Kerry Golf News & Results

Ross
On Jan 22nd/23rd we held a Club sponsored 18 hole non qualifying SS competition.
The winners were :-
1.....Aidan O'Connor (10) 37
2... John Cushkelly (13) 37
3... Cormac O'Donoghue.(15) 36
Beaufort
16/1/22 - Stableford (yellow tees)
1st John Egan (23) 47 pts
2nd Ryan Sweeney (15) 42 pts
3rd Captain Michael Barry (13) 41 pts
Fixtures
Captains Drive In & Scramble - Sunday 30th Jan - Meet at clubhouse at 10am.
Killarney
Mary Geaney Texas scramble
1st Eimear o Donnell
Kay gentile
Aoife o sullivan (7). 45
2nd Amy Arthur
Kayleigh kerrisk
Geraldine collins (9) 45
3rd. Margaret o sullivan
Maira quinlan
Evelyn Courtney (10). 46
4th. Sheila Crowley
Maureen culotty
Mary o Doherty (9). 46
5th Maura Fitzgerald
Anne Moyninhan
Mary chute (7). 47
Kenmare
Ladies: Nominate a hole 12 hole competition
1st Noreen Maye (35) 26pts
2nd Anne Clifford (29) 24pts
3rd Mary Brosnan (25) 23pts
Men: Boland Family Mini Hamper 15 Hole Stableford
1st Robert Hodnett (26) – 38pts
2nd Patrick Crushell (20) – 36pts
Handicaps reflect adjustments at 80% of white course hcap.
Autumn Gold winner 20th Jan James Brosnan, 19pts
Ballyheigue Castle
On Sunday we had a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition.
1st Paddy Healy (9) 32 pts
2nd Daniel Moriarty (17) 32 pts
3rd David Enright (10) 29 pts
Next Sunday will be a 12 Hole Single Stableford competition. Timesheet available online.
The AGM of the Men's Club will take place next Saturday at 5pm in Ballyheigue Community Centre
Ballybunion
Men’s Competitions:
Fixtures:
Sunday 30th January 2022 – Mens 14 Hole Singles Stableford – Cashen Course
Ladies Competitions:
Ladies 14 Holes Singles – 18th January 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Catherine Walsh (32) 32 Pts
2nd Marie Benn (31) 31Pts
3rd Mary B Kelly (48) 30 Pts (B9-12pts)
4th Patricia Gleeson (27) 30 Pts (B9-9pts)
Ladies Scramble – 23rd January 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Margaret McAuliffe (4.2)
Maria Shanahan (28.4)
Eileen Daly (40.8) 44.6
2nd Patricia Joyce (11.7)
Teresa Cronin (18.4)
Marianne Relihan (43.6) 44.8
Joint 3rd Caitriona Corrigan (11.8)
Ann O’Riordan (22.5)
Maura Hanrahan (37.8) 45.4
Ann OConnor (11.2)
Catherine Morrissey (23)
Ellen Healy (37) 45.4
Fixtures:
Tuesday 1st February 2022 – Ladies Competition – Old Course
Senior Men’s Competitions:
Senior Men’s Competition – 20th January 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Brendan Slattery (17) 34+5 39pts
2nd Tom M O’Connor (22) 35+1 36pts B5-15
3rd Paudie Casey (14) 33+3 36pts B5-12
Gross Pat D Harnett 24pts
4th Con Mulvihill (16) 33+2 35pts
5th Milie Costello (22) 31+3 34pts
6th Pat Costello (22) 34-1 33pts B5-12 B3-8
7th Tim O’Malley (17) 31+2 33pts B5-11 B3-8
8th Finbar Maew (30) 33-1 32pts B5-12
9th Vincent O’Kelly (20) 33-2 31pts B5-13 B3-8
10th John Quirke (17) 32-1 31pts B5-10 B3-7
V. Richard Nash (31) 31-1 30pts B5-13
S.V. Tadgh Barret (44) 29+1 30pts B5-11
Fixtures:
Thursday 27th January 2022 - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competition – 21st January 2022 – Cashen Course
1st Tony Quilter (10) 21pts
2nd Marie Benn (16) 20pts
3rd Patricia Boyle (16) 19pts
Fixtures:
Friday 28th January 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Tralee
Mens
Results, Fixtures, Information.
RESULTS WALTZ 23/1/22
1. Padraig Daughton, Alisha Daughton, Derek Walsh 66 pts
2. James Kelliher, Denis Kelly, Kieran Dinan Jnr 64 pts
3. Pat Prendeville, Des Fitzgerald, Isabel Mancera 63 pts
37 teams.
FIXTURES
Sunday 30/1/22 - Captains Drive In- 2 competitions
17 hole am am 8.30am/12md, 9 hole(front 9) am am 12.30pm
meal after round in clubhouse.
Sunday 6/2/22 - club singles
Saturday 12th/Sunday 13th - Castle Bar Spring League qualifying round.
Ladies
Results Wed 19th Jan, Captain's Drive-in, Spring League
Results:
Wednesday 19th Jan – 9 holes Singles
1st Catherine Twomey 27pts (15)
2nd Ann O’Sullivan 23pts (19)
3rd Bernie O’Loughlin
Fixtures
Wed 26th Jan - Ladies Champagne Scramble 9 holes
Champagne Scramble: All players drive off, select one drive and then all players finish the hole with their own ball - Except for the par 3’s where all 3 play their own ball from tee to the green. The best two scores are recorded for each hole.
Sunday 30th January- Captain’s drive-in
8:30- 12:00 17-hole AMAM,12:00 Drive-in,12:30 - 9-hole AMAM opening 21/1/22 7pm
Wed 2nd Feb -9 Hole Scotch foursomes
Sunday 6th- Club singles
Ceann Sibéal
Club Sponsored Singles S/Ford
White Tees:
Overall. Gearóid Linnane (10) 38pts
Division 1. Patrick Farrell (09) 38pts
Division 2. Paul Duffy (16) 35pts
Division 3. Tom Creed (27) 34pts
Yellow Tees:
1. Cathal Ahern (30) 37pts
Ladies
9 Hole Singles S/Ford
1. Regina Prendiville (17) 21pts
2. Bernie Firtéar (17) 21pts
3. Patsy Uí Shithigh (21) 20pts