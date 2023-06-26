Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On Saturday June 24th and Sunday June 25th we held a V Par Competition kindly sponsored by Larkfield House B&B .
The following were the winners:
1st ......... Daniel Kelly +9
2nd.......... Michael J O'Sullivan + 6
Division 1 1st..... Brian O'Leary +5
2nd.... Ivo O'Sullivan +2
Division 2 1st .... Virjinigus Jonaikitis +4
2nd... . John Ivory +3
Division 3 1st .... Lucas Cronin + 1
2nd..... Jim Delaney -1
On Friday June 24th we held our 6th Friday Evening Mixed Scramble and despite the break in our heatwave it was another very successful evening
with a very large field of golfers and good food afterwards .
The winning teams were :-
1st .. Renaldas Bendikas, Sean Hickey, Mary Nash, John Fleming.
2nd ...Andy Cole, Mike O'Shea , Donie Broderick, Chris Brown.
3rd... Jonathan Casey,Ger Flynn, Miriam Hickey, Tom Shields
4th.... Tony Lenihan, M J O'Sullivan, Emir Coffey, Mary Moynihan
The Ross Seniors results from June 22nd were:-
1st ....Pat Mitchell .
2nd.... John Ivory
3rd......Joe Scally
4th.....Ned Buckley.
Castlegregory
LADIES RESULTS;
Tuesday, 20th June Senior Ladies 9H Winner - Tori Baker
Thursday, 22nd June GIG Scramble Winners - Maria McMahon and Una Moynihan
Saturday, 24th June - LADY CAPTAIN HELEN HARTY'S PRIZE;
1st Teresa Rice (27) 70 nett
2nd Alana Rohan (13) 71 nett
Best Gross Marcella O'Flynn (15) 88 Gross
3rd Kathleen Hennessy (24) 71 nett
4th Cathy Barry (29) 74 nett
Past Captain's Teresa Rice
Front 9 Carmel Kearney (7) 38.5 nett
Back 9 Anne Woods (20) 35.0 nett
Committee Prize Linda Flynn
Longest Drive Anne Collins
Nearest Pin Alana Rohan
GIG Ladies 5H 1st Una Moynihan 12pts
Men's 9H 1st Pat Moriarty 18 pts (On Countback)
2nd Stephen Hennessy 18 pts
Visitors/Guests 1st Robert McManus 16 pts
2nd Geraldine Flynn 14pts
Putting Comp 1st Triona Prenderville 2nd Declan Casey
Lady Captain Helen would like to thank you all for making her day a very special one for her. Congratulations to all the prize winners and to everyone who played and supported her on her big day.
Conditions proved to be extremely tough on the day with a fairly stiff breeze !!! Being strokeplay lots of concentration was needed and in the end it was Teresa Rice who managed the conditions to win with a great score of 70 nett. Teresa was delighted to say the least, to receive her prize of a beautiful painting of Annascaul Lake.
It was an extremely busy day on the course from 7.30am when the men's 9H began, followed by the ladies at 9am and Visitors/Guests at 2pm and the GIG ladies to finish off the day.
In her speech Helen thanked all her sponsors, the course staff, the office staff, all the members who played in her day and all those who had helped her in any way to make her day a success.
She thanked her committee who have put in a lot of work over the last few months and to Joan Ferriter who arranged all the flowers for her day.
Once all the golf was played and scores totted up we all sat down to a beautiful meal from Fitzgerald's who put on a fantastic spread in the lovely surroundings of our clubhouse.
A big thank you also to all those who contributed to Helen's charity of Assistance Dogs for children with Autism.
A great day for a wonderful lady, well done Helen from all the ladies in the club.
FIXTURES;
Tuesday, 27th June Senior Ladies 9H
Thursday, 29th GIG Ladies 5H
Friday 30th/Saturday 1st/Sunday 2nd July - 18H Strokeplay July Medal sponsor Miriam Mulhall Nolan
This is the final medal competition to count towards the Silver and Bronze Medals.
