 9H Stableford

Friday 7th/Saturday 8th/Sunday 9th July - 18H Stableford sponsor Miriam Mulhall Nolan

SILVER AND BRONZE MEDALS;

Well done to Alana Rowan on winning the Silver Medal for 2023 and Patricia Goodwin on winning the Bronze Medal for 2023. This competition is the aggregate of best 3 stroke play competitions with both ladies having an aggregate of 210.

Alana had nett scores of 69, 70 and 71 with Patricia having nett scores of 66, 70 and 74.

Both Alana and Patricia will go on to represent Castlegregory in the Munster Regional Finals in Ballyneety Golf Club on September 6th.

INTERCLUB - CHALLENGE CUP TEAM;

Our Challenge Cup team played in the Area Semi Final of West Munster on Tuesday 27th last against Ballybunion in the Casheen Course. Unfortunately our ladies came up against a very strong Ballybunion side on their home turf in very tough conditions and it was the Ballybunion ladies who won out in the end. Well done to all team members and to manager Marie McCarthy. Thank you to those who caddied and also to those who supported on the day.

CONGRATULATIONS;

Big congratulations to our very own Anne Collins who is a Golf Ireland Referee at this weekends AIG West Munster Men's Junior Cup Area Finals in Tralee on both Saturday and Sunday. She is also refereeing at next weekend's AIG West Munster Men's Senior Cup Area Finals in Kilrush.

Well done Anne, doing Castlegregory GC proud.

NATTERJACK TROPHY - MID SUMMER PARTY;

Reminder entry is open on the BRS for this shotgun scramble on Friday evening next July 7th at 6pm. This is a lovely occasion for both the ladies and men's club to get together for some golf and some socializing afterwards which we have missed for the last number of years. Entry closes Thursday 5pm.

SENIOR RESULTS;

1 Barry Turner 21pts

2 George Nash 21pts on countback

3 Dan Healy 19pts

MEN'S CLUB;

Our July Monthly Medal Strokeplay competition was contested on our great links this weekend and with the wind dictating matters,patience was always going to be key. Our Birdie Blitz eluded all and will carryover once again to next weekend. Thanks to all who got out to play and hearing those words of encouragement regarding our links is worth it all.

Category A.

1st. Tommy Higgins (14) 70 nett.

2nd. Martin Lynch (17) 71 nett.

Category B.

1st. Tony Conroy (22) 71 nett.

2nd. To Galvin (22) 73 nett.

Best Gross.

Jim Madden (10) 84.

Greens;

Michael S O'Connor (21) 83.

A sincere thank you to Maunsell's Garage, Castlegregory, for their kind sponsorship.

FIXTURES;

Upcoming weekend will see us tee it up in a Singles Stableford competition and GOY points will yet again be there for the taking. Currently Stephen O'Leary has a bit of leeway at the top of the leaderboard (see attachment) but there's a lot of golf to be played yet. Our Birdie Blitz will be worth the entry fee if won as we have another carryover from this weekend.

PIERCE PURCELL;

Our brave Purcell team gave everything last Friday against Ballyheigue GC in their own backyard but just came up short of claiming a county pennant. Most games went to the 18th, so overall we had a great run in this prestigious competition yet again and no doubt our day will come sooner rather than later.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Sunday 2nd July 2023 – Eric Browne Singles Sponsored by Conor Liston –Cashen Course

1st Joe Stack (19) 39pts

2nd Des O’Donnell (9) 37pts

3rd Ciallian Beasley (8) 36pts

Gross Stephen Galvin 31pts

Cat 1 (+5 to 5)

1st Gary Scanlon (2) 31pts

Cat 2 (6 to 12)

1st Philip Beary (10) 34pts

2nd Tommy Guinan (8) 34pts

3rd Kieran Culhane (10) 33pts

Cat 3 (13 to 18)

1st Noel Twomey (14) 34pts

2nd John O’Halloran (13) 31pts

3rd John Quirke (16) 31pts

Cat 4 (19 +)

1st Michael (Bally B) Sugrue (21) 34pts

2nd Tim Nolan (24) 34pts

3rd Aidan O’Neill (20) 33pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 9th July 2023 Mens’ Killarney Exchange Day

Ladies Competitions:

Tuesday 27th June 2023 – Ladies Competition- Cashen Course

18 HOLES SINGLES RESULTS

1st Mary O’Donoghue (13) 40pts

2nd Catriona Corrigan (14) 37pts

3rd Rose FitzGerald (19) 36pts

4th Deirdre Keating (21) 35pts

9 Hole Competition

1st Norma Mullane (14) 17pts

Sunday 2nd July 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by John McGuire Pharmacy Listowel – Old Course

1st Mary Horgan (21) 35 Pts

2nd Eithne O Halloran (22) 34 Pts

Category 1

1st Emma O Driscoll (-2) 32 Pts

2nd Janice O Connell (10) 28 Pts

Category 2

1st Teresa Cronin(18) 33 Pts(back 9 – 20)

2nd Lucy Pye (20) 33 Pts

Category 3

1st Mary Hickey Keane (28) 33 Pts(back 9 -16)

2nd Margaret McAuliffe(25) 33 Pts

Category 4

1st Mary Kelly (37) 33 Pts

2nd Ray McCarthy (39) 29 Pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 4th July 2023 – Ladies Play in Pink Competition in aid of National Breast Cancer Research Institute Ireland – Old Course

Friday 7th July 14 Hole Scramble Old Course.

