Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
MENS RESULTS
UKRAINE EMERGENCY APPEAL
18 HOLE SINGLES S/FORD
KILLEEN COURSE
1st Michael Daly jnr (17) 44pts
2nd Colm Galvin (22) 42pts
Best Gross Alan Mac Sweeney 71
Division 1
1st John V Lynch(10) 40pts
2nd Declan Kelly (07) 34pts
3rd Martin Byrnes (09) 34pts
Division 2
1st Padraig Sweeney (12) 37pts
2nd Alex O’Callaghan (11) 36pts
3rd James Lynch (13) 35pts
Division 3
1st Eoin Brosnan (15) 40pts
2nd Michael P O’Donoghue (14) 37pts
3rd Donald McSweeney (13) 36pts
Division 4
1st Paul McMahon (20) 41pts
2nd Daniel Aherne (25) 39pts
3rd David Byrne (25) 38pts
A huge thank you to everyone who played as all monies raised are going to this worthwhile cause.
Special thanks to Eugene Higgins in our Pro shop for handling the course closure and subsequent tee times re-shuffle on Sunday morning.
ST BRENDANS GOLF
On behalf of all the men’s club, we again congratulate Ronan Bennett and Luke McCann who won the Junior section of the Munster schools. They now qualify for the All Ireland Finals in Milltown G.C on April 25th.
CAPTAINS CHARITY DAY
April 30th & May 1st
Killeen Course
Teams of 4
2 scores to count on each hole
Timesheet opens for members Friday 8th of April
Waterville
The John Quinlan Memorial
18 hole Singles S/Ford 10th April 2022
Sponsored by: Waterville Golf Club
1st Barry O’Dwyer (13) 34 pts
2nd Aidan McAuliffe (12) 33 pts
B/Gross John O’Neill (3) 29 pts
3rd Paul Sheehan (8) 33 pts
4th Gary Galvin (10) 32 pts
F9 Ray Sheehan (14) 18 pts
B9 Stephen Murphy (9) 16 pts
Kenmare
Ladies 18 Hole Stableford kindly Sponsored by Laura Hatton
1st Joanne Bhamvra (25) 37 pts
2nd Suzanne Doran (23) 35 pts
The singles s/f 18 hole competition results from this weekend are:
1st - Jonathan Mahony (21) - 44 points
2nd - Eugene Downing (24) - 42 points OCB
3rd - John Barry (14) - 42 points OCB
Best gross - James O'Donoghue (8) – 34 gross points
Best senior - Sean Finn (19) - 41 points
Men’s Spring League Results
1st Team T (Padraig O’Shea) 349 Pts
2nd Team P (Sean Murphy) 335 Pts
3rd Team D (Henk Bons) 332 Pts
Autumn Gold Thursday 7th April
Winner Peter Cronin 19pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Dooks Exchange Day – 10th April 2022
1st John Carroll (5) & Noel Twomey (16) 40pts
2nd Philip Byrne (13) & James Fogarty (16) 39pts (B9 - 22)
3rd Des O Donnell (8) & John Maher (8) 39pts (B9 - 20)
Fixtures:
Friday 15th April 2022 – Medal I Sponsored by Jim O’Flynn (Scratch Cup Qualifier) – Old Courses
Saturday 16th April 2022 – Mens Foursomes – Old Course
Sunday 17th April 2022 – Pat Lynch Memorial Easter Sunday Sponsored by the Lynch Family – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Medal – Saturday 2th April – Old Course
1st Patricia Barrett (35) 69
2nd Louise Griffin (20) 73
GROSS Emma O’Dricoll (-1) 78 gross
3rd Georgina Keane (10) 74
Cat 1 – 1st Mags O’Sullivan (16) 75
Cat 1 – 2nd Patricia Joyce (12) 75
Cat 2 – 1st Catherine Morrissey (25) 76
Cat 2 – 2nd Josette O’Donnell (19) 77
Cat 3 – 1st Irene O’Connor (31) 78
Cat 3 – 2nd Caroline Griffin (43) 79
Seniors Susan Gilmore (10) 80
9 hole Competition
1st Helen Dineen (21) 19 pts.
