Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On Sat April 30th/ May 1st we held a Club Sponsored Single Stableford competition.
The winners were :-
1... Virginijus Jonikaitis (14) 43
2... Tony Fagan (29) 41
3.... Peter Wickham (12) 39
Maine Valley
Results of Singles 30 April/1 May sponsored by Paul Fitzgerald & Son.
1st Mervin Clifford (23) 43pts
2nd Michael J O'Sullivan (9) 42pts (back 9)
3rd Donie Evans (15) 42pts
Division 1 (index up to 13.4)
Donal Lynch (11) 41pts
Division 2 (index 13.5 to 17.0)
Gary Stynes (15) 41pts
Division 3 (index 17.1 to 22.0)
Con Murphy (21) 38pts
Division 4 (index 22.1 and above)
Seamus Mannix (29) 39pts
Top 20 2021 playoff winner
Mervin Clifford (23) 43pts.
Beaufort
(Ladies Branch)
30th April/1st May - Stableford - Pat O'Neill Hairdresser Sponsor
Overall Winner: Sheila O'Connell (36) 70 Nett
Division 1 Winner: Joan O'Sullivan (28) 71 Nett
Division 2 Winner: Tracey Corkery (34) 73 Nett
Fixtures
7th/8th May - Stableford - Sponsored by Castlerosse Park Hotel
(Mens Branch)
23rd/24th April - Stableford - Sponsored by Mens Branch
1st Barry Murphy (38) 48 pts
2nd Maurece Wallace (18) 41 pts
3rd Niall Greaney (10) 40 pts
4th Michael A O'Sullivan (22) 39 pts
5th Michael Brouder (19) 39 pts
Fixtures
7th/8th May - Stableford - Yellow Tees - Sponsored by Mens Branch
Tralee
MC3 Men’s Results Sat/Sun April/1st May
1 Gerard Power 41 pts (15) Overall Winner
2 Kieran Jnr Dinan 40 pts (09) Overall Runner-Up Last Nine Holes
3 Michael Barrett 40 pts (11) Overall 3rd
4 Diarmuid McElligott 39 pts (20) Overall 4th Last Nine Holes
5 Oscar James Morrison 39 pts (10) Overall 5th
Best Gross: Anton O'Callaghan 39 pts (00) Division 1
Division 1 - Winner Jim O'Donovan 38 pts (08)
Division 2 - Brian O'Loughlin 38 pts (13)
Division 3 - Ross Dowling 38 pts (16)
Division 4 - Willie Mc'Donald 37 pts (19)
Front 9 - Phillip O'Sullivan 21 pts
Back 9 - Bobby O'Keeffe 21 pts
Hardest 3 holes - 10, 12 and 8
Easiest 3 holes - 18, 7 and 13
Fixtures:
Monday May 2nd 4-person semi-open Am-Am Sponsor Mark Williams
Saturday May 7th Intermediate Scratch Cup Sponsor Rose Hotel
Sunday May 8th - Men's Foursomes Sponsor Seamus O' Sullivan Butchers
Saturday May 14th Billy Nolan Mixed Foursomes postponed, date to be rearranged
Sunday May 15th MC4 Ballybunion Old Course Exchange Sponsor Casey Stephenson Accountants.
Club singles and Club Fourball timesheets are open as per last weeks' email. Closing dates for both competitions is May 12th.
Ladies Results:
Sat/Sun 30th April/1st May
MC3 -sponsored by the Oyster Tavern
1st Katrina Mehigan 40pts (27)
2nd Sophie Moynihan 40pts (35)
3rd Eilish O’Loughlin 39pts (28)
4th Liz Grey 38pts (14)
5th Anita Lynch 38pts (25)
Div 1: Ella Moynihan 38pts (13)
Div 2: Karen Gearon 37pts (23)
Div 3: Noran Shanahan 35pts (27)
Div 4: Bernie O’Loughlin 38pts (44)
Front 9: Eleanor Dowd 20pts
Back 9: Brid Halloran 19pts
9-hole competition: Anne McGlynn 21pts (24)
Entries: 49
Wednesday 27th April Ladies Club Singles
1st Siobhan Stack 42pts (27)
2nd Paula Mangan 38pts (44)
3rd Pearl McGillicuddy 37pts (49)
Entries: 46
____________________________
Fixtures:
Wed 4th May: Club singles
Sunday 8th May: Australian Spoons: Sponsored by Spa Seafoods
Sunday May 8th: 9-hole Qualifying competition
Wed 11th: Mounthawk Plate STROKE play or 18 holes STABLEFORD – sponsored by Ardfert Quarries (select which competition you wish to enter – you may only enter one)
Sun 15th: MC4 -sponsored by Foley’s Spar - Ballybunion exchange (old course)
Wed 18th: Reverse Waltz 3,2,1
Sun 22nd: Eileen Murphy Foursome Qualifier- sponsored by Aspen Grove avern Re
Result of Seniors Singles Competition
on 27th April 2022
12 Holes
Winner: John R. Collins (22) 29pts.
