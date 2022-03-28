Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On March 26th/27th we held a Club Sponsored 18 hole Single Stableford competition .
The winners were :-
1... Brian O 'Connor (23) 39
2... Shane Dennehy (14) 39
3.... Alius Brazaitis (27) 37
Maine Valley
Ladies Results: 12 Hole Club Stableford. Winner: Lady Captain Carmel O'Connor 29pts. Ladybirds results: 12 Hole Stableford: 1. Helen O'Leary 28 pts (CB). 2. Marie Gleeson 28 pts. 3. Una Moroney 25 pts.
FIXTURE: 12 Hole Re-entry Stableford sponsored by Lady Member Emma Daly is now in progress. Arrange own time and partners.
Beaufort
5th/6th March - Round 2 Spring League
1st Niall Greaney (9) 41 pts
2nd Stephen Barry (15) 39 pts
3rd John Murphy (20) 38 pts
19th/20th March - Round 3 Spring League
1st Paudie O'Connor (25) 44 pts
2nd Mark O'Shea (25) 40 pts
3rd Shane O'Flynn (10) 39 pts
Fixtures
2nd/3rd April - Round 4 Spring League
Killarney
See below competition results for 26th/27thMarch Killeen 18 hole Stableford.
Sponsored by; Cahernane House Hotel.
1st Cara Fuller (31) 44pts Overall Winner
2nd Julie Leonard (23) 40pts Overall Runner-Up (Back nine)
BG Kelly Brotherton 38pts
3rd Leila Moloney (19) 40pts Overall 3rd (Back nine)
4th Sheila Crowley (26) 40pts Overall 4th
5th Meg Dalton (17) 38pts Overall 5th (Back nine)
6th Sharon Ormonde (15) 38pts
Upcoming fixtures:
2nd/3rd April, 17 hole Stableford, (GOY) Mahony’s Point. Sponsored by; Safeguard Security.
Ceann Sibéal
Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford
White Tees:
1. Ciarán Ó Coileáin (10) 42pts
2. Andrew Flannery (27) 40pts
3. Niall Houlihan (10) 40pts
Yellow Tees:
1.Denis Power (23) 37pts
Ladies
Singles Stroke- Sponsored by Helena Uí Churráin & Tara Uí Chualáin
1. Muiríde Uí Chruadhlaoich (29) 71net
2. Cora McCarthy (24) 72net
Kenmare
Men’s 18 Hole Singles Stableford sponsored by Pro-Turf Services (thanks to Tim Crowley)
1st John Maye (10) 43 points
2nd Pat Kiely (24) 42 points
3rd Kevin McGrath (12) 41 points
Handicaps reflect 95% of Course Handicap, White Course
Ladies 18 hole Stableford
Kindly sponsored by Pro Turf
1st Joanne Bhamvra (26) 38 pts
2nd Anne Clifford (29) 35 pts OCB
Men’s Autumn Gold Thursday 24th
Winner Sean Crowley 25Pts
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Men’s Singles Sponsored by Murphy’s New Homes –Sunday 27th March 2022 - Old Course
1st James O’Callaghan (2) 41pts
2nd Michael Burke (19) 39pts (B9-21)
3rd David Malone (25) 39pts
Best Gross Ed Stack (-1) 33pts
Category 1 (+5 to 5 handicap)
1st Adrian Walsh (5) 35pts
2nd Gary Scanlon (0) 32pts (B9-17)
Category 2 (6 to 12 handicap)
1st Aidan Daly (8) 39pts
2nd Giles O’Grady (10) 38pts
3rd Gerald O’Gorman (6) 37pts (B9-22)
Category 3 (13 to 20 handicap)
1st Sean O’Sullivan (15) 38pts (B9-19)
2nd Michael Casey (13) 38pts (B9-17)
3rd Dermot Finnan (13) 38pts
Category 4 (21+ handicap)
1st Noel Kneafsey (21) 38pts
2nd Gerard Rowan (21) 37pts (B9-20)
3rd Mark O’Brien (22) 37pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 3rd April 2022 – Sean Walsh Memorial Sponsored by Ballybunion News – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Competition – 22th March 2022 – Old Course
1st Patsy Gleeson (26) 35Pts
2nd Jean Liston (31) 29Pts (Bk 9-11)
3rd Sighle Henigan (19) 29Pts (Bk 9-7)
4th Martina Rohan (37) 28Pts (Bk 9-11)
Ladies Singles Sponsored by Christy Walsh The Well Bar Listowel – 26th March 2022 – Old Course
1st Caroline Griffin (45) 43 Pts
2nf Eileen Kenny Ryan (14) 36 Pts (Bk 9 19)
