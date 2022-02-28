Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare

Men: 15 Hole Singles Stableford

1st John Barry (13) - 38 points (OCB)

2nd Bruce Mulcahy (14) - 38 points

Handicaps reflect adjustments at 80% of white course hcap.

Ladies: 15 Hole Singles Stableford

1st Noreen Crowley (20) 32 pts

2nd Delia Long (21) 30 pts

Thursday 18th Autumn Gold

Winner Machiel Kunst with 21 Points

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Mens 14 Holes Singles Stableford – 27th February – Old Course

1st David Malone (25) 32pts

2nd Gerry Kearney (18) 31pts

3rd Sean O’Sullivan (15) 30pts

Cat 1: Gary Scanlon (0) 26pts

Cat 2: Sean Malone (6) 29pts

Cat 3: Edward Costello (19) 30pts

Cat 4: Jack M Kissane (25) 30pts

Fixtures:

Sunday 6th March 2022 – Mens 18 Holes Team of 4 Waltz – Old Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies Competition – 22nd February – Old Course

1st Elaine Molyneaux (18) 27 Pts

2nd Ruth Fitzgerald (23) 26 Pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 5th March 2022 – Ladies Spring League Semi Final– Cashen Course

Tuesday 8th March 2022 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Thursday 3rd March 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Fixtures:

Friday 4th March 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

CASTLE BAR SPRING LEAGUE - RESULTS & DRAWS

The 1st round match play is now complete with the following teams winning and joining Team Martin Mitchell in the cup

Mikey Sheehy beat Brian Hennebery, = Barry Moynihan beat Kieran Dinan Jnr

Tony O Halloran beat Anton O Callaghan= Jason Daly beat Brian Waldron

Derek O Brien beat Tim Leahy = Jim O Connor beat Brendan Fitzgerald

John Collins beat Pat Stack.

CUP DRAW - last 8 - next weekend

Martin Mitchell V John Collins

Tony O Halloran V Jason Daly

Mikey Sheehy V Jim O Connor

Barry Moynihan V Derek O Brien

PLATE DRAW - last 8 next weekend

Kieran Dinan Bye

Brendan Fitzgerald V Brian Waldron

Anton O Callaghan V Pat Stack

Tim Leahy V Brian Hennebery

Teams to be submitted to Handicap Sec by 6pm on Thursday 3rd March. Tom O Driscoll the contact for Sheehy V O Connor match.

At least one game from each match to be played on Saturday 5th.

Ladies Results:

Wednesday 23rd Feb 9-hole Champagne AMAM

1st. Karen Gearon, Anita Lynch, Bernie O’Loughlin 48pts

2nd Kay Fitzgerald, Annette McAulifee, Nuala Dawson 46pts

Number of Teams: 12

Sunday 27th February Spring League Round 2

1st Bernie o Loughlin (40) 33pts

2nd Angela Enright( 24 ) 31pts

____________________________________

Timesheets for the following, are opening on Monday 28th February 8pm:

17th March - St. Patricks Day semi-open AMAM

18th of March - Family and Friends Day for Remembrance and Recognition

17-hole AMAM, 9-hole Scramble, Par3 – 6-hole Scotch Foursomes

6th April – Ladies Open Day sponsored by ‘The Rose Hotel’, 3-person team

Time sheet opening: Members and their guests (28th February 8pm), Non-members (1st March 9am)

_____________________________________

Fixtures

Sat 26th/Sun 27th ‘Garvey’s Supervalu’ Spring League R2.

Wed 2nd March – 9 holes stableford – start on the 1st hole par3 then 11-18

Sat 5th/Sun 6th ‘Garvey’s Supervalu’ Spring League R3

Wed 9th Mar – Club singles

Sat 12th/Sun 13th ‘Garvey’s Supervalu’ Spring League R4

Ballyheigue Castle

Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Stefan Dudek (22) 34 pts

2nd Bernard Dineen (15) 33 pts

3rd Edmond Harty (18) 31 pts

Next Sunday is 12 Hoe Single Stableford. Spring League will begin on March 20th.

Ross

On Feb 27th we held a Club sponsored 12 hole SS competition.

The winners were :-

1... John Cushkelly

2... Michael Courtney

Ceann Sibéal

Spring League / Singles S/Ford – Club Sponsored

White Tees:

1.Michéal Lenihan (16) 42pts

2.Tom Hoare (13) 38pts

3.Frank Greaney (19) 36pts

4.Colman Cotter (20) 36pts