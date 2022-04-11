Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

MENS RESULTS

18 HOLE SINGLES S/FORD

KILLEEN COURSE

1st Michael Daly jnr (17) 44pts

2nd Colm Galvin (22) 42pts

Best Gross Alan Mac Sweeney 71

Division 1

1st John V Lynch(10) 40pts

2nd Declan Kelly (07) 34pts

3rd Martin Byrnes (09) 34pts

Division 2

1st Padraig Sweeney (12) 37pts

2nd Alex O’Callaghan (11) 36pts

3rd James Lynch (13) 35pts

Division 3

1st Eoin Brosnan (15) 40pts

2nd Michael P O’Donoghue (14) 37pts

3rd Donald McSweeney (13) 36pts

Division 4

1st Paul McMahon (20) 41pts

2nd Daniel Aherne (25) 39pts

3rd David Byrne (25) 38pts

A huge thank you to everyone who played as all monies raised are going to this worthwhile cause.

Special thanks to Eugene Higgins in our Pro shop for handling the course closure and subsequent tee times re-shuffle on Sunday morning.

ST BRENDANS GOLF

On behalf of all the men’s club, we again congratulate Ronan Bennett and Luke McCann who won the Junior section of the Munster schools. They now qualify for the All Ireland Finals in Milltown G.C on April 25th.

CAPTAINS CHARITY DAY

April 30th & May 1st

Killeen Course

Teams of 4

2 scores to count on each hole

Timesheet opens for members Friday 8th of April

Waterville

The John Quinlan Memorial

18 hole Singles S/Ford 10th April 2022

Sponsored by: Waterville Golf Club

1st Barry O’Dwyer (13) 34 pts

2nd Aidan McAuliffe (12) 33 pts

B/Gross John O’Neill (3) 29 pts

3rd Paul Sheehan (8) 33 pts

4th Gary Galvin (10) 32 pts

F9 Ray Sheehan (14) 18 pts

B9 Stephen Murphy (9) 16 pts

Kenmare

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford kindly Sponsored by Laura Hatton

1st Joanne Bhamvra (25) 37 pts

2nd Suzanne Doran (23) 35 pts

The singles s/f 18 hole competition results from this weekend are:

1st - Jonathan Mahony (21) - 44 points

2nd - Eugene Downing (24) - 42 points OCB

3rd - John Barry (14) - 42 points OCB

Best gross - James O'Donoghue (8) – 34 gross points

Best senior - Sean Finn (19) - 41 points

Men’s Spring League Results

1st Team T (Padraig O’Shea) 349 Pts

2nd Team P (Sean Murphy) 335 Pts

3rd Team D (Henk Bons) 332 Pts

Autumn Gold Thursday 7th April

Winner Peter Cronin 19pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Dooks Exchange Day – 10th April 2022

1st John Carroll (5) & Noel Twomey (16) 40pts

2nd Philip Byrne (13) & James Fogarty (16) 39pts (B9 - 22)

3rd Des O Donnell (8) & John Maher (8) 39pts (B9 - 20)

Fixtures:

Friday 15th April 2022 – Medal I Sponsored by Jim O’Flynn (Scratch Cup Qualifier) – Old Courses

Saturday 16th April 2022 – Mens Foursomes – Old Course

Sunday 17th April 2022 – Pat Lynch Memorial Easter Sunday Sponsored by the Lynch Family – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Medal – Saturday 2th April – Old Course

1st Patricia Barrett (35) 69

2nd Louise Griffin (20) 73

GROSS Emma O’Dricoll (-1) 78 gross

3rd Georgina Keane (10) 74

Cat 1 – 1st Mags O’Sullivan (16) 75

Cat 1 – 2nd Patricia Joyce (12) 75

Cat 2 – 1st Catherine Morrissey (25) 76

Cat 2 – 2nd Josette O’Donnell (19) 77

Cat 3 – 1st Irene O’Connor (31) 78

Cat 3 – 2nd Caroline Griffin (43) 79

Seniors Susan Gilmore (10) 80

9 hole Competition

1st Helen Dineen (21) 19 pts.