INTERCLUB - CHALLENGE CUP TEAM;
Our Challenge Cup team play in the Area Semi Final of West Munster on Tuesday 27th next against Ballybunion in the Cashen Course at 4.15pm. We wish the team and manager the best of luck and it would be great to see as many ladies out there supporting the team.
SENIOR RESULTS;
1 Eamonn Travers 21pts
2 Tony Conroy 21pts (on countback)
3 Philip Aherne 20pts
MEN'S RESULTS;
A Fourball Betterball was the format for the last of our June competitions and we had runaway winners in William Harty and Mossie Kelly who had a massive 9 points to spare. Well done gents.
1st. William Harty/Mossie Kelly 51 points
2nd. Pat Mulcahy/Sean Spillane 42 points
FIXTURES;
Next weekend we will compete for our July Monthly Medal (GOY points on offer) on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning (Whites/Blues or Greens).Entry via the BRS only from tomorrow on.
PIERCE PURCELL MUNSTER WEST SEMI FINAL;
This Friday,30th June,at 5.00pm our Purcell squad travel to Ballyheigue GC to contest for the area final against the local side. After 3 convincing in the 3 previous rounds (Ceann Sibeal, Killarney and Newcastlewest GC) we know our men will be ready for this and here's wishing one and all the very best when they will wear our club colours on Friday. Again,all support on the evening would be greatly appreciated and will make a difference.
Inter Club Country Clubs Competition;
Round 1 today had us hosting Rafeen Creek GC from Cork and we knew that we would have to be at our best to advance and at our best we were as after a great afternoon's golf with no less than 2 matches going down the 19th and a couple more closely matched battles,we etched out a win with very good golf and pride in the club. Thanks to all those who came out in support today, it means a lot,and obviously to the team made up of Mike Keane, Eddie Hanafin, Colin O'Sullivan, Pa Leahy,Mossie Hogan, Kieran Kelleher and George Nash. It must be said that it was very heartening to see the great camaraderie about our links today. Hats off to all.
Kenmare
Our members were treated to an exchange day in a beautifully presented Killarney (Killeen) this week. Larry Kelly won the men’s comp with an outstanding 38 points and Laura Hatton with a great 37 took the ladies comp. Eoin Murphy shot the lights out on Friday to win the Friday Open Sponsored by Mulcahy’s with 45 points.
Ladies Killarney GC Killeen Exchange Day
1st: Laura Hatton (27) 37pts
2nd: Nora May Harrington (33) 36pts. ocb
3rd: Kathy Kelleher (35) 36pts
Friday Open Sponsored by Mulcahy’s
1st - Eoin Murphy (22) - 45
2nd - Maurice Buttimer (23) - 41
3rd - Philip Duggan (3) - 40
Men’s Killarney Exchange
1st - Larry Kelly (27) - 38
2nd - Daragh O'Siochru (6) - 37
3rd - Paul O'Connor (Bank House) (9) - 36
Best Gross Daragh O'Siochru (6) – 31 Gross Points
Best Junior Liam Browne (30) – 37
Autumn Gold Thursday 22nd Winner Dave Bergin 21pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Mr Paul Morkan Captain’s Charity Day – Old & Cashen Courses