Best Gross Mary Sheehy (3) 26 Gross Pts
3rd Teresa Cronin (20) 36 Pts (Bk 9 16)
Category 1
1st Janice O’Connell (9) 34 Pts
2n Noirin Hitchen (15) 31 Pts
Category 2
1st Maureen Culhane (25) 35 Pts
2nd Elaine Molyneaux (18) 33 Pts
Category 3
1st Noirin Lynch (29) 35 Pts
2nd Norma Henigan Moran(38) 34 Pts
Seniors Ann Marie Carroll (18) 32 Pts
9 Hole Competition
1st Clare Hurley (18) 14pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 2nd April 2022- Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Medal 1 – Old Course
Tuesday 29th March 2022 – Ladies Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 15th March 2022 – Old Course
1st. John Nash (26) 35+3 38pts
2nd. Patrick Snr Carmody (40) 40-4 36pts B5-12
3rd. Tommy Gleeson (23) 34+2 36pts B5-11
Gross. John Keating 28pts
4th. Michael P Farrell (25) 32+4 36pts B5-10
5th. Eddie Moylan (23) 33pts B5-12
6th. Frank Dore (10) 34-1 33pts B5-11
7th. John Beary (11) 31+2 33pts B5-9
8th. Dan Sheehan (18) 33-1 32pts B5-13
9th. Joe J O’Connor (25) 31+1 32pts B5-11
10th. John Quirke (19) 32-1 31pts B5-13
V. Con Mulvihill (17) 30+1 31pts B5-11
S.V. Tadgh Barrett (46) 29+1 30pts B5-11
Fixtures:
Thursday 31st March 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Old Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition Friday 25th March 2022 -Cashen Course
1st Mary B O’Sullivan (27) 18pts Bk 6 13pts
2nd Nuala Lynch (19) 18pts Bk 6 12pts
3rd Loyola O’Sullivan (17) 18pts Bk 6 10pts
Fixtures:
Friday 1st April 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Ballyheigue Castle
Sunday was the second of five rounds of the Spring League. The top 4 teams will qualify for the final on April 24th
1st Team A 205
2nd Team L 199
3rd Team I 195
4th Team H 194
5th Team J 193
6th Team D 192
7th Team E 187
8th Team G 183
9th Team F 181
10th Team K 179
11th Team B 176
12th Team C 175
Full scores can be found at https://www.ballyheiguecastlegolfclub.com/SpringLeague2022.php
Best Individual score on the day was John O'Donovan with 39pts.
Next Sunday is the 3rd Round of the Spring League.
Tralee
Junior Golf Results - 26th March 2022
17 Hole Boys & Girls Singles Stableford
1st - Sophie Moynihan, 37 points
2nd - Emma Vinarcik, 34 points
9 Hole Boys & Girls Singles Stableford
1st - Thomas O' Connor, 18 points
Par 3 Boys & Girls Fun Singles
1st - Ava O' Sullivan
Fixtures 02nd April 2022:
Book you space on the Brs any unused time will be released back to members on Friday
- 17 Hole Boys & Girls Singles
- 9 Hole Boys & Girls Singles
- Par 3 Fun Singles
Result Sunday 27th March 2022 - 17 hole club sponsored blue/green tees
1. Edward Morrison 42 pts blue
2. Padraig Moynihan 40 pts blue
3. Daniel O Loughlin 40 pts blue
4. Sean O Keeffe 38 pts blue
Fixtures
Sat/Sun 2nd/3rd April M.C.1 - Sponsor Atlantic Golf Construction
Further information during the week.
Monday 18th April Semi Open Am Am - time sheet opens Monday 28/3/22
Intermediate Scratch Cup- 7/5/22 - 9.6 to 18 handicap index - timesheet for members on 28/3/22, non members 4/4/22 - no drop downs in handicap indices.
Junior Scratch Cup 21/5/22 2.5 to 9.5 handicap index - time sheet for members 11/4/22 and non members 18/4/22 - no drop down in handicap indices
Ladies
Wednesday 23rd march 17 holes singles
1st Bernie o loughlin (37) 40 pts
2nd Antoinette Sayers (26) 37pts
Sunday 27th March 17 holes singles
1st Brid Halloran (17) 38pt
2nd Mary Savage (11) 35pts
Fixtures : - Wednesday 30th March 17 holes singels
Sunday 3rd April, Master classic 1 sponsored by sherry fitzgerald Stephenson Crean