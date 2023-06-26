Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On Saturday June 24th and Sunday June 25th we held a V Par Competition kindly sponsored by Larkfield House B&B .

The following were the winners:

1st ......... Daniel Kelly +9

2nd.......... Michael J O'Sullivan + 6

Division 1 1st..... Brian O'Leary +5

2nd.... Ivo O'Sullivan +2

Division 2 1st .... Virjinigus Jonaikitis +4

2nd... . John Ivory +3

Division 3 1st .... Lucas Cronin + 1

2nd..... Jim Delaney -1

On Friday June 24th we held our 6th Friday Evening Mixed Scramble and despite the break in our heatwave it was another very successful evening

with a very large field of golfers and good food afterwards .

The winning teams were :-

1st .. Renaldas Bendikas, Sean Hickey, Mary Nash, John Fleming.

2nd ...Andy Cole, Mike O'Shea , Donie Broderick, Chris Brown.

3rd... Jonathan Casey,Ger Flynn, Miriam Hickey, Tom Shields

4th.... Tony Lenihan, M J O'Sullivan, Emir Coffey, Mary Moynihan

The Ross Seniors results from June 22nd were:-

1st ....Pat Mitchell .

2nd.... John Ivory

3rd......Joe Scally

4th.....Ned Buckley.

Castlegregory

LADIES RESULTS;

Tuesday, 20th June Senior Ladies 9H Winner - Tori Baker

Thursday, 22nd June GIG Scramble Winners - Maria McMahon and Una Moynihan

Saturday, 24th June - LADY CAPTAIN HELEN HARTY'S PRIZE;

1st Teresa Rice (27) 70 nett

2nd Alana Rohan (13) 71 nett

Best Gross Marcella O'Flynn (15) 88 Gross

3rd Kathleen Hennessy (24) 71 nett

4th Cathy Barry (29) 74 nett

Past Captain's Teresa Rice

Front 9 Carmel Kearney (7) 38.5 nett

Back 9 Anne Woods (20) 35.0 nett

Committee Prize Linda Flynn

Longest Drive Anne Collins

Nearest Pin Alana Rohan

GIG Ladies 5H 1st Una Moynihan 12pts

Men's 9H 1st Pat Moriarty 18 pts (On Countback)

2nd Stephen Hennessy 18 pts

Visitors/Guests 1st Robert McManus 16 pts

2nd Geraldine Flynn 14pts

Putting Comp 1st Triona Prenderville 2nd Declan Casey

Lady Captain Helen would like to thank you all for making her day a very special one for her. Congratulations to all the prize winners and to everyone who played and supported her on her big day.

Conditions proved to be extremely tough on the day with a fairly stiff breeze !!! Being strokeplay lots of concentration was needed and in the end it was Teresa Rice who managed the conditions to win with a great score of 70 nett. Teresa was delighted to say the least, to receive her prize of a beautiful painting of Annascaul Lake.

It was an extremely busy day on the course from 7.30am when the men's 9H began, followed by the ladies at 9am and Visitors/Guests at 2pm and the GIG ladies to finish off the day.

In her speech Helen thanked all her sponsors, the course staff, the office staff, all the members who played in her day and all those who had helped her in any way to make her day a success.

She thanked her committee who have put in a lot of work over the last few months and to Joan Ferriter who arranged all the flowers for her day.

Once all the golf was played and scores totted up we all sat down to a beautiful meal from Fitzgerald's who put on a fantastic spread in the lovely surroundings of our clubhouse.

A big thank you also to all those who contributed to Helen's charity of Assistance Dogs for children with Autism.

A great day for a wonderful lady, well done Helen from all the ladies in the club.

FIXTURES;

Tuesday, 27th June Senior Ladies 9H

Thursday, 29th GIG Ladies 5H

Friday 30th/Saturday 1st/Sunday 2nd July - 18H Strokeplay July Medal sponsor Miriam Mulhall Nolan

This is the final medal competition to count towards the Silver and Bronze Medals.

