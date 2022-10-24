Kerry Golf News & Results

Ballybunion
Men’s Competition:
Lady Captain’s and Captain’s Mixed Scramble – Old Course Sunday 23rd October 2022
1st 58.8
Kevin Barry, Lorraine Canty, Shane O Connor & Jimmy Bowler
2nd 59.1
Georgina Keane, Michael J McCarthy, Olga Kiely & Noel Morkan
3rd 59.3
Patrick J O Sullivan, Kevin McCarthy, Michael D Farrell & Ann O Riordan
Ladies Competition:
Ladies 18 Holes Stableford Singles – Old Course – Tuesday 18th October 2022
1st Catriona Corrigan (15) 35 pts
2nd Josephine Larkin (14) 32 pts
3rd Anne Marie Healy (23) 31pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 1st November 2022 - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competition:
Senior Men’s Competition – Sponsored by Michael P Murphy – Thursday 20th October 2022 – Cashen Course
1st. Donal Liston (7) 43pts
2nd. Rory Flannery (24) 42pts. B9-23.
3rd. Dan Sheehan (14) 42pts. B9-19, B3-8.
Gross. Frank Dore 28pts.
4th. Michael Jones (23) 42pts. B9-19. B3-5.
5th. Jerry O’Connor (25) 40pts. B9-22.
6th. Noel Fennell (30) 40pts. B9-19.
7th. Brendan Brosnan (25) 39pts. B9-19.
8th. Noel Lynch (25) 39pts. B9-18.
9th. John Shire (22) 38pts. B9-20.
10th. Jerry Galvin (20) 38pts. B9-17.
V. John Kinsella (13) 36pts. B9-21.
SV. John Quirke (14) 36pts. B9-17.
SSV. Sean Walsh (22) 36pts. B9-16.
Fixtures:
Thursday 27th October 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competition:
Fixtures:
Friday 28th October 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Dooks
Mens Club - Golden’s of Kells Fourball
22nd & 23rd October 2022
1st Denis Griffin (20) Denis McGillycuddy (6) 45 pts C/B
2nd Ray Riordan (6) & Sean Roche (16) 45 pts
3rd Karl Falvey (3) & Kevin Cahillane (18) 44 pts C/B
Next Weekend 29th & 30th October 2022
Corkery’s Hardware Singles – Stableford - White Markers
Ladies Club Results - Sunday 23rd October
Brehon Hotel Ladies Killarney Exchange
1st – Anna Galvin (19) = 37 pts
2nd – Angela Lyons (20) = 36 pts
3rd – Anne Griffin (20) = 33 pts
Cat A – Aileen Curtayne (19) 33 pts
Cat B – Bridget Cahillane (24) 31 pts
Cat C – Catherine Woods (39) = 30 pts
Killarney
Dooks Exchange sponsored by Synergy – Fourball
1. Maureen Creedon (13) & Mary B O’Connor (29) 46 points
2. Julie Leonard (17) & Grace Dennehy (22) 43 points
3. Annette McNeice (15) & Josephine O’Sullivan (18) 41 points
Presentation of a cheque to Marie Linehan (CEO of Kerry Parents and Friends Association) from Anne Duggan’s Lady Captain’s charity day held at Mahony’s Point.
18 Hole Singles Stableford
Sun 24th
Ceann Sibeal Golf Club
Sponsor: Victoria House Hotel
1st Paul O'Sullivan (16) 46pts
2nd Conor McNiece (12) 42pts
Best Gross Donal Considine (1) 72
Division 1
1st Declan Kelly (8) 37pts
Division 2
1st Niall Huggard (12) 38pts
Division 3
1st John M Culloty (15) 40pts
Division 4
1st John O'Mahony (20) 40pts
Maine Valley
Ladies Results: 9 Hole Get together Stableford sponsored by Tomo Burke, Castleisland.1. Marian Dore (23) 21 pts.2. Cait O'Leary (09) 18 pts.3. Mary Conway (13) 17 pts.
Ladybirds 12 Hole Stableford 18/10/2022.1. Una Moroney (CH/22) 23 pts.2. Anne M. Foley (CH/38) 22 pts.
Fixtures: 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by O’Sullivans Bakery, Killorglin can be played Saturday 29th/Sunday 30th/Monday 31st October or Tuesday 1st November.
Lunar Golf: 9 Hole 4 person semi-open Sunday 30th October. Check-in 17.00. Shotgun 18.00. Prize for best Halloween costume on the night. Payment via BRS.