Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross GC
On April 23rd & 24th we held the final round of the M D O'Shea Spring League with a strokeplay competition.
The winners were :-
1... Ryan McCarthy (6) 63
2... Daniel Cronin (16) 67
3.... Trevor Nagle ( 13) 68
Best Gross ..Ronan Kelliher ..75
4...Donie Broderick (19) 68
5...Tomas Kelliher (10) 69
6...Jonathan Vasey (10) 69
In addition Ryan McCarthy had a superb hole in one on the par three 6th . Congratulations and well done
The winning teams in the Spring League were :-
1.. Peter Wickham, John Cuskelly,Denis Casey, Alius Brazeitis, Brian O'Connor
2... M J O'Connor, Tony Lenihan, John Ivory, Mike O'Leary, Anthony O'Mahony
Category Winners :-
Category 1...Tomas Kelliher
Category 2... Terence Mulcahy
Category 3...M J Casey.
Category 4... Jerry O'Brien.
Category 5.... Neilie Carroll
Maine Valley
Ladies Results: Beaufort Exchange Day 18 Hole Stableford. Sponsored by Moriarty's of Killorglin, Furniture Store. 1. Carmel O'Connor, Lady Captain 37 pts. 2. Kathleen Coffey 35 pts. 3. Marian O'Connor 34 pts (B6)
Get into Golf Programme starts on Thursday 12th May. Contact Lady Captain Carmel O'Connor on 087-9447553 for details.
Killarney
1st Evelyn McCarthy (30). 39 pts
2nd Mary A Cronin (18) 38 pts B6
Best gross Corina Griffin 34 pts
3rd Emma Vinarcik (26) 38 pts B9
4th Peg Wickham (30) 38 pts B9
5th Anne Duggan (13) 38 pts B9
6th Kathleen Brosnan (26) 38 pts
Next fixture : April 30/may1st on Mahonys Point singles stroke kindly sponsored by Murphys Bar and Restaurant.
Kenmare
Ladies
Ladies competition sponsored by The Brewhouse
Winner: Suzanne Doran (22) with 37 points
Mens
V-Par competition 24th April:
1st - Bruce Mulcahy (17) +8
2nd - Sean Finn (19) +4 (OCB)
3rd - Eoin Murphy (24) +4
Best Gross - Rory O'Sullivan (3) -1
Best Senior - Jimmy Duggan (29) +1
Thursday 21st Autumn Gold
Winner Dave Bergin, 20Pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Men’s Singles Sponsored by Rathcoole Cold Storage – Sunday 24th April 2022 – Old Course
1ST David Breen (29) 41pts
2nd Chris O’ Donoghue (12) 39pts (B9-22)
3rd Jack M Kissane (25) 39pts
Best Gross: Pat Harnett (4) 32pts
Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Frank Geary Jr (3) 34pts
2nd Anthony Bennett (4) 33pts
Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)
1st Aidan Hanrahan (10) 38pts
2nd John Haugh (10) 37pts
3rd John J Galvin (10) 35pts B9 -18
Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)
1st Donal Mulcahy (15) 38pts
2nd Keith Browne (18) 36pts
3rd Moss Lyons (13) 35pts
Category 4, (21 + handicap)
1st Jim Doolan (25) 38pts
2nd Noel Morkan (25) 36pts
3rd John Nolan (21) 33pts B9 - 16
Fixtures:
Sunday 1st May 2022 –Captain’s Charity Day– Old Courses and Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies 18 Hole – Tuesday 19th April – Cashen Course
1st Noirin Hitchen (16) 43
2nd Janet Horan (33) 40
3rd Mags O’ Sullivan (17) 39 (B9-17)
4th Anne Marie Healy (24) 39 (B9-15)
Ladies Competition Sponsored by Dr. Maher’s Natural Bodycare Products – Monday 23rd April – Old Course
1st Catherine Moylan (29) 41 Pts
2nd Louise Griffin (20) 39 Pts
Best Gross Eileen Kenny-Ryan (13) 22 Gross Pts
3rd Catherine Walsh (31) 37 Pts
Category 1
1st Noirin Hitchen (14) 33 Pts
2nd Lorraine Canty (17) 31 Pts
Category 2
1st Bernie Moloney (22) 35 Pts
2nd Catherine Morrissey(24) 34 Pts
Category 3
1st Noirin Lynch (30) 36 Pts
2nd Ellen Healy (40) 34 Pts
Seniors Margaret M McAulliffe (30) 32 Pts Bk 9 (16)
9 Hole Competition
1st Rena Blake (14) 14 Pts
Fixtures:
Monday 2nd May 2022- Ladies Open Day (Team of 4 Ladies) Sponsored by Garveys Supervalu Listowel – Old Course
Tuesday 3rd May 2022- Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 21st April – Cashen Course
1st Patrick Shanahan (25) 46-1 45pts
2nd Jerry McAuliffe (21) 37+6 43pts
3rd Eddie Moylan (21) 41-1 40pts
Gross Donal Liston 28pts
4th John Quirke (17) 40-1 39pts
5th Brendan Brosnan (25) 36+2 38pts
6th Joe Costello (22) 38-1 37pts B9-20
7th Brendan Lynch (25) 39-2 37pts B9-19 F9-20
