Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On Sat April 30th/ May 1st we held a Club Sponsored Single Stableford competition.

The winners were :-

1... Virginijus Jonikaitis (14) 43

2... Tony Fagan (29) 41

3.... Peter Wickham (12) 39

Maine Valley

Results of Singles 30 April/1 May sponsored by Paul Fitzgerald & Son.

1st Mervin Clifford (23) 43pts

2nd Michael J O'Sullivan (9) 42pts (back 9)

3rd Donie Evans (15) 42pts

Division 1 (index up to 13.4)

Donal Lynch (11) 41pts

Division 2 (index 13.5 to 17.0)

Gary Stynes (15) 41pts

Division 3 (index 17.1 to 22.0)

Con Murphy (21) 38pts

Division 4 (index 22.1 and above)

Seamus Mannix (29) 39pts

Top 20 2021 playoff winner

Mervin Clifford (23) 43pts.

Beaufort

(Ladies Branch)

30th April/1st May - Stableford - Pat O'Neill Hairdresser Sponsor

Overall Winner: Sheila O'Connell (36) 70 Nett

Division 1 Winner: Joan O'Sullivan (28) 71 Nett

Division 2 Winner: Tracey Corkery (34) 73 Nett

Fixtures

7th/8th May - Stableford - Sponsored by Castlerosse Park Hotel

(Mens Branch)

23rd/24th April - Stableford - Sponsored by Mens Branch

1st Barry Murphy (38) 48 pts

2nd Maurece Wallace (18) 41 pts

3rd Niall Greaney (10) 40 pts

4th Michael A O'Sullivan (22) 39 pts

5th Michael Brouder (19) 39 pts

Fixtures

7th/8th May - Stableford - Yellow Tees - Sponsored by Mens Branch

Tralee

MC3 Men’s Results Sat/Sun April/1st May

1 Gerard Power 41 pts (15) Overall Winner

2 Kieran Jnr Dinan 40 pts (09) Overall Runner-Up Last Nine Holes

3 Michael Barrett 40 pts (11) Overall 3rd

4 Diarmuid McElligott 39 pts (20) Overall 4th Last Nine Holes

5 Oscar James Morrison 39 pts (10) Overall 5th

Best Gross: Anton O'Callaghan 39 pts (00) Division 1

Division 1 - Winner Jim O'Donovan 38 pts (08)

Division 2 - Brian O'Loughlin 38 pts (13)

Division 3 - Ross Dowling 38 pts (16)

Division 4 - Willie Mc'Donald 37 pts (19)

Front 9 - Phillip O'Sullivan 21 pts

Back 9 - Bobby O'Keeffe 21 pts

Hardest 3 holes - 10, 12 and 8

Easiest 3 holes - 18, 7 and 13

Fixtures:

Monday May 2nd 4-person semi-open Am-Am Sponsor Mark Williams

Saturday May 7th Intermediate Scratch Cup Sponsor Rose Hotel

Sunday May 8th - Men's Foursomes Sponsor Seamus O' Sullivan Butchers

Saturday May 14th Billy Nolan Mixed Foursomes postponed, date to be rearranged

Sunday May 15th MC4 Ballybunion Old Course Exchange Sponsor Casey Stephenson Accountants.

Club singles and Club Fourball timesheets are open as per last weeks' email. Closing dates for both competitions is May 12th.

Ladies Results:

Sat/Sun 30th April/1st May

MC3 -sponsored by the Oyster Tavern

1st Katrina Mehigan 40pts (27)

2nd Sophie Moynihan 40pts (35)

3rd Eilish O’Loughlin 39pts (28)

4th Liz Grey 38pts (14)

5th Anita Lynch 38pts (25)

Div 1: Ella Moynihan 38pts (13)

Div 2: Karen Gearon 37pts (23)

Div 3: Noran Shanahan 35pts (27)

Div 4: Bernie O’Loughlin 38pts (44)

Front 9: Eleanor Dowd 20pts

Back 9: Brid Halloran 19pts

9-hole competition: Anne McGlynn 21pts (24)

Entries: 49

Wednesday 27th April Ladies Club Singles

1st Siobhan Stack 42pts (27)

2nd Paula Mangan 38pts (44)

3rd Pearl McGillicuddy 37pts (49)

