Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Ladies Mahonys Point Single Stableford Sat/Sun

Overall Position Score (Play H'cap)

1 Sinead Lynch 36 pts (20) Back Nine

2 Nicola O'Mahony 36 pts (29) Back Six

3 Amy Arthur + BG 36 pts (04) Back Nine

4 Maureen Creedon 36 pts (15)

Ross

On Sat/Sunday 5th /6th we held a club sponsored single stableford competition .

The winners were :-

1... John Prendergast (25) 41

2... Shane Dennehy (13) 38

3....Ger Flynn(17) 37

4.... Peter Wickham (12) 36

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 13th March 2022 – Mens Member Cup Qualifier Sponsored by Gary O’Driscoll & Co Auctioneers – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Competition – 1st March 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Mary O’Donoghue (15) 33 Pts

2nd Jeanelle Griffin (32) 33 Pts

3rd Angela T Ryan (38) 32 Pts (B5-13pts)

4th Louise Griffin (21) 32 Pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 12th March 2022 – Ladies Spring League – Cashen Course

Tuesday 15th March 2022 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – 3rd March 2022 – Cashen Course

1st. Joe McCarthy. (19) 32+4 36pts. B5-13. B3-9.

2nd.Haulie Costello (14) 36pts. B5-13. B3-8.

3rd. Nicholas Hayes (23) 33-1 32pts. B5-11.

Gross. Brendan Daly 24pts.

4th. Michael Geoghegan (16) 28+4 32pts. B5-9.

5th. Eddie Moylan (21) 29+2 31pts. B5-13. B3-7.

6th. Pat McLoughlin (18) 33-2 31PTS. F9-22.

7th. Pat Costello (22) 29+2 31pts. F9-18.

8th. Michael Fogarty (20) 29+1 30pts. B5-11. B3-6.

9th. Maurice McEllistrem (14) 31-1 30pts. B5-10. B3-7.

10. J.J.O’Keeffe (12) 28+2 30pts. B5-10. B3-5

V. Michael (Bally) Sugrue (18) 26+3 29pts. B5-12. B3-8.

S.V. Michael Barrett (16) 27+2 29pts. B5-9. B3-4.

Fixtures:

Thursday 10th March 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – 4th March 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Margaret Scannell (15) 22pts

2nd Marjorie Morkan (13) 19pts

3rd Sighle Henigan (10) 17 pts (Bk6 12pts)

Fixtures:

Friday 11th March 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Dooks

Men’s 13 Hole Singles Sweep - 5th & 6th March 2022

WINNER Torlogh Byrnes (10) 33 Pts C/B

2nd Bernard Collins (16) 33 Pts

3rd Sean Coughlan (12) 30 Pts

Best Gross Peter Fleming (9) 27 Pts

Over 65 Jeremiah O’Donovan (27) 28 Pts C/B

****

Ladies Results

Ladies - 13 Hole Champagne Scramble Sunday 6th March

1st Martha Fleming (39), Nuala McEnery (21), Kathryn Shaw (25) & Maura OBoyle (23) 48

2nd Agnes Burns (24), Aileen Curtayne (20), Angela Lyons (16) & Eleanor McCarthy (20) 44

3rd Deirdre Galvin (20), Mary Gillespie-Donovan (40), Margaret Lucey (26) & Ann Walker (28) 43

Kenmare

Mens 15 Hole Stableford

1st Seamus MacGearailt (10) - 36 pts

2nd Patrick Crushell (17) - 35 pts (OCB)

3rd David O'Dwyer Jr. (10) - 35 pts

Ladies 15 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Delia Long

1st. Colette Bradshaw (17) 32 pts

2nd Grainne Crowley (29) 30 pts OCB

3rd Breda Murphy (29) 30 pts

Thursday 3rd March Autumn Gold

Winner Paul Burden 20 pts

Thanks and Regards,

Charlie Vaughan PR Officer, Kenmare Golf Club.

Ballyheigue Castle

Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1 Bernard Dineen (15) 34 pts

2 Sonny Foran (29) 32 pts

3 Alan Teahan (10) 31 pts

Next Sunday is 12 Hole Single Stableford. Spring League will begin on March 20th. Draw for teams on Sat March 12th. Entry online.