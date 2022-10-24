Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion

Men’s Competition:

Lady Captain’s and Captain’s Mixed Scramble – Old Course Sunday 23rd October 2022

1st 58.8

Kevin Barry, Lorraine Canty, Shane O Connor & Jimmy Bowler

2nd 59.1

Georgina Keane, Michael J McCarthy, Olga Kiely & Noel Morkan

3rd 59.3

Patrick J O Sullivan, Kevin McCarthy, Michael D Farrell & Ann O Riordan

Ladies Competition:

Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Old Course – Tuesday 18th October 2022

1st Catriona Corrigan (15) 35 pts

2nd Josephine Larkin (14) 32 pts

3rd Anne Marie Healy (23) 31pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 1st November 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competition:

Senior Men’s Competition – Sponsored by Michael P Murphy – Thursday 20th October 2022 – Cashen Course

1st. Donal Liston (7) 43pts

2nd. Rory Flannery (24) 42pts. B9-23.

3rd. Dan Sheehan (14) 42pts. B9-19, B3-8.

Gross. Frank Dore 28pts.

4th. Michael Jones (23) 42pts. B9-19. B3-5.

5th. Jerry O’Connor (25) 40pts. B9-22.

6th. Noel Fennell (30) 40pts. B9-19.

7th. Brendan Brosnan (25) 39pts. B9-19.

8th. Noel Lynch (25) 39pts. B9-18.

9th. John Shire (22) 38pts. B9-20.

10th. Jerry Galvin (20) 38pts. B9-17.

V. John Kinsella (13) 36pts. B9-21.

SV. John Quirke (14) 36pts. B9-17.

SSV. Sean Walsh (22) 36pts. B9-16.

Fixtures:

Thursday 27th October 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competition:

Fixtures:

Friday 28th October 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

Mens Club - Golden’s of Kells Fourball

22nd & 23rd October 2022

1st Denis Griffin (20) Denis McGillycuddy (6) 45 pts C/B

2nd Ray Riordan (6) & Sean Roche (16) 45 pts

3rd Karl Falvey (3) & Kevin Cahillane (18) 44 pts C/B

Next Weekend 29th & 30th October 2022

Corkery’s Hardware Singles – Stableford - White Markers

Ladies Club Results - Sunday 23rd October

Brehon Hotel Ladies Killarney Exchange

1st – Anna Galvin (19) = 37 pts

2nd – Angela Lyons (20) = 36 pts

3rd – Anne Griffin (20) = 33 pts

Cat A – Aileen Curtayne (19) 33 pts

Cat B – Bridget Cahillane (24) 31 pts

Cat C – Catherine Woods (39) = 30 pts

Killarney

Dooks Exchange sponsored by Synergy – Fourball

1. Maureen Creedon (13) & Mary B O’Connor (29) 46 points

2. Julie Leonard (17) & Grace Dennehy (22) 43 points

3. Annette McNeice (15) & Josephine O’Sullivan (18) 41 points



Presentation of a cheque to Marie Linehan (CEO of Kerry Parents and Friends Association) from Anne Duggan’s Lady Captain’s charity day held at Mahony’s Point.

18 Hole Singles Stableford

Sun 24th

Ceann Sibeal Golf Club

Sponsor: Victoria House Hotel

1st Paul O'Sullivan (16) 46pts

2nd Conor McNiece (12) 42pts

Best Gross Donal Considine (1) 72

Division 1

1st Declan Kelly (8) 37pts

Division 2

1st Niall Huggard (12) 38pts

Division 3

1st John M Culloty (15) 40pts

Division 4

1st John O'Mahony (20) 40pts

Maine Valley

Ladies Results: 9 Hole Get together Stableford sponsored by Tomo Burke, Castleisland.1. Marian Dore (23) 21 pts.2. Cait O'Leary (09) 18 pts.3. Mary Conway (13) 17 pts.

Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford 18/10/2022.1. Una Moroney (CH/22) 23 pts.2. Anne M. Foley (CH/38) 22 pts.

Fixtures: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by O’Sullivans Bakery, Killorglin can be played Saturday 29th/Sunday 30th/Monday 31st October or Tuesday 1st November.

Lunar Golf: 9 Hole 4 person semi-open Sunday 30th October. Check-in 17.00. Shotgun 18.00. Prize for best Halloween costume on the night. Payment via BRS.