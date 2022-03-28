Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On March 26th/27th we held a Club Sponsored 18 hole Single Stableford competition .

The winners were :-

1... Brian O 'Connor (23) 39

2... Shane Dennehy (14) 39

3.... Alius Brazaitis (27) 37

Maine Valley

Advertisement

Ladies Results: 12 Hole Club Stableford. Winner: Lady Captain Carmel O'Connor 29pts. Ladybirds results: 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Helen O'Leary 28 pts (CB). 2. Marie Gleeson 28 pts. 3. Una Moroney 25 pts.

FIXTURE: 12 Hole Re-entry Stableford sponsored by Lady Member Emma Daly is now in progress. Arrange own time and partners.

Beaufort

5th/6th March - Round 2 Spring League

1st Niall Greaney (9) 41 pts

2nd Stephen Barry (15) 39 pts

3rd John Murphy (20) 38 pts

Advertisement

19th/20th March - Round 3 Spring League

1st Paudie O'Connor (25) 44 pts

2nd Mark O'Shea (25) 40 pts

3rd Shane O'Flynn (10) 39 pts

Fixtures

2nd/3rd April - Round 4 Spring League

Advertisement

Killarney

See below competition results for 26th/27thMarch Killeen 18 hole Stableford.

Sponsored by; Cahernane House Hotel.

1st Cara Fuller (31) 44pts Overall Winner

2nd Julie Leonard (23) 40pts Overall Runner-Up (Back nine)

BG Kelly Brotherton 38pts

3rd Leila Moloney (19) 40pts Overall 3rd (Back nine)

4th Sheila Crowley (26) 40pts Overall 4th

5th Meg Dalton (17) 38pts Overall 5th (Back nine)

6th Sharon Ormonde (15) 38pts

Advertisement

Upcoming fixtures:

2nd/3rd April, 17 hole Stableford, (GOY) Mahony’s Point. Sponsored by; Safeguard Security.

Ceann Sibéal

Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford

Advertisement

White Tees:

1. Ciarán Ó Coileáin (10) 42pts

2. Andrew Flannery (27) 40pts

3. Niall Houlihan (10) 40pts

Yellow Tees:

1.Denis Power (23) 37pts

Ladies

Singles Stroke- Sponsored by Helena Uí Churráin & Tara Uí Chualáin

1. Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich (29) 71net

2. Cora McCarthy (24) 72net

Kenmare

Men’s 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by Pro-Turf Services (thanks to Tim Crowley)

1st John Maye (10) 43 points

2nd Pat Kiely (24) 42 points

3rd Kevin McGrath (12) 41 points

Handicaps reflect 95% of Course Handicap, White Course

Ladies 18 hole Stableford

Kindly sponsored by Pro Turf

1st Joanne Bhamvra (26) 38 pts

2nd Anne Clifford (29) 35 pts OCB

Men’s Autumn Gold Thursday 24th

Winner Sean Crowley 25Pts

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Men’s Singles Sponsored by Murphy’s New Homes –Sunday 27th March 2022 - Old Course

1st James O’Callaghan (2) 41pts

2nd Michael Burke (19) 39pts (B9-21)

3rd David Malone (25) 39pts

Best Gross Ed Stack (-1) 33pts

Category 1 (+5 to 5 handicap)

1st Adrian Walsh (5) 35pts

2nd Gary Scanlon (0) 32pts (B9-17)

Category 2 (6 to 12 handicap)

1st Aidan Daly (8) 39pts

2nd Giles O’Grady (10) 38pts

3rd Gerald O’Gorman (6) 37pts (B9-22)

Category 3 (13 to 20 handicap)

1st Sean O’Sullivan (15) 38pts (B9-19)

2nd Michael Casey (13) 38pts (B9-17)

3rd Dermot Finnan (13) 38pts

Category 4 (21+ handicap)

1st Noel Kneafsey (21) 38pts

2nd Gerard Rowan (21) 37pts (B9-20)

3rd Mark O’Brien (22) 37pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 3rd April 2022 – Sean Walsh Memorial Sponsored by Ballybunion News – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Competition – 22th March 2022 – Old Course

1st Patsy Gleeson (26) 35Pts

2nd Jean Liston (31) 29Pts (Bk 9-11)

3rd Sighle Henigan (19) 29Pts (Bk 9-7)

4th Martina Rohan (37) 28Pts (Bk 9-11)

Ladies Singles Sponsored by Christy Walsh The Well Bar Listowel – 26th March 2022 – Old Course

