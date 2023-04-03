Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On April 2nd we held a 12 hole scramble .

The winners were :-

1st ..., .Alan Flynn, Donal Doherty, John Prendergast, John Fleming

2nd .. Niall O'Brien, Virginijus Jonaikitis, Maurice Coffey, Denis Casey

3rd.... Michael J O'Connor, Bryan O'Leary, Neilie Carroll, MIchael Barrett.

Ross Seniors :-

On Thursday March 30th the Ross Seniors competition winners were:-

1st ... John O'Brien.

2nd ...Seamus McCarthy .

3rd....John Fleming.

4th ...Mike Gorman

Killarney

Ladies Stroke Comp Mahony’s Point International Hotel

Printed: 2 April 2023

Competition Result

Overall Position Score Countback

1 Jane Dwyer 91 - 20 = 71 Overall Winner

2 Evelyn Mc Carthy 98 - 26 = 72 Overall Runner-Up Last Nine H

BG Amy Arthur 79 (5)

3 Geraldine Collins 94 - 22 = 72 Overall 3rd

Next weeks competition sponsored by: The Killarney Park , 18 holes stableford , Killeen

Castlegregory

LADIES RESULTS

Tuesday,28th March - Senior Ladies 9H Winner Denise Crean 15pts

Friday 31st/Saturday 1st/Sunday 2nd April - 18H Strokeplay April Medal sponsored by Linda Flynn

1st Anita O'Sullivan (36) 69 net (on countback)

2nd Alana Rowan (13) 69 net

3rd Patricia Goodwin (39) 74 net (on countback)

FIXTURES

Tuesday, 4th April - Senior Ladies 9H

Friday 7th/Saturday8th/Sunday 9th April - 18H Stableford - Sponsored by Marilyn Spillane

Weekly GIG Ladies 5 Hole competition (Monday to Sunday)

GOLFER OF THE YEAR AND BIRDIE TREE

Our GOTY allocation of points began this weekend with the April Medal. Birdies now also count for our Birdie Tree.

Results each week from all competitions including GOTY and Birdie Tree will appear on Masterscoreboard for members to access and keep an eye on how they are doing.

Senior Results.

1 Tony Conroy 22pts

2 William Harty 18pts and

Eamonn Reidy 18pts.

Could not separate William and Eamonn on the count back.

Men's Club Results.

This weekend we held our first "counting" competition of 2023. Strokeplay was the format and a good number graced our links under beautiful blue skies and little wind. So scoring was guaranteed to be hot and it was Michael Cummings who mastered the format with a brilliant 66 net in Category A. The evergreen Billy Irwin won the Medal in Category B with a fine 72 net. We also ran a Singles Stableford from the "Greens" and John Campbell claimed the honours here with 37 points.

Results;

Monthly Medal.

Category A: Michael Cummings (9) 66

Category B: Billy Irwin (24) 72

"Greens": John Campbell (25) 37 points.

Our sincere thanks to Michael Lynch of Spar Castlegregory for his continued support.

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Captain and Lady Captain Drive-In 18 Hole Mixed Scramble - Cashen Course – Saturday 1st April 2023

1st Kieran Lynch (13) Eileen Kenny Ryan (15)

John Maguire (24) Jerry O'Connor (24) 60.4

2nd Frank Dore (8) Josette O'Donnell (19)

Colm O'Halloran (19) Blanaid Mehigan (36) 61.8

Captain and Lady Captain Drive-In 18 Hole Mixed Scramble - Old Course – Saturday 1st April 2023

1st Gary Scanlon (1) Paul Morkan (11)

Catherine Moylan (25) C A Coolican (33) 57

2nd Paul Roche (10) Mags O'Sullivan (18)

Barry O'Halloran (23) Jeanelle Griffin (33) 57.6

3rd Brendan Stack (16) Deirdre Dillane (15)

Patricia Gleeson (24) Ml Purtil (24) 61.1

Mens Singles Sponsored by Rathcoole Cold Storage – Old Course – Sunday 2nd April 2023

1st Adrian Walsh (6) 43pts

2nd John O'Halloran (15) 40pts

3rd Aidan Buckley (19) 39pts (B9 20pts B6 16pts)

Best Gross: Senan Carroll 38pts

Category 1 (+5 to 5)

