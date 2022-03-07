Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney
Ladies Mahonys Point Single Stableford Sat/Sun
Overall Position Score (Play H'cap)
1 Sinead Lynch 36 pts (20) Back Nine
2 Nicola O'Mahony 36 pts (29) Back Six
3 Amy Arthur + BG 36 pts (04) Back Nine
4 Maureen Creedon 36 pts (15)
Ross
On Sat/Sunday 5th /6th we held a club sponsored single stableford competition .
The winners were :-
1... John Prendergast (25) 41
2... Shane Dennehy (13) 38
3....Ger Flynn(17) 37
4.... Peter Wickham (12) 36
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 13th March 2022 – Mens Member Cup Qualifier Sponsored by Gary O’Driscoll & Co Auctioneers – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Competition – 1st March 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Mary O’Donoghue (15) 33 Pts
2nd Jeanelle Griffin (32) 33 Pts
3rd Angela T Ryan (38) 32 Pts (B5-13pts)
4th Louise Griffin (21) 32 Pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 12th March 2022 – Ladies Spring League – Cashen Course
Tuesday 15th March 2022 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 3rd March 2022 – Cashen Course
1st. Joe McCarthy. (19) 32+4 36pts. B5-13. B3-9.
2nd.Haulie Costello (14) 36pts. B5-13. B3-8.
3rd. Nicholas Hayes (23) 33-1 32pts. B5-11.
Gross. Brendan Daly 24pts.
4th. Michael Geoghegan (16) 28+4 32pts. B5-9.
5th. Eddie Moylan (21) 29+2 31pts. B5-13. B3-7.
6th. Pat McLoughlin (18) 33-2 31PTS. F9-22.
7th. Pat Costello (22) 29+2 31pts. F9-18.
8th. Michael Fogarty (20) 29+1 30pts. B5-11. B3-6.
9th. Maurice McEllistrem (14) 31-1 30pts. B5-10. B3-7.
10. J.J.O’Keeffe (12) 28+2 30pts. B5-10. B3-5
V. Michael (Bally) Sugrue (18) 26+3 29pts. B5-12. B3-8.
S.V. Michael Barrett (16) 27+2 29pts. B5-9. B3-4.
Fixtures:
Thursday 10th March 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – 4th March 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Margaret Scannell (15) 22pts
2nd Marjorie Morkan (13) 19pts
3rd Sighle Henigan (10) 17 pts (Bk6 12pts)
Fixtures:
Friday 11th March 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Dooks
Men’s 13 Hole Singles Sweep - 5th & 6th March 2022
WINNER Torlogh Byrnes (10) 33 Pts C/B
2nd Bernard Collins (16) 33 Pts
3rd Sean Coughlan (12) 30 Pts
Best Gross Peter Fleming (9) 27 Pts
Over 65 Jeremiah O’Donovan (27) 28 Pts C/B
****
Ladies Results
Ladies - 13 Hole Champagne Scramble Sunday 6th March
1st Martha Fleming (39), Nuala McEnery (21), Kathryn Shaw (25) & Maura OBoyle (23) 48
2nd Agnes Burns (24), Aileen Curtayne (20), Angela Lyons (16) & Eleanor McCarthy (20) 44
3rd Deirdre Galvin (20), Mary Gillespie-Donovan (40), Margaret Lucey (26) & Ann Walker (28) 43
Kenmare
Mens 15 Hole Stableford
1st Seamus MacGearailt (10) - 36 pts
2nd Patrick Crushell (17) - 35 pts (OCB)
3rd David O'Dwyer Jr. (10) - 35 pts
Ladies 15 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Delia Long
1st. Colette Bradshaw (17) 32 pts
2nd Grainne Crowley (29) 30 pts OCB
3rd Breda Murphy (29) 30 pts
Thursday 3rd March Autumn Gold
Winner Paul Burden 20 pts
Thanks and Regards,
Charlie Vaughan PR Officer, Kenmare Golf Club.
Ballyheigue Castle
Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1 Bernard Dineen (15) 34 pts
2 Sonny Foran (29) 32 pts
3 Alan Teahan (10) 31 pts
Next Sunday is 12 Hole Single Stableford. Spring League will begin on March 20th. Draw for teams on Sat March 12th. Entry online.