1st Caroline Griffin (45) 43 Pts

2nf Eileen Kenny Ryan (14) 36 Pts (Bk 9 19)

Best Gross Mary Sheehy (3) 26 Gross Pts

3rd Teresa Cronin (20) 36 Pts (Bk 9 16)

Category 1

1st Janice O’Connell (9) 34 Pts

2n Noirin Hitchen (15) 31 Pts

Category 2

1st Maureen Culhane (25) 35 Pts

2nd Elaine Molyneaux (18) 33 Pts

Category 3

1st Noirin Lynch (29) 35 Pts

2nd Norma Henigan Moran(38) 34 Pts

Seniors Ann Marie Carroll (18) 32 Pts

9 Hole Competition

1st Clare Hurley (18) 14pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 2nd April 2022- Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Medal 1 – Old Course

Tuesday 29th March 2022 – Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – 15th March 2022 – Old Course

1st. John Nash (26) 35+3 38pts

2nd. Patrick Snr Carmody (40) 40-4 36pts B5-12

3rd. Tommy Gleeson (23) 34+2 36pts B5-11

Gross. John Keating 28pts

4th. Michael P Farrell (25) 32+4 36pts B5-10

5th. Eddie Moylan (23) 33pts B5-12

6th. Frank Dore (10) 34-1 33pts B5-11

7th. John Beary (11) 31+2 33pts B5-9

8th. Dan Sheehan (18) 33-1 32pts B5-13

9th. Joe J O’Connor (25) 31+1 32pts B5-11

10th. John Quirke (19) 32-1 31pts B5-13

V. Con Mulvihill (17) 30+1 31pts B5-11

S.V. Tadgh Barrett (46) 29+1 30pts B5-11

Fixtures:

Thursday 31st March 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Old Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition Friday 25th March 2022 -Cashen Course

1st Mary B O’Sullivan (27) 18pts Bk 6 13pts

2nd Nuala Lynch (19) 18pts Bk 6 12pts

3rd Loyola O’Sullivan (17) 18pts Bk 6 10pts

Fixtures:

Friday 1st April 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Ballyheigue Castle

Sunday was the second of five rounds of the Spring League. The top 4 teams will qualify for the final on April 24th

1st Team A 205

2nd Team L 199

3rd Team I 195

4th Team H 194

5th Team J 193

6th Team D 192

7th Team E 187

8th Team G 183

9th Team F 181

10th Team K 179

11th Team B 176

12th Team C 175

Full scores can be found at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/SpringLeague2022.php

Best Individual score on the day was John O'Donovan with 39pts.

Next Sunday is the 3rd Round of the Spring League.

Tralee

Junior Golf Results - 26th March 2022

17 Hole Boys & Girls Singles Stableford

1st - Sophie Moynihan, 37 points

2nd - Emma Vinarcik, 34 points

9 Hole Boys & Girls Singles Stableford

1st - Thomas O' Connor, 18 points

Par 3 Boys & Girls Fun Singles

1st - Ava O' Sullivan

Fixtures 02nd April 2022:

Book you space on the Brs any unused time will be released back to members on Friday

- 17 Hole Boys & Girls Singles

- 9 Hole Boys & Girls Singles

- Par 3 Fun Singles

Result Sunday 27th March 2022 - 17 hole club sponsored blue/green tees

1. Edward Morrison 42 pts blue

2. Padraig Moynihan 40 pts blue

3. Daniel O Loughlin 40 pts blue

4. Sean O Keeffe 38 pts blue

Fixtures

Sat/Sun 2nd/3rd April M.C.1 - Sponsor Atlantic Golf Construction

Further information during the week.

Monday 18th April Semi Open Am Am - time sheet opens Monday 28/3/22

Intermediate Scratch Cup- 7/5/22 - 9.6 to 18 handicap index - timesheet for members on 28/3/22, non members 4/4/22 - no drop downs in handicap indices.

Junior Scratch Cup 21/5/22 2.5 to 9.5 handicap index - time sheet for members 11/4/22 and non members 18/4/22 - no drop down in handicap indices

Ladies

Wednesday 23rd march 17 holes singles

1st Bernie o loughlin (37) 40 pts

2nd Antoinette Sayers (26) 37pts

Sunday 27th March 17 holes singles

1st Brid Halloran (17) 38pt

2nd Mary Savage (11) 35pts

Fixtures : - Wednesday 30th March 17 holes singels

Sunday 3rd April, Master classic 1 sponsored by sherry fitzgerald Stephenson Crean