1st Brian Lenihan (2) 36pts

2nd James O'Callaghan (0) 35pts

Category 2 (6 to 12)

1s t Kevin Kiely (10) 39pts

2nd Aidan Daly (7) 38pts

3rd Brendan Gildea (8) 37pts

Category 3 (13 to 18)

1st Michael Collins (16) 37pts

2nd James Maguire (17) 36pts

3rd Jooonathan Stack (17) 35pts

Category 4 (19 +)

1st Jimmy Bowler 25) 39pts (B9 20pts)

2nd Colm O'Halloran (19) 39pts

3rd Aidan O'Neill (22) 38pts

Fixtures:

Friday 7th April 2023 – Mens Medal I Competition Sponsored by Jim O’Flynn (Scratch Cup Qualifier)

Sunday 9th April 2023 – Easter Sunday Pat Lynch Memorial Mens Singles Sponsored by The Lynch Family – Old Course

Ladies Competition:

Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course – Tuesday 28th March 2023

1st Judy McMahon (39) 33pts

2nd Josette O'Donnell (17) 31pts (Bk3 9)

Fixtures:

Monday 10th April 2023 - Ladies Open Day (Team of 4) – Sponsored by Dermot O’Neill Academy – Old Course

Tuesday 11th April 2023 – Ladies Voucher Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Mens Competition – Thursday 30th March 2023 – Old Course

1st Tony Hanley (13) 31+11 42pts.

2nd Maurice McAuliffe (20) 28+7 35pts.

3rd John Hogan (34) 40-7 33pts. B5-16.

Gross. Des O’Donnell 26pts.

4th Pat McLaughlin (20) 34-1 33pts. B5-15.

5th John Shier (23) 31+2 33pts. B5-11.

6th Michael D.Farrell (21) 29+4 33pts. B5-9.

7th Ollie Kearns (27) 32pts.

8th Paudie Kindelan (30) 33-2 31pts.

9th Pat Lucid (22) 36-6 30pts. B5-13.

10th Haulie Costello (12) 30pts. B5-12.

V. Rory Flannery (24) 27-2 25pts. B5-10.

S.V. Jerry McAuliffe (24) 34-5 29pts. B5-12.

S.S.V. Finbarr O’Keeffe (28) 30-3 27pts. B5-9.

Fixtures:

Thursday 6th April 2023 – Senior Mens Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 31st March 2023 – Old Course

1st Lucy McAuliffe (2) 38 pts (B6-28)

Nola Adams (2)

Margaret McAuliffe (1)

2nd Sighle Henigan (1) 38 pts (B6-29)

Marie Benn (2 )

Patricia Barrett (2)

Fixtures:

Friday 7th April 2023 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Kenmare

We had a real shootout this week in our mens Spring League Rd 2, with big numbers and big scores. Jerry O’Sullivan (46) pipped Con O’Leary (45) and Sean Daly Killarney (44).

Collette Bradshaw is the delighted winner of the Whytes Centra Ladies Easter Hamper.

Results:

Mens Spring League Rnd. 2

1st - Jerry O'Sullivan (17) - 46

2nd - Con O'Leary (38) - 45

3rd - Sean Daly (Killarney) (19) - 44 OCB

Best Gross Rory O'Sullivan (4) 35 gross points.

Ladies Easter Hamper. Sponsored by Whyte's Centra.

1st: Colette Bradshaw. (14) 38pts

2nd: Laura Hatton ( 24) 36pts

Best Gross: Clara Brosnan (17) 20 Gross pts

3rd: Noreen Crowley (18) 35pts

Winner March eclectic re-entry Stephaine Gaine (26) 23pts

Ballyheigue Castle

This weekend was the second round of the Spring League.

1st Team F 210

2nd Team G 208

3rd Team J 202

4th Team E 201

Team N 201

6th Team C 198

Team I 198

8th Team K 197

9th Team M 195

10th Team D 192

11th Team L 189

12th Team P 182

13th Team O 177

14th Team A 176

15th Team B 175

16th Team H 155

Full team scores can be found @ https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/SpringLeague2023.php

Best Score Division 1 Frank Darcy (14) 40pts

Bets Score Division 2 Bernard Dineen (19) 43pts

The third round of the Spring League will take place next weekend.

Captains Drive-in will take place next Saturday April 8th at 11am and be followed by a scramble. Draw for partners will take place at 10.30am