Ladies Competition – 5th April – Cashen Course

1st Sighle Henigan (20) 39 Pts

2nd Anne Marie Healy (24) 33 Pts

3rd Elaine Molyneaux (19) 32 Pts

Fixtures:

Tuesday 19th April 2022- Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – 7th April 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Michael Tangney (19) 30+3 33pts B5-10

2nd Thomas J Quilter (23) 27+6 33pts B5-9

3rd Haulie Costello (14) 35-3 32pts B5-15

Gross Des O’Donnell 23pts

4th Joseph O’Connor (12) 29+3 32pts B5-10

5th Pat Murrihy (30) 25+6 31pts B5-9

6th Mike Joyce (29) 22+9 31pts B5-7

7th Rory Flannery (20) 33-3 30pts B5-13

8th Sean Corcoran (11) 31-1 30pts B5-10

9th Michael Fogerty (20) 29pts B5-11 B3-8

10th Dan Sheehan (17) 31-2 29pts B5-11 B3-6

V. Fin Broderick (21) 25+4 29pts B5-10

S.V. Declan Lovett (20) 30-1 29pts B5-10 B3-6

S.S.V Oliver Kearns (25) 22pts

Fixtures:

Thursday 14th April 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 15th April 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

Mens results

Sunday 10th April

Spring Medal Stroke, white tees - Sponsor Bailys Solicitors

1. Cianan Ferris (27) 74

2. Martin Mitchell(15) 75

3. Colm Sheehy (17) 75

4. Pat Prendeville (13) 75

5. Trevor Harty (18) 75

Hole in one - Bernard Keane - 3rd hole - congrats.

70 cards processed

Club Sponsored Singles - Green tees

1. Sean Reidy 36 pts

2. Sean O Keeffe 32 pts

21 cards processed

Fixtures

Saturday/Sunday 16th/17th April 2022

M.C.2 - Sponsor T.L.I.

Monday 18/4/22

Semi open Am Am - Sponsor Aherns Garage

Sunday 24th April 2022

Scotch Foursomes - Sponsor Sean Hussey

Ladies

Results: THE ROSE Hotel Open Day Wednesday 6thApril

1st 65 pts: Mary Savage, E Kenny-Ryan-Ballybunion, Ann Kinane Creamer-Tipperary

2nd 65pts: Fionnuala Mann, Mary Murphy, Louise Langan-Killarney

3rd 63pts: Mary Dowling-Mallow, Susan Coakley-Mallow, Marcella O’Flynn-Mallow

4th 62pts: Gorretti O’Connor, Noreen Crowley-Kenmare, Kathleen Finnegan

5th 62pts: Merlyn O’Connor-Adare Manor, Marion Burke-Castlegregory, Anne Woods

Sunday 10th April

Singles stableford sponsored by An riocht Marble and Granite

1st Rhona Johnston (37) 33pts

2nd Eleanor Dowd (29) 32

Singles stroke (An riocht Marble and Granite)

1st Mary Murphy (19) 73

Ceann Sibéal

Singles S/Ford / Spring League: Sponsored by Tabhairne Paddy Bawn

1. John O’Riordan (33) 37pts

2. Jim Fitzgerald (24) 37pts

3. Alan Flannery (18) 36pts

4. Seamus Mac Gearailt (16) 35pts

Ladies

Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford

1. Cora McCarthy (24) 35pts

2. Tara Uí Chualáin (23) 30pts

Ballyheigue Castle

Sundays competition was the fourth of five rounds of the Spring League. The top 4 teams will qualify for the final on April 24th

1st Team A 418

2nd Team H 410

3rd Team D 407

4th Team L 402

5th Team E 392

6th Team J 391

7th Team B 382

8th Team I 377

9th Team G 375

10th Team C 360

11th Team F 357

12th Team K 354

Full scores can be found at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/SpringLeague2022.php

Best Individual score on the day was Daniel Moriarty with 38pts.

Next Sunday is the 5th Round of the Spring League.