Captains Charity Day Old Course Saturday June 24th
1st
Damien Quinn (15) Eamon Ryan (21) Pat Minogue (16) Sean Ryan (25) 84pts
2nd
Kieran O’Connell (20) Aaron Heffernan (18) Kieran Storin (16) Conor Wolfe (21) 83pts
Captains Charity Day Cashen Course Saturday 24th June
1st
Anthony Hannafin (11) Tom Lawlor (18) Peter Murphy (17) P J Gallinagh (11) 89pts
Captains Charity Day Old Course Sunday June 25th
1st
Tim McCarthy (9) John Gallagher (14) Colm Cummins (15) Kevin Newcomen (19) 88pts
2nd
Mark Fitzgerald (8) Clifton Carey (11) Dylan Robinson (18 Thomas Clarke (10) 86pts
Captains Charity Day Cashen Course Sunday July 25th
1st
John Shier (20) Brendan Brosnan (22) Sean Corcoran (11) Rory Flanery (20) 88pts
2nd
David McCarthy (5) Cian O’Dionovan (9) Jack Kelly (12) Fergal Keohane (14) 85pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 2nd July 2023 – Eric Browne Singles Sponsored by Conor Liston –Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Tuesday 18 Hole Stableford Competition – Old Course – Tuesday 20th June 2023
1st Margaret Breen(19) 75
2nd Josephine Larkin(12) 76 (BK9 36)
3rd Susan Gilmore Kettler(9) 76 (BK9 36.5)
4th Rose Fitzgerald(18) 78
Old Course – 23rd June 2023
14 HOLE MIXED SCRAMBLE RESULTS
Gross Nett
1ST Sean Kennelly (12)
Cecil Beggins (17)
Sean Healy (28)
Judy Carmody (36) 53 43.7
2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler (9)
Mark Pye (15)
Lucy Pye (21)
John Finn (23) 54 47.2
3rd Mike Casey (12)
Mark O’Brien (19)
Mark Horgan (20)
Caroline Horgan (36) 56 47.3
Fixtures: Friday 30th June 14 Hole Scramble Cashen Course.
Ms Catherine Moylan Lady Captain’s Charity Day – Old & Cashen Courses – 24th June 2023
BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB OLD COURSE
1st Ger Martin (18), Daphne Hales (19), Joan Sammon (21), Maria Whelan (22)
Total 79 Pts.
2nd Karen Tess (13), Lucy Pye (18), Anne Marie Healy (19), Janet Kehoe (25)
Total 77 Pts.
CASHEN COURSE
1st Mags O’Sullivan (14)
Elaine Molyneaux (16)
Maureen Culhane (21)
Jeanelle Griffin (27) 81 Pts. Bk 9 40 pts
Fixtures:
Saturday Sunday 2nd July 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by John McGuire Pharmacy Listowel – Old Course
Tuesday 4th July 2023 – Ladies Play in Pink Competition in aid of National Breast Cancer Research Institute Ireland – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 22nd June 2023 – Cashen Course
1st Pat Murrihy (31) 32+6 38pts.
2nd Martin Lucey (20) 39-3 36pts. B5-15.
3rd Denis Cronin (28) 34+2 36pts. B5-10. Gross. John Corridan 22pts. B1-2.
4th Joe Jo O’Connor (26) 30+5 35pts.
5th Michael P.O Farrell (25) 36-2 34pts. B5-12.
6th Dan Sheehan (13) 30+4 34pts. B5-10.
7th Jody Fitzmaurice (19) 32+1 33pts. B5-10.
8th Tom Collery (12) 28+5 33pts. B5-9.
9th Brendan Brosnan (25) 32-1 31pts. B5-10. B3-7.
10th Michael Tangney (18) 31pts. B5-10. B3-6. V. John Maguire (23) 28-2 26pts. B5-13.
S.V. Paudie Kindlan (29) 29+1 30pts. B5-9.
S.S.V. Michael O’Callaghan (22) 28+1 29pts. B5-11.