2nd Philip O’Sullivan (11) 28pts.
3rd Michael Devaney (24) 27pts. (Last 6 holes)
4th Richard Barry (20) 27pts. (Last 3 holes)
5th Terry Egan (24) 27pts.
6th Sean Corcoran (12) 26pts. (Last 9 holes)
9 hole 80+ Winner: Padraig Corcoran (31) 20pts Fixtures
Kenmare
Results for Ladies 18 Hole Stableford 1st May kindly sponsored by O’Connors Bar
1st Maura Murphy (29) 40 pts OCB
2nd Suzanne Doran (22) 40 pts
3rd Grainne Crowley (29) 39 pts
Men’s 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by O’Connors Bar
1st - Eoin Murphy (24) 45 points
2nd - Eugene Downing (24) 44 points
3rd - Colin Breen (14) 41 points (OCB)
Best Gross - Brian Long (8) 33 points
Autumn Gold Thursday 28th April
Winner Dennis Horgan 20Pts.
Interclub – AIG Irish Mixed Foursomes Team defeated away to Glengarriff on Monday 2nd.
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by Captaen na mBan (Margot Wall)
White Tees:
1. Austin Ó Briain (29) 45pts
2. Tadhg Ó Muircheartaigh (08) 42pts
3. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (10) 41pts
4. Brian Scanlon (11) 41pts
Yellow Tees:
1. Anthony Murphy (28) 43pts
Open Team Competition – Cuimhneachán Jim & Vera O’Keeffe
1. Barbara Carroll (18) Denis Power (25) Margaret Power (36) 63pts
2. Joe McNamara (14) Seán Ó Muircheartaigh (17) Paddy Duggan (29) 62pts
3. Ann O’Higgins (21) Frank Murphy (22) Anne Cummins (47) 61pts
Mná
Singles Stroke- Sponsored by Curtain Call
1. Kate O’Connor (20) 65net
2. Cora McCarthy (24) 67net
3. Rosemary Harrington (45) 67net
Front Nine. Geraldine Murphy (23) 30net
Back Nine. Regina Prendiville (38) 33net
9 Hole S/Ford. Ann Fouhy O’Halloran (26) 24pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 8th May 2022 – Intermediate Scratch Cup sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd – Old Courses
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies 18 Hole – Tuesday 26th April – Cashen Course
1st Elaine Molyneaux (19) 41pts
2nd Mary Horgan (21) 40pts (Bk9 19)
3rd Deirdre Dillane (16) 40pts
4th Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 39pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 7th May 2022- Ladies Medal II Sponsored by Coco Boutique Listowel – Old Course
Tuesday 10th May 2022- Ladies Newcastle West Exchange Day
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 27th April – Cashen Course
1st Brendan O’Callaghan
2nd Michael (Ballyb) Sugrue
3rd Michael P Donegan
4th John Joe O’Connor
5th Patrick Byrnes
6th Gerry Costello
7th Dominick Moriarty
8th Fin Broderick
9th Jerry Sexton
10th Patrick (snr) Carmody
11th Maurice O’Connell
12th Richard Nash
13th Pat Murrihy
14th Michael K Barrett
Fixtures:
Thursday 5th May 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies – Friday 29th April – Cashen Course
1st Judy McMahon (37) 30pts
2nd Katherine Tangney (30) 27pts Bk 3/5 pts
3rd Clare Hurley (37) 27pts Bk ¾ pts
Fixtures:
Friday 6th May 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course