INTERCLUB - CHALLENGE CUP TEAM;

Our Challenge Cup team play in the Area Semi Final of West Munster on Tuesday 27th next against Ballybunion in the Cashen Course at 4.15pm. We wish the team and manager the best of luck and it would be great to see as many ladies out there supporting the team.

SENIOR RESULTS;

1 Eamonn Travers 21pts

2 Tony Conroy 21pts (on countback)

3 Philip Aherne 20pts

MEN'S RESULTS;

A Fourball Betterball was the format for the last of our June competitions and we had runaway winners in William Harty and Mossie Kelly who had a massive 9 points to spare. Well done gents.

1st. William Harty/Mossie Kelly 51 points

2nd. Pat Mulcahy/Sean Spillane 42 points

FIXTURES;

Next weekend we will compete for our July Monthly Medal (GOY points on offer) on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning (Whites/Blues or Greens).Entry via the BRS only from tomorrow on.

PIERCE PURCELL MUNSTER WEST SEMI FINAL;

This Friday,30th June,at 5.00pm our Purcell squad travel to Ballyheigue GC to contest for the area final against the local side. After 3 convincing in the 3 previous rounds (Ceann Sibeal, Killarney and Newcastlewest GC) we know our men will be ready for this and here's wishing one and all the very best when they will wear our club colours on Friday. Again,all support on the evening would be greatly appreciated and will make a difference.

Inter Club Country Clubs Competition;

Round 1 today had us hosting Rafeen Creek GC from Cork and we knew that we would have to be at our best to advance and at our best we were as after a great afternoon's golf with no less than 2 matches going down the 19th and a couple more closely matched battles,we etched out a win with very good golf and pride in the club. Thanks to all those who came out in support today, it means a lot,and obviously to the team made up of Mike Keane, Eddie Hanafin, Colin O'Sullivan, Pa Leahy,Mossie Hogan, Kieran Kelleher and George Nash. It must be said that it was very heartening to see the great camaraderie about our links today. Hats off to all.

Kenmare

Our members were treated to an exchange day in a beautifully presented Killarney (Killeen) this week. Larry Kelly won the men’s comp with an outstanding 38 points and Laura Hatton with a great 37 took the ladies comp. Eoin Murphy shot the lights out on Friday to win the Friday Open Sponsored by Mulcahy’s with 45 points.

Ladies Killarney GC Killeen Exchange Day

1st: Laura Hatton (27) 37pts

2nd: Nora May Harrington (33) 36pts. ocb

3rd: Kathy Kelleher (35) 36pts

Friday Open Sponsored by Mulcahy’s

1st - Eoin Murphy (22) - 45

2nd - Maurice Buttimer (23) - 41

3rd - Philip Duggan (3) - 40

Men’s Killarney Exchange

1st - Larry Kelly (27) - 38

2nd - Daragh O'Siochru (6) - 37

3rd - Paul O'Connor (Bank House) (9) - 36

Best Gross Daragh O'Siochru (6) – 31 Gross Points

Best Junior Liam Browne (30) – 37

Autumn Gold Thursday 22nd Winner Dave Bergin 21pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Mr Paul Morkan Captain’s Charity Day – Old & Cashen Courses

Captains Charity Day Old Course Saturday June 24th

1st

Damien Quinn (15) Eamon Ryan (21) Pat Minogue (16) Sean Ryan (25) 84pts

2nd

Kieran O’Connell (20) Aaron Heffernan (18) Kieran Storin (16) Conor Wolfe (21) 83pts

Captains Charity Day Cashen Course Saturday 24th June

1st

Anthony Hannafin (11) Tom Lawlor (18) Peter Murphy (17) P J Gallinagh (11) 89pts

Captains Charity Day Old Course Sunday June 25th

1st

Tim McCarthy (9) John Gallagher (14) Colm Cummins (15) Kevin Newcomen (19) 88pts

2nd

Mark Fitzgerald (8) Clifton Carey (11) Dylan Robinson (18 Thomas Clarke (10) 86pts