Ladies Competition – 5th April – Cashen Course
1st Sighle Henigan (20) 39 Pts
2nd Anne Marie Healy (24) 33 Pts
3rd Elaine Molyneaux (19) 32 Pts
Fixtures:
Tuesday 19th April 2022- Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 7th April 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Michael Tangney (19) 30+3 33pts B5-10
2nd Thomas J Quilter (23) 27+6 33pts B5-9
3rd Haulie Costello (14) 35-3 32pts B5-15
Gross Des O’Donnell 23pts
4th Joseph O’Connor (12) 29+3 32pts B5-10
5th Pat Murrihy (30) 25+6 31pts B5-9
6th Mike Joyce (29) 22+9 31pts B5-7
7th Rory Flannery (20) 33-3 30pts B5-13
8th Sean Corcoran (11) 31-1 30pts B5-10
9th Michael Fogerty (20) 29pts B5-11 B3-8
10th Dan Sheehan (17) 31-2 29pts B5-11 B3-6
V. Fin Broderick (21) 25+4 29pts B5-10
S.V. Declan Lovett (20) 30-1 29pts B5-10 B3-6
S.S.V Oliver Kearns (25) 22pts
Fixtures:
Thursday 14th April 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 15th April 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Tralee
Mens results
Sunday 10th April
Spring Medal Stroke, white tees - Sponsor Bailys Solicitors
1. Cianan Ferris (27) 74
2. Martin Mitchell(15) 75
3. Colm Sheehy (17) 75
4. Pat Prendeville (13) 75
5. Trevor Harty (18) 75
Hole in one - Bernard Keane - 3rd hole - congrats.
70 cards processed
Club Sponsored Singles - Green tees
1. Sean Reidy 36 pts
2. Sean O Keeffe 32 pts
21 cards processed
Fixtures
Saturday/Sunday 16th/17th April 2022
M.C.2 - Sponsor T.L.I.
Monday 18/4/22
Semi open Am Am - Sponsor Aherns Garage
Sunday 24th April 2022
Scotch Foursomes - Sponsor Sean Hussey
Ladies
Results: THE ROSE Hotel Open Day Wednesday 6thApril
1st 65 pts: Mary Savage, E Kenny-Ryan-Ballybunion, Ann Kinane Creamer-Tipperary
2nd 65pts: Fionnuala Mann, Mary Murphy, Louise Langan-Killarney
3rd 63pts: Mary Dowling-Mallow, Susan Coakley-Mallow, Marcella O’Flynn-Mallow
4th 62pts: Gorretti O’Connor, Noreen Crowley-Kenmare, Kathleen Finnegan
5th 62pts: Merlyn O’Connor-Adare Manor, Marion Burke-Castlegregory, Anne Woods
Sunday 10th April
Singles stableford sponsored by An riocht Marble and Granite
1st Rhona Johnston (37) 33pts
2nd Eleanor Dowd (29) 32
Singles stroke (An riocht Marble and Granite)
1st Mary Murphy (19) 73
Ceann Sibéal
Singles S/Ford / Spring League: Sponsored by Tabhairne Paddy Bawn
1. John O’Riordan (33) 37pts
2. Jim Fitzgerald (24) 37pts
3. Alan Flannery (18) 36pts
4. Seamus Mac Gearailt (16) 35pts
Ladies
Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford
1. Cora McCarthy (24) 35pts
2. Tara Uí Chualáin (23) 30pts
Ballyheigue Castle
Sundays competition was the fourth of five rounds of the Spring League. The top 4 teams will qualify for the final on April 24th
1st Team A 418
2nd Team H 410
3rd Team D 407
4th Team L 402
5th Team E 392
6th Team J 391
7th Team B 382
8th Team I 377
9th Team G 375
10th Team C 360
11th Team F 357
12th Team K 354
Full scores can be found at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/SpringLeague2022.php
Best Individual score on the day was Daniel Moriarty with 38pts.
Next Sunday is the 5th Round of the Spring League.