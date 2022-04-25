Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross GC

On April 23rd & 24th we held the final round of the M D O'Shea Spring League with a strokeplay competition.

The winners were :-

1... Ryan McCarthy (6) 63

2... Daniel Cronin (16) 67

3.... Trevor Nagle ( 13) 68

Best Gross ..Ronan Kelliher ..75

4...Donie Broderick (19) 68

5...Tomas Kelliher (10) 69

6...Jonathan Vasey (10) 69

In addition Ryan McCarthy had a superb hole in one on the par three 6th . Congratulations and well done

The winning teams in the Spring League were :-

1.. Peter Wickham, John Cuskelly,Denis Casey, Alius Brazeitis, Brian O'Connor

2... M J O'Connor, Tony Lenihan, John Ivory, Mike O'Leary, Anthony O'Mahony

Category Winners :-

Category 1...Tomas Kelliher

Category 2... Terence Mulcahy

Category 3...M J Casey.

Category 4... Jerry O'Brien.

Category 5.... Neilie Carroll

Ladies Results: Beaufort Exchange Day 18 Hole Stableford. Sponsored by Moriarty's of Killorglin, Furniture Store. 1. Carmel O'Connor, Lady Captain 37 pts. 2. Kathleen Coffey 35 pts. 3. Marian O'Connor 34 pts (B6)

Get into Golf Programme starts on Thursday 12th May. Contact Lady Captain Carmel O'Connor on 087-9447553 for details.

Killarney

1st Evelyn McCarthy (30). 39 pts

2nd Mary A Cronin (18) 38 pts B6

Best gross Corina Griffin 34 pts

3rd Emma Vinarcik (26) 38 pts B9

4th Peg Wickham (30) 38 pts B9

5th Anne Duggan (13) 38 pts B9

6th Kathleen Brosnan (26) 38 pts

Next fixture : April 30/may1st on Mahonys Point singles stroke kindly sponsored by Murphys Bar and Restaurant.

Kenmare

Ladies

Ladies competition sponsored by The Brewhouse

Winner: Suzanne Doran (22) with 37 points

Mens

V-Par competition 24th April:

1st - Bruce Mulcahy (17) +8

2nd - Sean Finn (19) +4 (OCB)

3rd - Eoin Murphy (24) +4

Best Gross - Rory O'Sullivan (3) -1

Best Senior - Jimmy Duggan (29) +1

Thursday 21st Autumn Gold

Winner Dave Bergin, 20Pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Men’s Singles Sponsored by Rathcoole Cold Storage – Sunday 24th April 2022 – Old Course

1ST David Breen (29) 41pts

2nd Chris O’ Donoghue (12) 39pts (B9-22)

3rd Jack M Kissane (25) 39pts

Best Gross: Pat Harnett (4) 32pts

Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Frank Geary Jr (3) 34pts

2nd Anthony Bennett (4) 33pts

Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap)

1st Aidan Hanrahan (10) 38pts

2nd John Haugh (10) 37pts

3rd John J Galvin (10) 35pts B9 -18

Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap)

1st Donal Mulcahy (15) 38pts

2nd Keith Browne (18) 36pts

3rd Moss Lyons (13) 35pts

Category 4, (21 + handicap)

1st Jim Doolan (25) 38pts

2nd Noel Morkan (25) 36pts

3rd John Nolan (21) 33pts B9 - 16

Fixtures:

Sunday 1st May 2022 –Captain’s Charity Day– Old Courses and Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies 18 Hole – Tuesday 19th April – Cashen Course

1st Noirin Hitchen (16) 43

2nd Janet Horan (33) 40

3rd Mags O’ Sullivan (17) 39 (B9-17)

4th Anne Marie Healy (24) 39 (B9-15)

Ladies Competition Sponsored by Dr. Maher’s Natural Bodycare Products – Monday 23rd April – Old Course

1st Catherine Moylan (29) 41 Pts

2nd Louise Griffin (20) 39 Pts

Best Gross Eileen Kenny-Ryan (13) 22 Gross Pts

3rd Catherine Walsh (31) 37 Pts

Category 1

1st Noirin Hitchen (14) 33 Pts

2nd Lorraine Canty (17) 31 Pts

Category 2

1st Bernie Moloney (22) 35 Pts

2nd Catherine Morrissey(24) 34 Pts

Category 3

1st Noirin Lynch (30) 36 Pts

2nd Ellen Healy (40) 34 Pts

Seniors Margaret M McAulliffe (30) 32 Pts Bk 9 (16)

9 Hole Competition

1st Rena Blake (14) 14 Pts

Fixtures:

Monday 2nd May 2022- Ladies Open Day (Team of 4 Ladies) Sponsored by Garveys Supervalu Listowel – Old Course

Tuesday 3rd May 2022- Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 21st April – Cashen Course