Sunday 9th July 14 Hole medal 4 sponsored by John Sexton Menswear Cashen Course

Senior Men Competitions:

Thursday 29th June 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

1st Jerard Leahy (27) 15+20 35pts.

2nd Jerry Sexton (28) 34pts. B5-12.

3rd Anton Casey (14) 26+8 34pts. B5-8.

Gross. Frank Dore 23pts.

4th Eamon Condon (22) 36-3 33pts. B5-15.

5th Noel Kneafsey (21) 32+1 33pts. B5-11.

6th Leo Allman (20) 34-3 31pts. B5-12.

7th Brendan O'Callaghan (23) 28+3 31pts. B5-11.

8th Sean Walsh (21) 31-1 30pts. B5-12.

9th Pat Costello (20) 28+1 29pts. B5-11.

10th Michael P.O'Farrell (25) 29pts. B5-10.

V. Michael Fogarty (30) 33-4 29pts. B5-10.

S.V. Michael Donegan (30) 23+5 28pts. B5-6.

S.S.V. Dan Dennehy (20) 28pts. B5-7.

Fixtures:

Thursday 6th July 2023-Senior Mens Competition-Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Thursday 29th June 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

1st Margaret Scannell (15) Aideen O’Leary (26) Patricia Boyle(15) 27pts

2nd Mary B Kelly(26) Ann O’Riordan (13) June Hayes (19) 26pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 6th July 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

Results of Captain Kathleen O'Shea's Day and Open Day

Results of Open Day June 28th Sponsored by KPH construction.

1st: Danielle Froment, Stephaine Gaine, Julie Kirby. 59pts

2nd: Ann Thomas, Finne Lucey Parknasilla GC, Deirdre Stack. Blarney GC 51pts

3rd : Margaret Hanley, Margaret Lucey Dooks GC., Eleanor Connor Scarteen. 51 pts ocb

Captain Kathleen O’Shea’s Day, Sun July 2nd 2023

1st: Elaine Daly (31) 40pts

2nd : Noreen Crowley (17) 40pts ocb

Best Gross: Clara Brosnan (16) 18 Gross pts

3rd : Anne Murphy (35) 38pts

Category 1 ( 0 -26.4) Margaret Hanley (24) 36pts

Category 2 (26.5- 33.1) Nora May Harrington (29) 36pts

Category 3 (33.2- 54) Anne Thomas (34) 37pts

Front 9: Grainne Crowley (28) 19pts

Back 9: Ann Carey (34) 21pts

Past Captain: Marianne Klopp (29) 33pts

Committee: Anne Clifford (29) 28pts

Longest Drive: Christina O’Síochru

Best Visitor : Anne-Miek

Kenmare GC Men’s Results for the week ending 2/7/2023

Results from Kenmare Golf Club – Friday Open Series Rnd 9

Captain Kathleen's Prize to the Men l (Blue)

Friday Open Series Round 9 (30/06/2023)

1st - Sean Murphy (11) - 42

2nd - John Granville (15) - 39

3rd - Paul Walsh (16) - 38

Captain Kathleen's Prize to the Men - Blue (01/07/2023)

1st - Richard Flynn (34) - 42

2nd Chris Dale (12) - 41

3rd Conor McSwiney (6) - 39

Best Gross - Conor McSwiney (6) - 33 OCB

Tralee

Senior Ladies Results for 2nd July 2023.

We had 11 teams (of 3) competing in the Champagne Scramble & below are the results:

1st – Dorothy O’Driscoll, Catherine McEneaney, Ann O’Sullivan – 41pts ( on countback)

2nd – Margaret Lawlor, Catherine O’Carroll, & Kitty Nolan – 41pts

3rd – Breda Walshe, Monica O’Neill, & Loyola O’Sullivan – 37pts

Senior Men for 28th June 2023

Result of 12 hole 3 person Am/Am played on June 28th.

1st James Ormonde (8), Pat Prendeville (15),Tim Scannell (15) 51 pts.

2nd Joe Mc Carthy (19), Michael Williams (23), Jack O Driscoll (15), 50 pts. last 9 holes

Over 80+ Red tees.

1st Eamon O Mahony (32) 17 pts (23-6)

No Men’s or Ladies golf on 1st and 2nd July.