Captains Charity Day Cashen Course Sunday July 25th

1st

John Shier (20) Brendan Brosnan (22) Sean Corcoran (11) Rory Flanery (20) 88pts

2nd

David McCarthy (5) Cian O’Dionovan (9) Jack Kelly (12) Fergal Keohane (14) 85pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 2nd July 2023 – Eric Browne Singles Sponsored by Conor Liston –Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Tuesday 18 Hole Stableford Competition – Old Course – Tuesday 20th June 2023

1st Margaret Breen(19) 75

2nd Josephine Larkin(12) 76 (BK9 36)

3rd Susan Gilmore Kettler(9) 76 (BK9 36.5)

4th Rose Fitzgerald(18) 78

Old Course – 23rd June 2023

14 HOLE MIXED SCRAMBLE RESULTS

Gross Nett

1ST Sean Kennelly (12)

Cecil Beggins (17)

Sean Healy (28)

Judy Carmody (36) 53 43.7

2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler (9)

Mark Pye (15)

Lucy Pye (21)

John Finn (23) 54 47.2

3rd Mike Casey (12)

Mark O’Brien (19)

Mark Horgan (20)

Caroline Horgan (36) 56 47.3

Fixtures: Friday 30th June 14 Hole Scramble Cashen Course.

Ms Catherine Moylan Lady Captain’s Charity Day – Old & Cashen Courses – 24th June 2023

BALLYBUNION GOLF CLUB OLD COURSE

1st Ger Martin (18), Daphne Hales (19), Joan Sammon (21), Maria Whelan (22)

Total 79 Pts.

2nd Karen Tess (13), Lucy Pye (18), Anne Marie Healy (19), Janet Kehoe (25)

Total 77 Pts.

CASHEN COURSE

1st Mags O’Sullivan (14)

Elaine Molyneaux (16)

Maureen Culhane (21)

Jeanelle Griffin (27) 81 Pts. Bk 9 40 pts

Fixtures:

Saturday Sunday 2nd July 2023 – Ladies 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by John McGuire Pharmacy Listowel – Old Course

Tuesday 4th July 2023 – Ladies Play in Pink Competition in aid of National Breast Cancer Research Institute Ireland – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 22nd June 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Pat Murrihy (31) 32+6 38pts.

2nd Martin Lucey (20) 39-3 36pts. B5-15.

3rd Denis Cronin (28) 34+2 36pts. B5-10. Gross. John Corridan 22pts. B1-2.

4th Joe Jo O’Connor (26) 30+5 35pts.

5th Michael P.O Farrell (25) 36-2 34pts. B5-12.

6th Dan Sheehan (13) 30+4 34pts. B5-10.

7th Jody Fitzmaurice (19) 32+1 33pts. B5-10.

8th Tom Collery (12) 28+5 33pts. B5-9.

9th Brendan Brosnan (25) 32-1 31pts. B5-10. B3-7.

10th Michael Tangney (18) 31pts. B5-10. B3-6. V. John Maguire (23) 28-2 26pts. B5-13.

S.V. Paudie Kindlan (29) 29+1 30pts. B5-9.

S.S.V. Michael O’Callaghan (22) 28+1 29pts. B5-11.

Fixtures: Thursday 29th June 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Thursday 22nd June 2023 – Cashen Course

1st Ray B. McCarthy Ph 2 Nett 32

Margaret Scannell Ph 2

Patricia Boyle Ph 2

2nd Mary B. Kelly Ph 3 Nett 34 (back 3 - 13)

Sighle Henigan Ph 1

Marjorie Morkan Ph 1

Fixtures:

Thursday 29th June 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Maine Valley

Results of Singles sponsored by Hennebery's Sports Tralee (Golfer of the year)

1st Francis Fitzgerald (14) 46pts

2nd Gary Stynes (11) 43pts

3rd Michael Breen (26) 39pts (last 6)

Division 1 (indexes up to 13.6)

