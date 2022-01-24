Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross

On Jan 22nd/23rd we held a Club sponsored 18 hole non qualifying SS competition.

The winners were :-

1.....Aidan O'Connor (10) 37

2... John Cushkelly (13) 37

3... Cormac O'Donoghue.(15) 36

Beaufort

16/1/22 - Stableford (yellow tees)

1st John Egan (23) 47 pts

2nd Ryan Sweeney (15) 42 pts

3rd Captain Michael Barry (13) 41 pts

Fixtures

Captains Drive In & Scramble - Sunday 30th Jan - Meet at clubhouse at 10am.

Killarney

Mary Geaney Texas scramble

1st Eimear o Donnell

Kay gentile

Aoife o sullivan (7). 45

2nd Amy Arthur

Kayleigh kerrisk

Geraldine collins (9) 45

3rd. Margaret o sullivan

Maira quinlan

Evelyn Courtney (10). 46

4th. Sheila Crowley

Maureen culotty

Mary o Doherty (9). 46

5th Maura Fitzgerald

Anne Moyninhan

Mary chute (7). 47

Kenmare

Ladies: Nominate a hole 12 hole competition

1st Noreen Maye (35) 26pts

2nd Anne Clifford (29) 24pts

3rd Mary Brosnan (25) 23pts

Men: Boland Family Mini Hamper 15 Hole Stableford

1st Robert Hodnett (26) – 38pts

2nd Patrick Crushell (20) – 36pts

Handicaps reflect adjustments at 80% of white course hcap.

Autumn Gold winner 20th Jan James Brosnan, 19pts

Ballyheigue Castle

On Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.

1st Paddy Healy (9) 32 pts

2nd Daniel Moriarty (17) 32 pts

3rd David Enright (10) 29 pts

Next Sunday will be a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.

The AGM of the Men's Club will take place next Saturday at 5pm in Ballyheigue Community Centre

Ballybunion

Men’s Competitions:

Fixtures:

Sunday 30th January 2022 – Mens 14 Hole Singles Stableford – Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions:

Ladies 14 Holes Singles – 18th January 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Catherine Walsh (32) 32 Pts

2nd Marie Benn (31) 31Pts

3rd Mary B Kelly (48) 30 Pts (B9-12pts)

4th Patricia Gleeson (27) 30 Pts (B9-9pts)

Ladies Scramble – 23rd January 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Margaret McAuliffe (4.2)

Maria Shanahan (28.4)

Eileen Daly (40.8) 44.6

2nd Patricia Joyce (11.7)

Teresa Cronin (18.4)

Marianne Relihan (43.6) 44.8

Joint 3rd Caitriona Corrigan (11.8)

Ann O’Riordan (22.5)

Maura Hanrahan (37.8) 45.4

Ann OConnor (11.2)

Catherine Morrissey (23)

Ellen Healy (37) 45.4

Fixtures:

Tuesday 1st February 2022 – Ladies Competition – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competitions:

Senior Men’s Competition – 20th January 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Brendan Slattery (17) 34+5 39pts

2nd Tom M O’Connor (22) 35+1 36pts B5-15

3rd Paudie Casey (14) 33+3 36pts B5-12

Gross Pat D Harnett 24pts

4th Con Mulvihill (16) 33+2 35pts

5th Milie Costello (22) 31+3 34pts

6th Pat Costello (22) 34-1 33pts B5-12 B3-8

7th Tim O’Malley (17) 31+2 33pts B5-11 B3-8

8th Finbar Maew (30) 33-1 32pts B5-12

9th Vincent O’Kelly (20) 33-2 31pts B5-13 B3-8

10th John Quirke (17) 32-1 31pts B5-10 B3-7

V. Richard Nash (31) 31-1 30pts B5-13

S.V. Tadgh Barret (44) 29+1 30pts B5-11

Fixtures:

Thursday 27th January 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competition – 21st January 2022 – Cashen Course

1st Tony Quilter (10) 21pts

2nd Marie Benn (16) 20pts

3rd Patricia Boyle (16) 19pts

Fixtures:

Friday 28th January 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Tralee

Mens

Results, Fixtures, Information.

RESULTS WALTZ 23/1/22

1. Padraig Daughton, Alisha Daughton, Derek Walsh 66 pts

2. James Kelliher, Denis Kelly, Kieran Dinan Jnr 64 pts

3. Pat Prendeville, Des Fitzgerald, Isabel Mancera 63 pts

37 teams.

FIXTURES

Sunday 30/1/22 - Captains Drive In- 2 competitions

17 hole am am 8.30am/12md, 9 hole(front 9) am am 12.30pm

meal after round in clubhouse.

Sunday 6/2/22 - club singles

Saturday 12th/Sunday 13th - Castle Bar Spring League qualifying round.

Ladies

Results Wed 19th Jan, Captain's Drive-in, Spring League

Results:

Wednesday 19th Jan – 9 holes Singles

1st Catherine Twomey 27pts (15)

2nd Ann O’Sullivan 23pts (19)

3rd Bernie O’Loughlin

Fixtures

Wed 26th Jan - Ladies Champagne Scramble 9 holes

Champagne Scramble: All players drive off, select one drive and then all players finish the hole with their own ball - Except for the par 3’s where all 3 play their own ball from tee to the green. The best two scores are recorded for each hole.

Sunday 30th January- Captain’s drive-in

8:30- 12:00 17-hole AMAM,12:00 Drive-in,12:30 - 9-hole AMAM opening 21/1/22 7pm

Wed 2nd Feb -9 Hole Scotch foursomes

Sunday 6th- Club singles

Ceann Sibéal

Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford

White Tees:

Overall. Gearóid Linnane (10) 38pts

Division 1. Patrick Farrell (09) 38pts

Division 2. Paul Duffy (16) 35pts

Division 3. Tom Creed (27) 34pts

Yellow Tees:

1. Cathal Ahern (30) 37pts

Ladies

9 Hole Singles S/Ford

1. Regina Prendiville (17) 21pts

2. Bernie Firtéar (17) 21pts

3. Patsy Uí Shithigh (21) 20pts