1st Patrick Shanahan (25) 46-1 45pts

2nd Jerry McAuliffe (21) 37+6 43pts

3rd Eddie Moylan (21) 41-1 40pts

Gross Donal Liston 28pts

4th John Quirke (17) 40-1 39pts

5th Brendan Brosnan (25) 36+2 38pts

6th Joe Costello (22) 38-1 37pts B9-20

7th Brendan Lynch (25) 39-2 37pts B9-19 F9-20

8th Pat Costello (22) 35+2 37pts B9-19

9th Finbarr Mawe (30) 34+3 37pts B9-14

10th Rory Flannery (20) 41-5 36pts B9-20

V Tom M O’Connor (22) 38-3 35pts B9-23

S.V. Noel Morkan (22) 39-4 35pts B9-17

S.S.V. Sean Walsh (23) 33+1 34pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 28th April 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies – Friday 22nd April – Cashen Course

1st Mary Pierse (16) Nuala Lynch (18) Lucy McAuliffe (15) 22pts

2nd Sighle Henigan (10) Marjorie MOrkan (12) Muireann O’Sullivan (25) 20pts (Bk 6 14pts)

3rd Marie Benn (15) Clare Hurley (18) Katherine Tangney (15) 20pts (Bk 6 13pts)

Fixtures:

Friday 29th April 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by McGuirk’s Golf

White Tees:

1. Ryan Begley (14) 39pts

2. Jim Fitzgerald (24) 38pts

3. Andrew Flannery (26) 37pts

Yellow Tees:

1. Denis Power (23) 36pts

Ladies

Open Singles S/Ford- Sponsored by Noreen Curran

1. Sophie Moynihan (37) 38pts

2. Elizabeth Lynch (40) 38pts

Gross: Cathy O’Boyle (24) 34pts

3. Máire Ní Mhaoileoin (26) 36pts

4. Bernie Firtéar (35) 35pts

5. Ailisha Daughton (36) 34pts

9 Hole Singles. Wahmay Keane (20) 12pts

Tralee

Mens Scotch Foursomes - Sponsor Sean Hussey 24 April 2022

Competition Result

Score (Play H'cap)

1 Gerard Power & Donal O'Connell (17) 44 pts

2 Bobby O'Keeffe & Sean O'Keeffe (17) 43 pts

3 Padraig Moynihan & Daniel O'Loughlin (10) 41 pts

4 Kieran Dinan Jnr & Arthur John Spring (08) 41 pts

53 cards processed.

Fixtures:

Saturday 30th April and Sunday 1st May MC3. Sponsor Oyster Tavern

2nd May Am Am semi open sponsored by Mark Williams

May 7th Intermediate Scratch Cup. Sponsor Rose Hotel

Sunday 8th May Club Singles. Sponsor Ger Carmody

Club Singles Matchplay. Sponsor Hennebery Sports.

Timesheet opens 25th April at 8pm.

Book in Par 3 BRS on 20/12/22.

Club Fourball Matchplay. Sponsor Murphy Sheehy Insurances.

Timesheet opens 8pm 25th April.

Book in Par 3 BRS on 22/12/22.

Ladies results

Wednesday 20th April 3 person Am Am

1st Ber Walsh, Siobhan Stack, Michelle Moore 74pts

2nd Lorraine Peevers, Eilish O loughlin, Jayne Power 74pts

Sunday 24th April (Scotch Foursomes) club sponsored

1st Bernie O Loughlin abd Eilish O Loughlin 43pts

2nd Emma Leahy and Emma Morrissey 41 pts

3rd Anita Lynch and Geralsine Hughes 41 pts

Fixtures :

Wednesday singles club sponsored

Saturday 30th April and Sunday May 1st MC3 sponsored by Oyster Tavern

Monday May 2nd Am Am Semi open sponsored by Mark Williams

Ballyheigue Castle

Sunday was the final of the Spring league. 4 scores to count from the 5 players on each team. The winners were Noel Gilbride, Paddy Healy, John

White, Bernard Dineen and Liam Harty with a score of 153pts.

For those that didn't qualify for the Spring league final there was an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Daniel Moriarty (26) 43 pts

2nd Christopher Meehan (28) 41 pts

3rd Colm McElligott (12) 40 pts

Next Sunday is an 18 Hole Single Stableford competition and is the first Golfer of the Year competition.

Maine Valley

1st Dennis Bird (9) 39pts

2nd Aidan Spillane (10) 38pts

3rd john Breen (18) 36pts back 9

Beaufort

23rd/24th April - Stroke - Sponsored by Royal Hotel

Overall Winner: Margaret O'Connor (29) 70 Nett

Division 1 Winner: Karen Tess (17) 70 Nett

Division 2 Winner: Mary O'Shea (38) 74 Nett

Fixtures

30th April/1st May - 18 Hole Stroke - Sponsored by Pat O'Neill, Hairdresser.

16th/17th April - 18 Hole Stableford - White Tees

1st Barry Murphy (40) 40 pts

2nd Paudie O'Shea (16) 39 pts

3rd Derek Lyttle (23) 39 pts

Fixtures

30th April/1st May - Captains Charity Rumble - 3 Person Team - Yellow Tees

Competition is Re-Entry and continues any day of the week to the 8th/9th October

Dooks

CLUB Singles Sweep - Saturday April 24

1st Jim McCarthy (19) 40 Pts (C/B)

2nd Paudie McCarthy (19) 40 Pts

3rd Jerry Casey (18) 39 Pts

Gross Stuart Graham (7) 37 Pts

Over 65 Patrick J Griffin (11) 33 Pts

Next Week – Sat April 30 and Sun May 1st

Ardfert Quarry Products Fourball