Fixtures: Thursday 29th June 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 22nd June 2023 – Cashen Course
1st Ray B. McCarthy Ph 2 Nett 32
Margaret Scannell Ph 2
Patricia Boyle Ph 2
2nd Mary B. Kelly Ph 3 Nett 34 (back 3 - 13)
Sighle Henigan Ph 1
Marjorie Morkan Ph 1
Fixtures:
Thursday 29th June 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Maine Valley
Results of Singles sponsored by Hennebery's Sports Tralee (Golfer of the year)
1st Francis Fitzgerald (14) 46pts
2nd Gary Stynes (11) 43pts
3rd Michael Breen (26) 39pts (last 6)
Division 1 (indexes up to 13.6)
Dennis Bird (8) 39pts
Division 2 (indexes 13.7 to 18.0)
Mark Hanly (15) 39pts
Division 3 (indexes 18.1 to 21.6)
Bernie Coffey (21) 38pts
Division 4 (indexes 21.7 and above)
Wayne Coffey (22) 36pts
Tralee
Senior Ladies Results for Monday 19th June 2023
Results:
1st – Antoinette Sayers – 17pts (on countback)
2nd – Geraldine Reen – 17pts – ( on countback)
3rd – Ber Collins – 17pts (on countback)
Ladies Competition on Wednesday 21st June 2023
Competitions kindly sponsored by Bella Bia:
Ladies Brice Cup Stroke Play:
1st: Vera Tierney-Crowley 87- 16 = 71 nett
Ladies Stableford Competition:
1st: Ber Walsh (17) 39 pts Countback
2nd: Brid Murphy (39) 39 pts
Senior Men’s Golf on Wednesday 21st of June 2023
Result of 12 hole singles competition played on Wednesday June 21st
1st Ogie Moran(22) 26 pts last 9 holes
2nd Conor Stack (15) 26pts (27-1)
3rd Martin Mitchell (14) 25pts (28-1) last 9 holes
4th Philip O Sullivan (11) 25 pts (27-2) last 6 holes
5th Conor Kavanagh (10) 25 pts (26-1)
Over 80+ Red tees.
1st Vincent O Mahoney (27) 20 pts (23-3)
Captain Martin's Prize Results 24th and 25th June
Results:
1. Michael Barrett 39 pts
2. Mark Stephenson 40 pts
3. Kevin McCarthy 39 pts
4. Cormac Foley 38 pts
5. Des O' Halloran 38 pts
6. Paddy O' Donoghue 37 pts
7. Barry Moynihan 36 pts
Best gross: Darren O' Sullivan 38 pts
Division 1: David J. Sheehy 36 pts
Division 2: Kevin Rolls 35 pts
Division 3: Gerard Hill 36 pts
Division 4: John G. Fitzgerald 36 pts
Best score Saturday: Michael Coote 36 pts
Best score Sunday: Jack O' Driscoll 35 pts
Front 9: Kenneth Feeley 21 pts
Back 9: Jack Murphy 24 pts
Past Captain: Michael O' Connell 34 pts
Seniors Prize: James O' Loughlin 34 pts
Student Prize: Roan Grattan 33 pts
9 hole prize: Richard O' Callaghan 16 pts
Guest Prize: Seamus Mitchell
Dooks
Mens Club: Summer medal - 24th & 25th June 2023
Winner Muiris Fitzgerald (26) 67 Nett
2nd John Noonan (16) 72 Nett
Next Weekend July 1st and 2nd - Bianconi Singles V Par
Ladies Club
Chase Resourcing 18 hole Stroke – 24th & 25th June 2023
1st - Maura O' Boyle(27) 69
2nd - Joan Harmon(14) 72
3rd - Ogie O'Sullivan(7) 73
CAT. A - Catherine Doyle (15) 74
CAT. B - Bridie Fitzgerald (21) 74
CAT. C - Kerrie Lisa McGillycuddy (37) 75
Ballyheigue Castle
Last weekend we had an 18 Hole V Par
1st Sonny Foran (37) 6 up
2nd Shane Callaghan (17) 5 up
3rd Vincent Linnane (29) 4 up
Div 1 Tommy Hayes (10) 3 up
Div 2 Christopher Meehan (23) 1 up
Div 3 John McGlynn (30) 4 up
Next weekend is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.
The Pierce Purcell team play Castlegregory next Friday at 5pm in Ballyheigue in the West Munster Semi Final.
The Junior Cup team play Dooks in Tralee next Saturday at 11.55am.
Top 5 in Golfer of the Year after this weekend
1 Ger Lucid 47
2 John Joe O'Connor 45
3 Patsy O'Connor 39
3 Michael O'Hanlon 39
5 Paddy Healy 38