Dennis Bird (8) 39pts

Division 2 (indexes 13.7 to 18.0)

Mark Hanly (15) 39pts

Division 3 (indexes 18.1 to 21.6)

Bernie Coffey (21) 38pts

Division 4 (indexes 21.7 and above)

Wayne Coffey (22) 36pts

Tralee

Senior Ladies Results for Monday 19th June 2023

Results:

1st – Antoinette Sayers – 17pts (on countback)

2nd – Geraldine Reen – 17pts – ( on countback)

3rd – Ber Collins – 17pts (on countback)

Ladies Competition on Wednesday 21st June 2023

Competitions kindly sponsored by Bella Bia:

Ladies Brice Cup Stroke Play:

1st: Vera Tierney-Crowley 87- 16 = 71 nett

Ladies Stableford Competition:

1st: Ber Walsh (17) 39 pts Countback

2nd: Brid Murphy (39) 39 pts

Senior Men’s Golf on Wednesday 21st of June 2023

Result of 12 hole singles competition played on Wednesday June 21st

1st Ogie Moran(22) 26 pts last 9 holes

2nd Conor Stack (15) 26pts (27-1)

3rd Martin Mitchell (14) 25pts (28-1) last 9 holes

4th Philip O Sullivan (11) 25 pts (27-2) last 6 holes

5th Conor Kavanagh (10) 25 pts (26-1)

Over 80+ Red tees.

1st Vincent O Mahoney (27) 20 pts (23-3)

Captain Martin's Prize Results 24th and 25th June

Results:

1. Michael Barrett 39 pts

2. Mark Stephenson 40 pts

3. Kevin McCarthy 39 pts

4. Cormac Foley 38 pts

5. Des O' Halloran 38 pts

6. Paddy O' Donoghue 37 pts

7. Barry Moynihan 36 pts

Best gross: Darren O' Sullivan 38 pts

Division 1: David J. Sheehy 36 pts

Division 2: Kevin Rolls 35 pts

Division 3: Gerard Hill 36 pts

Division 4: John G. Fitzgerald 36 pts

Best score Saturday: Michael Coote 36 pts

Best score Sunday: Jack O' Driscoll 35 pts

Front 9: Kenneth Feeley 21 pts

Back 9: Jack Murphy 24 pts

Past Captain: Michael O' Connell 34 pts

Seniors Prize: James O' Loughlin 34 pts

Student Prize: Roan Grattan 33 pts

9 hole prize: Richard O' Callaghan 16 pts

Guest Prize: Seamus Mitchell

Dooks

Mens Club: Summer medal - 24th & 25th June 2023

Winner Muiris Fitzgerald (26) 67 Nett

2nd John Noonan (16) 72 Nett

Next Weekend July 1st and 2nd - Bianconi Singles V Par

Ladies Club

Chase Resourcing 18 hole Stroke – 24th & 25th June 2023

1st - Maura O' Boyle(27) 69

2nd - Joan Harmon(14) 72

3rd - Ogie O'Sullivan(7) 73

CAT. A - Catherine Doyle (15) 74

CAT. B - Bridie Fitzgerald (21) 74

CAT. C - Kerrie Lisa McGillycuddy (37) 75

Ballyheigue Castle

Last weekend we had an 18 Hole V Par

1st Sonny Foran (37) 6 up

2nd Shane Callaghan (17) 5 up

3rd Vincent Linnane (29) 4 up

Div 1 Tommy Hayes (10) 3 up

Div 2 Christopher Meehan (23) 1 up

Div 3 John McGlynn (30) 4 up

Next weekend is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.

The Pierce Purcell team play Castlegregory next Friday at 5pm in Ballyheigue in the West Munster Semi Final.

The Junior Cup team play Dooks in Tralee next Saturday at 11.55am.

Top 5 in Golfer of the Year after this weekend

1 Ger Lucid 47

2 John Joe O'Connor 45

3 Patsy O'Connor 39

3 Michael O'Hanlon 39

5 Paddy Healy 38