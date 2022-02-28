Kerry Golf News & Results

Kenmare
Men: 15 Hole Singles Stableford
1st John Barry (13) - 38 points (OCB)
2nd Bruce Mulcahy (14) - 38 points
Handicaps reflect adjustments at 80% of white course hcap.
Ladies: 15 Hole Singles Stableford
1st Noreen Crowley (20) 32 pts
2nd Delia Long (21) 30 pts
Thursday 18th Autumn Gold
Winner Machiel Kunst with 21 Points
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Mens 14 Holes Singles Stableford – 27th February – Old Course
1st David Malone (25) 32pts
2nd Gerry Kearney (18) 31pts
3rd Sean O’Sullivan (15) 30pts
Cat 1: Gary Scanlon (0) 26pts
Cat 2: Sean Malone (6) 29pts
Cat 3: Edward Costello (19) 30pts
Cat 4: Jack M Kissane (25) 30pts
Fixtures:
Sunday 6th March 2022 – Mens 18 Holes Team of 4 Waltz – Old Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies Competition – 22nd February – Old Course
1st Elaine Molyneaux (18) 27 Pts
2nd Ruth Fitzgerald (23) 26 Pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 5th March 2022 – Ladies Spring League Semi Final– Cashen Course
Tuesday 8th March 2022 – Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Thursday 3rd March 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Fixtures:
Friday 4th March 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Tralee
CASTLE BAR SPRING LEAGUE - RESULTS & DRAWS
The 1st round match play is now complete with the following teams winning and joining Team Martin Mitchell in the cup
Mikey Sheehy beat Brian Hennebery, = Barry Moynihan beat Kieran Dinan Jnr
Tony O Halloran beat Anton O Callaghan= Jason Daly beat Brian Waldron
Derek O Brien beat Tim Leahy = Jim O Connor beat Brendan Fitzgerald
John Collins beat Pat Stack.
CUP DRAW - last 8 - next weekend
Martin Mitchell V John Collins
Tony O Halloran V Jason Daly
Mikey Sheehy V Jim O Connor
Barry Moynihan V Derek O Brien
PLATE DRAW - last 8 next weekend
Kieran Dinan Bye
Brendan Fitzgerald V Brian Waldron
Anton O Callaghan V Pat Stack
Tim Leahy V Brian Hennebery
Teams to be submitted to Handicap Sec by 6pm on Thursday 3rd March. Tom O Driscoll the contact for Sheehy V O Connor match.
At least one game from each match to be played on Saturday 5th.
Ladies Results:
Wednesday 23rd Feb 9-hole Champagne AMAM
1st. Karen Gearon, Anita Lynch, Bernie O’Loughlin 48pts
2nd Kay Fitzgerald, Annette McAulifee, Nuala Dawson 46pts
Number of Teams: 12
Sunday 27th February Spring League Round 2
1st Bernie o Loughlin (40) 33pts
2nd Angela Enright( 24 ) 31pts
____________________________________
Timesheets for the following, are opening on Monday 28th February 8pm:
17th March - St. Patricks Day semi-open AMAM
18th of March - Family and Friends Day for Remembrance and Recognition
17-hole AMAM, 9-hole Scramble, Par3 – 6-hole Scotch Foursomes
6th April – Ladies Open Day sponsored by ‘The Rose Hotel’, 3-person team
Time sheet opening: Members and their guests (28th February 8pm), Non-members (1st March 9am)
_____________________________________
Fixtures
Sat 26th/Sun 27th ‘Garvey’s Supervalu’ Spring League R2.
Wed 2nd March – 9 holes stableford – start on the 1st hole par3 then 11-18
Sat 5th/Sun 6th ‘Garvey’s Supervalu’ Spring League R3
Wed 9th Mar – Club singles
Sat 12th/Sun 13th ‘Garvey’s Supervalu’ Spring League R4
Ballyheigue Castle
Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Stefan Dudek (22) 34 pts
2nd Bernard Dineen (15) 33 pts
3rd Edmond Harty (18) 31 pts
Next Sunday is 12 Hoe Single Stableford. Spring League will begin on March 20th.
Ross
On Feb 27th we held a Club sponsored 12 hole SS competition.
The winners were :-
1... John Cushkelly
2... Michael Courtney
Ceann Sibéal
Spring League / Singles S/Ford – Club Sponsored
White Tees:
1.Michéal Lenihan (16) 42pts
2.Tom Hoare (13) 38pts
3.Frank Greaney (19) 36pts
4.Colman Cotter (20) 36pts