Entries: 46

____________________________

Fixtures:

Wed 4th May: Club singles

Sunday 8th May: Australian Spoons: Sponsored by Spa Seafoods

Sunday May 8th: 9-hole Qualifying competition

Wed 11th: Mounthawk Plate STROKE play or 18 holes STABLEFORD – sponsored by Ardfert Quarries (select which competition you wish to enter – you may only enter one)

Sun 15th: MC4 -sponsored by Foley’s Spar - Ballybunion exchange (old course)

Wed 18th: Reverse Waltz 3,2,1

Sun 22nd: Eileen Murphy Foursome Qualifier- sponsored by Aspen Grove avern Re

Result of Seniors Singles Competition

on 27th April 2022

12 Holes

Winner: John R. Collins (22) 29pts.

2nd Philip O’Sullivan (11) 28pts.

3rd Michael Devaney (24) 27pts. (Last 6 holes)

4th Richard Barry (20) 27pts. (Last 3 holes)

5th Terry Egan (24) 27pts.

6th Sean Corcoran (12) 26pts. (Last 9 holes)

9 hole 80+ Winner: Padraig Corcoran (31) 20pts Fixtures

Kenmare

Results for Ladies 18 Hole Stableford 1st May kindly sponsored by O’Connors Bar

1st Maura Murphy (29) 40 pts OCB

2nd Suzanne Doran (22) 40 pts

3rd Grainne Crowley (29) 39 pts

Men’s 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by O’Connors Bar

1st - Eoin Murphy (24) 45 points

2nd - Eugene Downing (24) 44 points

3rd - Colin Breen (14) 41 points (OCB)

Best Gross - Brian Long (8) 33 points

Autumn Gold Thursday 28th April

Winner Dennis Horgan 20Pts.

Interclub – AIG Irish Mixed Foursomes Team defeated away to Glengarriff on Monday 2nd.

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford – Sponsored by Captaen na mBan (Margot Wall)

White Tees:

1. Austin Ó Briain (29) 45pts

2. Tadhg Ó Muircheartaigh (08) 42pts

3. Liam Óg O’Hanlon (10) 41pts

4. Brian Scanlon (11) 41pts

Yellow Tees:

1. Anthony Murphy (28) 43pts

Open Team Competition – Cuimhneachán Jim & Vera O’Keeffe

1. Barbara Carroll (18) Denis Power (25) Margaret Power (36) 63pts

2. Joe McNamara (14) Seán Ó Muircheartaigh (17) Paddy Duggan (29) 62pts

3. Ann O’Higgins (21) Frank Murphy (22) Anne Cummins (47) 61pts

Mná

Singles Stroke- Sponsored by Curtain Call

1. Kate O’Connor (20) 65net

2. Cora McCarthy (24) 67net

3. Rosemary Harrington (45) 67net

Front Nine. Geraldine Murphy (23) 30net

Back Nine. Regina Prendiville (38) 33net

9 Hole S/Ford. Ann Fouhy O’Halloran (26) 24pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 8th May 2022 – Intermediate Scratch Cup sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd – Old Courses

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies 18 Hole – Tuesday 26th April – Cashen Course

1st Elaine Molyneaux (19) 41pts

2nd Mary Horgan (21) 40pts (Bk9 19)

3rd Deirdre Dillane (16) 40pts

4th Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 39pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 7th May 2022- Ladies Medal II Sponsored by Coco Boutique Listowel – Old Course

Tuesday 10th May 2022- Ladies Newcastle West Exchange Day

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 27th April – Cashen Course

1st Brendan O’Callaghan

2nd Michael (Ballyb) Sugrue

3rd Michael P Donegan

4th John Joe O’Connor

5th Patrick Byrnes

6th Gerry Costello

7th Dominick Moriarty

8th Fin Broderick

9th Jerry Sexton

10th Patrick (snr) Carmody

11th Maurice O’Connell

12th Richard Nash

13th Pat Murrihy

14th Michael K Barrett

Fixtures:

Thursday 5th May 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies – Friday 29th April – Cashen Course

1st Judy McMahon (37) 30pts

2nd Katherine Tangney (30) 27pts Bk 3/5 pts

3rd Clare Hurley (37) 27pts Bk ¾ pts

Fixtures:

Friday 6th May 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course