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekend we had an 18 Hole Single Stableford kindly sponsored by Kellihers Toyota Tralee.

1st John Joe O'Connor (18) 39 pts

2nd Declan Condon (10) 38 pts

3rd Aidan Sheehan (27) 38 pts

Div 1 Earl McMahon (8) 38 pts

Div 2 Sean Crowley (22) 35 pts

Div 3 Pat Bermingham (29) 37 pts

Next weekend is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.

The Pierce Purcell team won 3.5 to 1.5 against Castlegregory last Friday in Ballyheigue in the West Munster Semi Final. They will now play Spanish Point in Kenmare in the Final on Sat July 22nd at 1.30pm.

The Junior Cup team lost 3.5 to 1.5 to Dooks in Tralee last Saturday.

Top 5 in Golfer of the Year after this weekend

1 O'Connor, John Joe 72

2 Condon, Declan 51

3 Lucid, Gerard 47

3 Sheehan, Aidan 47

5 O'Connor, Patsy 39

5 O'Hanlon, Michael 39

Beaufort

MENS BRANCH

10th/11th June - Competitions - Sponsored by Killorglin Investments

Yellow Tees

1st Kevin Mitchell (17) 41 pts

2nd Mark Coleman (29) 40 pts

White Tees

1st Padraig G O'Sullivan (8) 41 pts

2nd Bernard Cronin (14) 41 pts

3rd Michael Kissane (20) 39 pts

17th/18th June - Rjound 3 GOTY - V-Par - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care

1st Denis McCarthy (17) 4 Up

2nd Michael Kissane (20) 3 Up

3rd Padraig Coffey (18) 2 Up

4th Kenneth O'Connor (10) 2 Up

5th Bernar Cronin (13) 2 Up

Fixtures

9th July - Captains Day/Round 4 Golfer of The Year - Stroke (White Tees) - Sponsored by EBS and Mac Waste

RESULTS - BEAUFORT GOLF CLUB LADIES BRANCH

10th/11th June - Play in Pink - Sponsored by Hayfield Cottage

Overall Winner: Geraldine Collins (48) 52 pts

Division 1: Rita Kelleher (24) 36 pts

Division 2: Mary O'Shea (35) 38 pts

17th/18th June - Round 3 Golfer of The Year - Sponsor Pat O'Neill Style Suite

Overall: Maire Ni Lonsigh (16) 70 Nett

Division 1: Stephanie Line (26) 71 Nett

Division 2: Noeleen Mackessy (26) 76 Nett

23rd |June - Open Friday - Sponsored by Cliffords Ground Care Ltd

Winner: Kathleen Keating (30) 39 pts

24th/25th June - Sponsor Miss Designer Golf

Overall Grainne McShortall (19) 36 pts

Division 1: Coleen Coffey (20) 35 pts

Division 2: Noeleen Mackessy (27) 31 pts

Fixtures

9th July - Lady Captains Day - Stroke - Sponsored by Ladies Branch

Ross

On Saturday July 1st and Sunday July 2nd we held a stableford competition kindly sponsored by

Alan Moynihan / Qmpress Instaboil 4 in 1 Taps

The following were the winners:

1st ......... Conor O 'Callaghan 42

2nd.......... Tony Lenihan 39

Division 1 1st..... Mike Brosnan

2nd.... Aidan O'Conor

Division 2 1st .... Aaron McCann

2nd... . John Ivory

Division 3 1st .... John Fleming

2nd..... Mike O'Leary

On Friday June 30th we held our 7th Friday Evening Mixed Scramble

The winning teams were :-

1st .. Mary Moynihan, Mark Webb, Daniel Ling.

2nd ...Ivo O'Sullivan , Mary Nash, Conor O'Callaghan

3rd... John Ivory , Roisin Rea, Lucas Cronin, Maureen Beecher Crowley

The Ross Seniors results from June 29th were:-

1st ......Colm O' Keeffe .

2nd.... Pat Mitchell

3rd..... .Denny Lucey

Killarney

Ladies Killeen Singles Stableford Flesk Restaurant

Competition Result

Overall Winners

1 Mege Dalton 43 pts (15) Overall Winner

Division 1

(Handicap Indexes up to 19.3)

Sharon Ormonde 39 pts (15) Division 1 - Winner

Margaret Campion 36 pts (07) Division 1 - Runner-Up Last Six Holes

Division 2

(Handicap Indexes 19.4 to 28.0)

Nicola O'Mahony 41 pts (24) Division 2 - Winner

Pat Collins 36 pts (28) Division 2 - Runner-Up

Division 3

(Handicap Indexes 28.1 to 54.0)

Mary Treacy 40 pts (40) Division 3 - Winner

Patricia Quane 39 pts (37) Division 3 - Runner-Up

Next Sunday is the Hayes Cup on Mahonys Point stroke Sponsored by Obrien Coffey & McSweeney