8th Pat Costello (22) 35+2 37pts B9-19
9th Finbarr Mawe (30) 34+3 37pts B9-14
10th Rory Flannery (20) 41-5 36pts B9-20
V Tom M O’Connor (22) 38-3 35pts B9-23
S.V. Noel Morkan (22) 39-4 35pts B9-17
S.S.V. Sean Walsh (23) 33+1 34pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 28th April 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies – Friday 22nd April – Cashen Course
1st Mary Pierse (16) Nuala Lynch (18) Lucy McAuliffe (15) 22pts
2nd Sighle Henigan (10) Marjorie MOrkan (12) Muireann O’Sullivan (25) 20pts (Bk 6 14pts)
3rd Marie Benn (15) Clare Hurley (18) Katherine Tangney (15) 20pts (Bk 6 13pts)
Fixtures:
Friday 29th April 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by McGuirk’s Golf
White Tees:
1. Ryan Begley (14) 39pts
2. Jim Fitzgerald (24) 38pts
3. Andrew Flannery (26) 37pts
Yellow Tees:
1. Denis Power (23) 36pts
Ladies
Open Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Noreen Curran
1. Sophie Moynihan (37) 38pts
2. Elizabeth Lynch (40) 38pts
Gross: Cathy O’Boyle (24) 34pts
3. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (26) 36pts
4. Bernie Firtéar (35) 35pts
5. Ailisha Daughton (36) 34pts
9 Hole Singles. Wahmay Keane (20) 12pts
Tralee
Mens Scotch Foursomes - Sponsor Sean Hussey 24 April 2022
Competition Result
Score (Play H'cap)
1 Gerard Power & Donal O'Connell (17) 44 pts
2 Bobby O'Keeffe & Sean O'Keeffe (17) 43 pts
3 Padraig Moynihan & Daniel O'Loughlin (10) 41 pts
4 Kieran Dinan Jnr & Arthur John Spring (08) 41 pts
53 cards processed.
Fixtures:
Saturday 30th April and Sunday 1st May MC3. Sponsor Oyster Tavern
2nd May Am Am semi open sponsored by Mark Williams
May 7th Intermediate Scratch Cup. Sponsor Rose Hotel
Sunday 8th May Club Singles. Sponsor Ger Carmody
Club Singles Matchplay. Sponsor Hennebery Sports.
Timesheet opens 25th April at 8pm.
Book in Par 3 BRS on 20/12/22.
Club Fourball Matchplay. Sponsor Murphy Sheehy Insurances.
Timesheet opens 8pm 25th April.
Book in Par 3 BRS on 22/12/22.
Ladies results
Wednesday 20th April 3 person Am Am
1st Ber Walsh, Siobhan Stack, Michelle Moore 74pts
2nd Lorraine Peevers, Eilish O loughlin, Jayne Power 74pts
Sunday 24th April (Scotch Foursomes) club sponsored
1st Bernie O Loughlin abd Eilish O Loughlin 43pts
2nd Emma Leahy and Emma Morrissey 41 pts
3rd Anita Lynch and Geralsine Hughes 41 pts
Fixtures :
Wednesday singles club sponsored
Saturday 30th April and Sunday May 1st MC3 sponsored by Oyster Tavern
Monday May 2nd Am Am Semi open sponsored by Mark Williams
Ballyheigue Castle
Sunday was the final of the Spring league. 4 scores to count from the 5 players on each team. The winners were Noel Gilbride, Paddy Healy, John
White, Bernard Dineen and Liam Harty with a score of 153pts.
For those that didn't qualify for the Spring league final there was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Daniel Moriarty (26) 43 pts
2nd Christopher Meehan (28) 41 pts
3rd Colm McElligott (12) 40 pts
Next Sunday is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition and is the first Golfer of the Year competition.
Maine Valley
1st Dennis Bird (9) 39pts
2nd Aidan Spillane (10) 38pts
3rd john Breen (18) 36pts back 9
Beaufort
23rd/24th April - Stroke - Sponsored by Royal Hotel
Overall Winner: Margaret O'Connor (29) 70 Nett
Division 1 Winner: Karen Tess (17) 70 Nett
Division 2 Winner: Mary O'Shea (38) 74 Nett
Fixtures
30th April/1st May - 18 Hole Stroke - Sponsored by Pat O'Neill, Hairdresser.
16th/17th April - 18 Hole Stableford - White Tees
1st Barry Murphy (40) 40 pts
2nd Paudie O'Shea (16) 39 pts
3rd Derek Lyttle (23) 39 pts
Fixtures
30th April/1st May - Captains Charity Rumble - 3 Person Team - Yellow Tees
Competition is Re-Entry and continues any day of the week to the 8th/9th October
Dooks
CLUB Singles Sweep - Saturday April 24
1st Jim McCarthy (19) 40 Pts (C/B)
2nd Paudie McCarthy (19) 40 Pts
3rd Jerry Casey (18) 39 Pts
Gross Stuart Graham (7) 37 Pts
Over 65 Patrick J Griffin (11) 33 Pts
Next Week – Sat April 30 and Sun May 1st
Ardfert Quarry Products Fourball